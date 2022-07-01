Celtics, Lakers interested in Thomas Bryant

Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thomas Bryant at the vet minimum is a deal I can get behind for Boston. He was really coming along nicely before getting hurt. – 9:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning. – 9:50 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
Chase Hughes: NBA free agency begins today at 6 p.m. While all eyes are on Bradley Beal’s decision, I’m told Thomas Bryant is likely to sign with another team and is expected to have multiple suitors. That would leave the Wizards in the market for a third center. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 30, 2022
