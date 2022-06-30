Utah to cut Juan Hernangomez

Shams Charania: Utah is waiving forward Juan Hernangomez, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Jazz are waiving Juancho Hernangomez, making him a free agent
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz moves reported today so far:
– Trade Royce O’Neale for a first-round pick
– Waive Juancho Hernangomez
– No qualifying offer for Eric Paschall
– No qualifying offer for Trent Forrest
A lot less salary then they had committed 24 hours ago… but a lot more flexibility! – 3:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bo Cruz just became a free agent.
League sources confirm that the Jazz are waiving Juancho Hernangomez, whose $7.3 million contract for next season would have been guaranteed had he remained on the roster beyond today.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are waiving Juancho Hernangomez, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania – 3:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah is waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With Royce O’Neale gone the @Utah Jazz obviously have quite a bit more room for both Juancho Hernangomez and Danuel House Jr. on the roster.
Both free agents will be significantly cheaper next season, and were impactful down the stretch for the Jazz last year. – 3:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz have a decision to make on Juancho Hernangomez ahead of free agency tomorrow.
And, can the Jazz be players in free agency when it opens tomorrow afternoon? A look at the tools a their disposal.
#TakeNote
Keith Smith: Juancho Hernangomez’s contract will become fully guaranteed at $7.3M if he’s not waived by the Utah Jazz today. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 30, 2022
“Anthony [Edwards] tried to dunk on me so hard. He almost broke the ball. I told Ant, ‘man I got to block you’ he said ‘there is no way I let you block me.’” @theantedwards_ was supposed to get blocked by @juanchiviris41 in ‘HUSTLE’ and he was NOT having it 😭 @AdamSandler -via Twitter / June 16, 2022
It is no secret that comedian Adam Sandler loves basketball. His newest film, Hustle, which is now streaming on Netflix, is his longest love letter to the sport yet. The film is produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Production in tandem with LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company. It is about a basketballscout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with “a rocky past” (played by Juancho Hernangomez) and the path he takes to the NBA. -via For The Win / June 8, 2022
