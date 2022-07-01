Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Ja Morant @JaMorant
roleys for da whole gang 😮‍💨 – 1:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant agrees to $193 million max contract extension — at least — with Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/ja-…12:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant. five years, $231 million. the fun max has never been more fun – 12:26 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant agreeing to 5-year designated rookie max extension that’ll likely become worth $231 million: rb.gy/lvzi1h12:25 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. in may, under the assumption Ja Morant would get a mega extension:
“Ja owes me a bottle off rip. Kick things off the right way.”
Casamigos. – 12:22 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant agreed to the most lucrative contract in franchise history, which was an easy decision b/c he’s a terrific player.
But Memphis fans will celebrate it as more than that. He’s the superstar that genuinely wants to be in Memphis, and backs it up. – 12:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 25/5/5 in a season before turning 23:
Oscar Robertson
Michael Jordan
Tracy McGrady
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/QfvuAIjxKr12:10 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN. – 12:01 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster. – 3:57 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
easy money – 2:50 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones and the value of a great backup point guard. It’s a dilemma and a decision that will dictate how the Memphis Grizzlies proceed when NBA free agency officially begins today.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c…9:09 AM

Ja Morant: woj & shams not bs 😂 -via Twitter @JaMorant / June 30, 2022

