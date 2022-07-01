Aaron Holiday to Atlanta

Shams Charania: Free agent Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:44 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With all the talk of Jalen Brunson, it’s interesting to revisit the 2018 draft. He was a winner, the national POY; yet fell to the Mavs at 33.
Pacers took Aaron Holiday 10 spots earlier at 23. He could be a free agent, too, if PHX doesn’t tender a QO.
youtube.com/watch?v=Hu1VSC…11:05 PM

