Tyus Jones re-signs with Grizzlies

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Tyus Jones is returning to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year, $30M deal, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @REP1Basketball tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyus Jones is now one of the three highest paid backup point/combo guards in the NBA. Well deserved deal after leading Memphis to a 19-4 record as a starter last season.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Tyus Jones coming back on a two-year deal worth $30 million makes sense for him and for the Grizzlies. He’s beloved by pretty much everyone and is an A++ backup. The deal allows for flexibility once Bane’s likely max deal kicks in, as well – could be a trade chip if needed, too. – 6:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyus Jones with the Grizzlies:
7.5 PPG
4.2 APG
2.0 RPG
Two more years in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/TmGxu3o0Xv – 6:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman said paying to retain players is not going to be a problem in Memphis. He just proved it by paying Tyus Jones $15 million per year. – 6:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my favorite signings so far (that were definitely negotiated between 6 pm est and 601 pm est and not a moment sooner)
—isaiah hartenstein to the knicks
—malik monk to the kings
—tyus jones stays with the grizzlies – 6:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Tyus Jones is returning to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year, $30M deal, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @REP1Basketball tells ESPN. – 6:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Tyus Jones suitors appear thin, perhaps his return is more likely than it was a few weeks ago. But it only takes one team to jump in that could spoil a return/ dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:22 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones and the value of a great backup point guard. It’s a dilemma and a decision that will dictate how the Memphis Grizzlies proceed when NBA free agency officially begins today.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I like Jalen Brunson a lot, but I don’t like him for probably over twice as much as Tyus Jones is going to get. – 9:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Memphis Grizzlies should make re-signing Tyus Jones a priority, but if the two can’t come to terms, the free agent backup point guard market is not void of talent. Here are some options.
More on this storyline
Tyus Jones — Sources say the Cavs continue to have interest in Jones, who served as both Ja Morant’s backup and fill-in starter. The belief is Jones wants a starting gig — and pay day. The Cavs can’t offer either one, making Jones an unrealistic target — unless there isn’t a destination with both. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2022
Minnesota is expected to have interest in Tyus Jones, but Washington has been the one rival team most often connected with the Grizzlies’ point guard. Jones is said to be seeking a multi-year deal above the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $10.1 million for the ’22-23 season. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Damichael Cole: David Roddy said he got a text message from Tyus Jones before the NBA Draft. He called Jones one of his mentors growing up in Minnesota. He played AAU basketball with Tyus’ younger brother, Tre Jones. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / June 24, 2022
