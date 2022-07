Brian Windhorst on Kevin Durant: 'Phoenix is the place he wants to go'

Tim Bontemps interjected that he expects Durant to end up with the Suns. “If you look at these trade, there’s a nexus point between what the player wants and the team wants,” said Bontemps. “Kevin Durant would like to play for the Suns. We can all agree on that. The Phoenix Suns also have a lot of stuff the Brooklyn Nets would want. They’re not going to get Devin Booker in this trade, but they’ve got Mikal Bridges, they’ve got Deandre Ayton they can put in a sign-and-trade, and they have Cam Johnson.” -via RealGM / July 1, 2022