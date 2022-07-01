Clippers, John Wall agree to two-year, $13.2 million deal

Klutch Sports Group: John Wall agrees to a 2-year $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers! @JohnWall
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
john wall is awesome and the clippers are great: si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 1:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers are bringing 13 of the 15 players who ended last season on standard contracts back.
Being that the Clippers will need to replace center Isaiah Hartenstein for one of those spots… John Wall essentially takes Rodney Hood’s vacated standard roster spot. – 12:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Potential LA Clippers free agents in 2024:
– Paul George (PO)
– Kawhi Leonard (PO)
– Marcus Morris Sr.
– Nicolas Batum
– Robert Covington
– Luke Kennard (TO)
– Jason Preston
– Brandon Boston Jr.
– And now, John Wall
Intuit Dome opens fall 2024. – 12:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
North Carolina native John Wall joins the LA Clippers five years after North Carolina native Chris Paul was traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets.
LAC point guards in those 5 years:
Milos Teodosic
Patrick Beverley
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Reggie Jackson – 12:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
John Wall gave back roughly $6.5 million to Houston in the buyout … and will make roughly $6.5 million with the Clippers this season. – 12:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
John Wall agrees to a 2-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers, his agency, Klutch Sports, just announced. – 12:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
FWIW, John Wall cleared waivers yesterday.
He was always going to clear because no one had the ability to claim a contract that large, but it happened, nonetheless. – 10:40 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Will be interesting to see the fine details of Bradley Beal’s new contract
Presume he gets the same player option in the last season and 15% trade kicker that Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall had – 5:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann notes that if Clippers were to add John Wall to roster, than he would have played with 4 members of what he calls his favorite college team (2010 Kentucky Wildcats) pic.twitter.com/ylZ97Qmnh3 – 10:39 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST LIVE! @dieter IS BACK!
We run through all the NBA madness across the league.
-Dejounte Murray deal
-Jalen Brunson
-Kyrie back to Brooklyn
-James Harden taking less?
-Wiz/Nuggets deal
-John Wall!
WATCH LIVE IN 10 MINUTES: https://t.co/Af08xrSaAl pic.twitter.com/ARIle68UnJ – 12:11 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards agreed to a trade today for Monte Morris and Will Barton — a deal that brings the team’s Dec. 2020 trade of John Wall full circle. Here’s @The Athletic‘s story, along with a $1/month sub offer for new subscribers:
theathletic.com/3391704/2022/0… – 10:39 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
2022 #Rockets Free Agency Primer —
A look at their cap situation post-John Wall, intel on potential targets, inaugural big board, burning questions. It’s all there.
New for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3389014/2022/0… – 11:23 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Landing with the Clippers would be the perfect scenario for John Wall. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/GkfkliPfdy – 7:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Guys want to play.”
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why he’s not surprised @John Wall reached a buyout with the #Rockets.
#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/dqCVu0qunu – 5:17 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
From the #Rockets : The team has reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best. – 3:19 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Per #Rockets PR:
The Houston Rockets have reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best. – 3:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How the draft shook out
🏀 The Nets drama
🏀 Where Deandre Ayton goes
🏀 John Wall to the Clippers
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/1adNUO… – 3:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A comparison to LA Clippers depth now entering the offseason with pending addition of John Wall (if they retain everyone they want) and the beginning of Clippers-Mavericks 2021 series, the last time the team was fully healthy pic.twitter.com/KVVE99WJfi – 2:51 PM
