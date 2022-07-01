Aaron Holiday to Atlanta

Shams Charania: Free agent Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Free agent Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:44 AM
With all the talk of Jalen Brunson, it’s interesting to revisit the 2018 draft. He was a winner, the national POY; yet fell to the Mavs at 33.
Pacers took Aaron Holiday 10 spots earlier at 23. He could be a free agent, too, if PHX doesn’t tender a QO.
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Phoenix Suns won’t tender a qualifying offer to Aaron Holiday, @hoopshype has learned. Holiday will become an unrestricted free agent. Holiday is a known defender who averaged 6.8 points per game and shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range with the Suns. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2022
