Victor Oladipo back to Heat

The Sacramento Kings are among the teams interested in free agent Victor Oladipo. As Bleacher Report noted, the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons also have had interest in Oladipo. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2022

So Heat keeps Oladipo, using his Bird Rights, and PJ Tucker goes to Philadelphia in first 2 minutes of free agency – 6:03 PM

NEW: Heat keeps Victor Oladipo on a one-year deal. Spoelstra, Riley, Oladipo discuss what comes next for him: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Heat, now, with 11 players signed or agreed to terms on standard deals for 2022-23: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Oladipo, Dedmon, Highsmith…. Haslem and M. Morris remain UFAs. Caleb Martin is restricted FA. – 6:46 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.