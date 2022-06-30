Victor Oladipo back to Heat

Shams Charania: Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat retain Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, lose P.J. Tucker, are linked to trade talks for Kevin Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat remaining free agents: Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris. – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat, now, with 11 players signed or agreed to terms on standard deals for 2022-23: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Oladipo, Dedmon, Highsmith…. Haslem and M. Morris remain UFAs. Caleb Martin is restricted FA. – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Oladipo last three seasons:
17.1 PPG
4.8 RPG
3.9 APG
1.1 SPG
60 games
Staying with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/r90CMrvqhh – 6:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Can confirm Dedmon back on two years $9 M. So Dedmon, Oladipo stay. – 6:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat keeps Victor Oladipo on a one-year deal. Spoelstra, Riley, Oladipo discuss what comes next for him: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:23 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Victor Oladipo stays, P.J. Tucker out #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo staying with Heat on one-year deal. P.J. Tucker off the 76ers, as expected. – 6:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo signs for 1 year, 11 million to stay with Heat… pic.twitter.com/sTzNt8oghO – 6:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Heat keeps Oladipo, using his Bird Rights, and PJ Tucker goes to Philadelphia in first 2 minutes of free agency – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Knicks, Andre Drummond, interest level in Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, MEM/Joe Ingles, Oladipo/SAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:39 AM
Anthony Chiang: As expected, the Heat is losing P.J. Tucker to the 76ers. But @Shams Charania reporting that the Heat used Bird rights to bring back Victor Oladipo on a one-year, $11 million deal. Heard yesterday, an Oladipo return remained a possibility. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 30, 2022
Quinton Mayo: There is mutual interest between Victor Oladipo and the Washington Wizards, sources tell me. -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 30, 2022
The Sacramento Kings are among the teams interested in free agent Victor Oladipo. As Bleacher Report noted, the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons also have had interest in Oladipo. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2022
