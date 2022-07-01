Danilo Gallinari headed to Boston?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Big day for my buddy @NicolaBogani, most likely the world’s biggest Gallinari/Celtics combo fan. – 12:02 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
Be always ready…🔥🏀
#NBA #Training #Basketball pic.twitter.com/jTfFwHYmq2 – 11:59 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I’m not entirely sure how I feel about Gallo to the Celtics, but 41% on 5.5 3PA over the last 4 years is some good shooting off the bench. He’s 33 but feels like he’s been around forever. – 11:56 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
League source tells MassLive that Danilo Gallinari is expected to sign two-year deal with the #Celtics after clearing waivers. More: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:56 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The latest on Danilo Gallinari set to become a Celtic after clearing waivers masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:46 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, if Danilo Gallinari has chosen the Celtics, who’s left in free-agency for #Bulls
There’s not much still on the board. Take a chance on T.J. Warren? One of the Martin twins? Re-sign Derrick Jones Jr? – 11:44 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have a swing-and-miss on Gallo – who chose the Boston Celtics. – 11:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Back when I was on the @RealGM forums all day long, I probably pitched a thousand ideas to get Danilo Gallinari to the Celtics.
That was about 6-7 years ago though. But he can still score, so that helps the bench.
And he can longer be a Celtics-killer if he’s on the Celtics! – 11:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Otto Porter Jr. off the board, Heat’s remaining forward options in free agency include T.J. Warren and Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to be waived by Spurs.
Martin twins, Cody & Caleb, also among top free-agent forward options still available.
Durant would also work. – 11:39 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Can confirm that Danilo Gallinari plans to sign with the Celtics after clearing waivers, as @Adrian Wojnarowski said. – 11:39 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Danilo Gallinari would very likely come to Boston via the Taxpayer MLE for $6.5M.
He is getting a large sum from the Spurs via upping his guarantee in the trade from the Hawks. Could make him a potential minimum candidate, but I doubt it goes that way. – 11:37 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. – 11:35 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Apparently, power forwards are easier to get through customs. Toronto has 4 4s, with Siakam, Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Otto Porter Jr just now. Heat’s PF options – if they don’t get Durant – are diminishing, with TJ Warren (& soon) Gallinari among those available in free agency – 11:31 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Drummond is fine as a backup center. Was productive in BKN at end of last season. Should be better than any of Bulls’ prior options
Rim protection and upside aren’t there like some of other linked names. But price keeps rest of MLE open to pursue shooting upgrade (Gallo?) – 10:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls, Andre Drummond progressing towards deal, source confirms, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Reported this AM that Drummond and Gallinari would be targets and that remains case with Bulls one of Gallinari’s finalists, per source. – 10:18 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics are reportedly a finalist in the Danilo Gallinari sweepstakes. A look at the potential factors in play as he considers Bulls and Celtics: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:18 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Guessing Gallo’s decision might come down to opportunity more than money. He has earned $175 million in his career — tough to imagine the difference between Chicago’s $8 million and Boston’s $6.4 million taxpayer MLE will be a deciding factor. – 6:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Danilo Gallinari decision could be coming soon. Bulls have offered most of the MLE. #continuity – 6:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Gallo might run like a bundle of lumber with feet, but he can really score it. – 6:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Add Gallinari to the handful of Heat PF options if Tucker leaves as expected; he’s expected to be bought out by Spurs. The latest from our Heat/NBA free agency live blog, with Durant news and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Here’s the first graf of Spurs release:
The team has acquired a protected 2023 first round draft pick, two unprotected first round picks in 2025 & 2027, the rights to swap 2026 first round picks and Danilo Gallinari from Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. – 3:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I have a $10.3 million BORD$ value on Danilo Gallinari, think he should be in play for MLE money on a one-year deal.
theathletic.com/3362821/2022/0… – 3:51 PM
I have a $10.3 million BORD$ value on Danilo Gallinari, think he should be in play for MLE money on a one-year deal.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Danilo Gallinari becomes a free agent
Danilo Gallinari becomes a free agent
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs just officially announced their trade sending Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a 2025 first-round pick swap. – 3:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs now make Murray trade official.
Spurs acquire
Gallinari
2023 protected 1st from CHA
2025, 2027 Hawks 1sts
2026 Hawks pick swap
Hawks acquire
Dejounte Murray
Jock Landale – 3:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/k8M5vvTZtd – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/HVKp4H0VvF – 12:59 PM
