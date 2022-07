Donovan Mitchell available for the right return?

The Jazz sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in a deal that netted Utah four future first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler, per ESPN. Reports from The Athletic and ESPN stated that Utah has no plans to trade Mitchell and would retool its roster around Donovan Mitchell. But there is some skepticism about Utah’s long-term plans in the wake of the Gobert trade. Several teams still view Mitchell as attainable for the right return Source: SportsNet New York