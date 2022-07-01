Donte DiVincenzo to Warriors

Shams Charania: Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm that Donte DiVincenzo is heading to Golden State on a new two-year, $9.3 million deal. @Shams Charania was first. – 7:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Donte DiVincenzo and the Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/wI0360wlKk – 7:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If I had told you a week ago that Donte DiVincenzo would sign with the Warriors and the Kings replaced him with Kevin Huerter & Malik Monk… – 7:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Warriors use a chunk of their tax mid-level to land Donte DiVincenzo, who is coming off a down year between Milwaukee and Sacramento but should be an excellent fit in Golden State’s system. – 7:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
More than anything, I think Donte DiVincenzo is competition for Moses Moody. If Moody is as good as the Warriors hope? I don’t see DDV playing much. But if he needs more time to develop? You have another veteran in place. – 7:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3M deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. – 7:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2. – 7:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I said Monte McNair needed to show his reasoning for not giving Donte DiVincenzo the qualifying offer. He has done that and then some.
Say what you want about his first couple offseasons, but McNair sure isn’t being passive this summer. – 1:30 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Donte DiVincenzo hasn’t signed anywhere yet and I’m already confident he’ll be my favorite buy-low pickup of free agency. – 1:24 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
John Gambadoro: I would expect the Suns to have some interest in free agent Donte DiVincenzo. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
A name to watch could be Kings wing Donte DiVincenzo, now a UFA after Sac didn’t make him QO. Raps had interest in Bucks wing Pat Connaughton’s until he picked up option on his deal. DiVincenzo would meet a lot of the same criteria, is younger, and a better play maker. With the Spurs in tank mode, you wonder if Toronto will try to find a way to deal for Jakob Poeltl. Raptors have tried to reacquire their former draftee multiple times, but never gaining any traction. Perhaps circumstances favour a deal now? It’s got to be killing Raps that OKC’s Lu Dort became an RFA while training under Nick Nurse at OVO Centre w/ Canada Basketball. Not that Raps could realistically sign the elite defender — even if they offered the full MLE, OKC would obviously match. Nice to dream tho. /4. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 30, 2022
James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings will not extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. He is now an unrestricted free agent. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / June 29, 2022
