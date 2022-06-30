Tom Brady impressed with video of Anthony Edwards playing football

Tom Brady impressed with video of Anthony Edwards playing football

Main Rumors

Tom Brady impressed with video of Anthony Edwards playing football

June 30, 2022- by

By |

At this rate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could have three careers going at once. He made his acting debut in Netlfix’s Hustle — he was excellent, by the way. And this past week, he was showing off his arm on the football field. Even Tom Brady took notice. Edwards posted a couple videos on Wednesday of himself playing football at Georgia Tech’s practice field in Atlanta. He unleashed a beautiful deep pass and joked about joining the Falcons. He also made a nice catch on a deep ball. So, that had Brady raising the obvious question:
Source: Andrew Joseph @ For The Win

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

More on this storyline

Anthony Edwards: I do this man @SportsCenter. Tom Brady: Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: “The guy can be as good as anybody in the world. That type of talent, he’s certainly got the winning DNA that we’re all looking for. So, I just don’t want him to ever lose that joy. It’s pretty special to watch a person who’s that comfortable in his own skin. We can’t skip steps to be an elite team. He can’t skip steps to being an elite player. But there is no limit on what he can do. He can be the best player in the world.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 20, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home