Tom Brady impressed with video of Anthony Edwards playing football

At this rate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could have three careers going at once. He made his acting debut in Netlfix’s Hustle — he was excellent, by the way. And this past week, he was showing off his arm on the football field. Even Tom Brady took notice. Edwards posted a couple videos on Wednesday of himself playing football at Georgia Tech’s practice field in Atlanta. He unleashed a beautiful deep pass and joked about joining the Falcons. He also made a nice catch on a deep ball. So, that had Brady raising the obvious question:
Source: Andrew Joseph @ For The Win
Source: Andrew Joseph @ For The Win
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
Anthony Edwards: I do this man @SportsCenter. Tom Brady: Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards is here working out at the TImberwolves facility right now. Was lifting, now shooting with his trainer. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / June 23, 2022
Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: “The guy can be as good as anybody in the world. That type of talent, he’s certainly got the winning DNA that we’re all looking for. So, I just don’t want him to ever lose that joy. It’s pretty special to watch a person who’s that comfortable in his own skin. We can’t skip steps to be an elite team. He can’t skip steps to being an elite player. But there is no limit on what he can do. He can be the best player in the world.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.