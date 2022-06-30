Wizards the most engaged team on John Collins, Kings also interested

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives think a potential extension for Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter could be in the high teens or $20 million annually.
Plus, the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade chances, and more with @Chris Kirschner on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Collins with the Hawks:
16.5 PPG
8.3 RPG
56 FG%
The only other player in franchise history with 15+ PPG on 50+ FG% is Walt Bellamy. pic.twitter.com/UVjhZQP4tK – 10:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Woj, on Sportscenter:
“But Atlanta, listen, they’re not done dealing yet. They still have been engaged on John Collins. Fundamentally, there are going to be some more changes in Atlanta, but they’re pretty excited about the idea of Dejounte Murray joining Trae Young.” – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
How far can this team go?
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/6rYTIoATEL – 5:26 PM
More on this storyline
There is a handful of ways the Hawks can get to $35.2 million in outgoing salary to match for Durant. John Collins, whose name has been all overtrade rumors all last week, would be a great start with his $23.5 million salary. After that, one of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, or Clint Capela would be enough to match salaries. It’s possible Brooklyn could look to get off Joe Harris and his remaining $38.6 million through 2023-24. If that’s a requirement, Atlanta could get there with a package including Collins, Bogdanovic, and Hunter. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2022
Jake Fischer: Not sure if this has been reported yet, but I’m told Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee date has only been officially moved back to July 8, which would suggest Atlanta is still looking to expand the Dejounte Murray trade as Hawks look for further John Collins, Kevin Huerter deals. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2022
Chris Kirschner on John Collins’ trade market: From talking with people since the draft, it seems like the market for Collins has decreased quite a bit. Now, I’m not really sure who’s interested in him… As it stands now for John, the market has definitely dwindled down for him. It’s not a possibility the Hawks just keep him. The Hawks aren’t going to just trade John for nothing. We’re talking about someone who’s a really good player. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2022
