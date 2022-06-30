TJ Warren, Otto Porter among Laker targets in free agency

The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! With free agency approaching, we look at some names connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork – 12:40 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! With free agency approaching, we look at some names connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork – 12:40 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?
Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… – 11:28 PM
Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?
Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… – 11:28 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/eGXlAVj0ML – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/eGXlAVj0ML – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/mjOP7QB8Y7 – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/mjOP7QB8Y7 – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/EDR4oKJb8Z – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/EDR4oKJb8Z – 11:30 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some thoughts on the #Celtics being ‘linked’ to Danilo Gallinari and TJ Warren in free agency per @Jake Fischer masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
New: Some thoughts on the #Celtics being ‘linked’ to Danilo Gallinari and TJ Warren in free agency per @Jake Fischer masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/qxgJZe4Qqo – 9:49 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?
🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/qxgJZe4Qqo – 9:49 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
New Orleans Pelicans RUMOR Mo Bamba, Otto Porter, Gary Payton II
https://t.co/0eeS5zcEyJ pic.twitter.com/We48zUKF4w – 11:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans RUMOR Mo Bamba, Otto Porter, Gary Payton II
https://t.co/0eeS5zcEyJ pic.twitter.com/We48zUKF4w – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Jake Fischer on the draft trades, Dejounte to Hawks, Nets/Kyrie, MEM and SAS plans, Bridges and Ayton markets, TJ Warren, and more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:18 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Jake Fischer on the draft trades, Dejounte to Hawks, Nets/Kyrie, MEM and SAS plans, Bridges and Ayton markets, TJ Warren, and more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, the NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Anthony Bennett, CLE
2. Victor Oladipo, ORL
3. Otto Porter Jr., WAS
4. Cody Zeller, CHA
5. Alex Len, PHX
Other notables:
15. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL
27. Rudy Gobert, DEN pic.twitter.com/0JuuVj3wXB – 10:31 AM
📅 On this day in 2013, the NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Anthony Bennett, CLE
2. Victor Oladipo, ORL
3. Otto Porter Jr., WAS
4. Cody Zeller, CHA
5. Alex Len, PHX
Other notables:
15. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL
27. Rudy Gobert, DEN pic.twitter.com/0JuuVj3wXB – 10:31 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
TJ Warren? Otto Porter?
My list of players the Celtics should target in free agency: theathletic.com/3385063/2022/0… – 9:54 AM
TJ Warren? Otto Porter?
My list of players the Celtics should target in free agency: theathletic.com/3385063/2022/0… – 9:54 AM
More on this storyline
Kylen Mills: Otto Porter Junior was living the dream at the parade. He about polished off that bottle before his bus hit the actual parade route 😆 OPJ said again today in an interview with @JDJohnDickinson that being a part of the Warriors has been the best experience of his life. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/NfMiZU8IaR -via Twitter @KylenMills / June 20, 2022
That number increases to $430 million if they use their $6.4 million tax midlevel exception on a player like Porter Jr. The Warriors bypassed on using the tax midlevel last year and filled out the roster with players signed to the veteran minimum. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Otto Porter Jr. on his upcoming free agency: “I do know this team can compete for another championship. And I think it would be a great opportunity if I can stay here. It would be an amazing to be here with this group of guys again and do it all over again.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Top Rumors, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Danuel House, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum, Otto Porter, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.