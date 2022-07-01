Cavaliers add Robin Lopez

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs agree to veteran minimum deal with Robin Lopez to become Jarrett Allen’s backup
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavs agree to 1-year deal with Robin Lopez
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source confirms report by @Adrian Wojnarowski that the #Cavs have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with 7-foot center Robin Lopez, with Orlando last season. – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Robin Lopez in his 14 seasons:
— 8,196 PTS
— 4,604 REB
— 1,034 BLK
— 26 mascots fought
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Source confirms #Cavs and Robin Lopez have agreed to a one-year deal. – 12:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have agreed to a one-year veteran minimum deal with center Robin Lopez, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 12:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. – 12:48 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Robin Lopez have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 1, 2022
Bleacher Report: Trezz, Robin Lopez & Admiral Schofield were EJECTED after this scuffle. -via Twitter / April 8, 2022
