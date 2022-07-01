Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kevin Huerter Contract:
2022-23: $14.5M
2023-24: $15.6M
2024-25: $16.8M
2025-26: $17.9M
He will be 27 in the final year of his deal. – 2:58 PM
Kevin Huerter Contract:
2022-23: $14.5M
2023-24: $15.6M
2024-25: $16.8M
2025-26: $17.9M
He will be 27 in the final year of his deal. – 2:58 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
NEW podcast on the Kings trade for Kevin Huerter.
🔊: https://t.co/mKj6kAkBHU
📺: https://t.co/MURz3ks7Fm pic.twitter.com/gOMGk5nGYe – 2:53 PM
NEW podcast on the Kings trade for Kevin Huerter.
🔊: https://t.co/mKj6kAkBHU
📺: https://t.co/MURz3ks7Fm pic.twitter.com/gOMGk5nGYe – 2:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Current Kings depth chart looks something like this:
PG – De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell
SG – Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk
SF – Harrison Barnes, Terence Davis
PF – Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis, Richaun Holmes, Alex Len
What do you guys think? – 2:51 PM
Current Kings depth chart looks something like this:
PG – De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell
SG – Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk
SF – Harrison Barnes, Terence Davis
PF – Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis, Richaun Holmes, Alex Len
What do you guys think? – 2:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
TRADES #NBA
Kings send Holiday, Harkless, pick to Hawks for Huerter
Celtics get Brogdon for five players and a pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:40 PM
TRADES #NBA
Kings send Holiday, Harkless, pick to Hawks for Huerter
Celtics get Brogdon for five players and a pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:40 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Not studio quality but hope you enjoy.
Here’s our first reaction to the Kings landing Kevin Huerter: youtu.be/BVbGAiLIKQo – 2:36 PM
Not studio quality but hope you enjoy.
Here’s our first reaction to the Kings landing Kevin Huerter: youtu.be/BVbGAiLIKQo – 2:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Silver lining: no one is going to have to see Huerter in that sharp yellow the Jazz would have put on him. – 2:32 PM
Silver lining: no one is going to have to see Huerter in that sharp yellow the Jazz would have put on him. – 2:32 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The timing of the Huerter/Brogdon trades sure feels like the Celtics were probably weighing the merits of both today. – 2:23 PM
The timing of the Huerter/Brogdon trades sure feels like the Celtics were probably weighing the merits of both today. – 2:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sacramento Kings landing Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter for a package including a 2024 first-round pick: es.pn/3OVf7rw – 2:18 PM
ESPN story on the Sacramento Kings landing Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter for a package including a 2024 first-round pick: es.pn/3OVf7rw – 2:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source: Sacramento Kings acquire sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in trade with Atlanta Hawks
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:12 PM
Source: Sacramento Kings acquire sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in trade with Atlanta Hawks
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In our live blog: Why I like this Huerter trade for Sacramento, and a Holiday-McMillan reunion.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:07 PM
In our live blog: Why I like this Huerter trade for Sacramento, and a Holiday-McMillan reunion.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sacramento was one of multiple teams who pursued Kevin Huerter after the Dejounte Murray deal to Atlanta, source tells AP. Boston had interest, among others. – 2:04 PM
Sacramento was one of multiple teams who pursued Kevin Huerter after the Dejounte Murray deal to Atlanta, source tells AP. Boston had interest, among others. – 2:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Kings for potential first-round pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 1:54 PM
Report: Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Kings for potential first-round pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 1:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown
Keegan Murray
Sasha Vezenkov (?)
Malik Monk
Kevin Huerter
This has been a very solid offseason for Sacramento so far. Their problems aren’t solved but no question they’ve improved. Significantly, I believe. – 1:44 PM
Mike Brown
Keegan Murray
Sasha Vezenkov (?)
Malik Monk
Kevin Huerter
This has been a very solid offseason for Sacramento so far. Their problems aren’t solved but no question they’ve improved. Significantly, I believe. – 1:44 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My instant trade grade is up on the Huerter-to-Kings swap. Brogdon-to-Celtics should be up shortly:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 1:40 PM
My instant trade grade is up on the Huerter-to-Kings swap. Brogdon-to-Celtics should be up shortly:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 1:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings are trading Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and a future first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Huerter, a 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 guard who averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. – 1:36 PM
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings are trading Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and a future first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Huerter, a 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 guard who averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. – 1:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kevin Huerter is off the board but still plenty of names out there that could fit into the Celtics biggest TPE. A look at those and how the Gallinari deal could impact offseason possibilities: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:34 PM
Kevin Huerter is off the board but still plenty of names out there that could fit into the Celtics biggest TPE. A look at those and how the Gallinari deal could impact offseason possibilities: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks trade Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Holiday, Harkless, 1st round pick
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-trade… – 1:31 PM
Hawks trade Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Holiday, Harkless, 1st round pick
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-trade… – 1:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looks like Hawks get a $3.65M TPE out of this Huerter trade. – 1:26 PM
Looks like Hawks get a $3.65M TPE out of this Huerter trade. – 1:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The first round pick heading in the trade from Sacramento to Atlanta in the Kevin Huerter deal is a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick. Which will become top 12 protected in 2025 & then top 10 protected in 2026. – 1:24 PM
The first round pick heading in the trade from Sacramento to Atlanta in the Kevin Huerter deal is a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick. Which will become top 12 protected in 2025 & then top 10 protected in 2026. – 1:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Kings deal for Huerter may not look like much on the surface but would have been tough for Celtics to top it without including an extra first round pick or more talent. Kings future first round pick > Celtics future first round pick. – 1:19 PM
The Kings deal for Huerter may not look like much on the surface but would have been tough for Celtics to top it without including an extra first round pick or more talent. Kings future first round pick > Celtics future first round pick. – 1:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm the Kevin Huerter to Sacramento trade, as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, and I have no further comment at this time. – 1:18 PM
Can confirm the Kevin Huerter to Sacramento trade, as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, and I have no further comment at this time. – 1:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/RVfBnJQ58T – 1:17 PM
The Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/RVfBnJQ58T – 1:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire 23-year-old shooter Kevin Huerter in exchange for Moe Harkless, Justin Holiday, and a future first round pick, sources confirm. @Adrian Wojnarowski first to report. “Red Velvet” is a King. – 1:17 PM
The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire 23-year-old shooter Kevin Huerter in exchange for Moe Harkless, Justin Holiday, and a future first round pick, sources confirm. @Adrian Wojnarowski first to report. “Red Velvet” is a King. – 1:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms the Kings have traded Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a future first to Atlanta for Kevin Huerter. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 1:16 PM
League source confirms the Kings have traded Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a future first to Atlanta for Kevin Huerter. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 1:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Huerter has already signed a 4-year/$65M deal. In 2022-23 season he will earn $14,508,929. #SacramentoProud – 1:15 PM
Huerter has already signed a 4-year/$65M deal. In 2022-23 season he will earn $14,508,929. #SacramentoProud – 1:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kings did a really good move. They will add a consistant two-way guard, like Kevin Huerter, next to Fox, Mitchell and Monk. Their backcourt looks pretty promising for the upcoming season. #Sacramento – 1:13 PM
The Kings did a really good move. They will add a consistant two-way guard, like Kevin Huerter, next to Fox, Mitchell and Monk. Their backcourt looks pretty promising for the upcoming season. #Sacramento – 1:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Can confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski that the Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick. – 1:12 PM
Can confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski that the Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick. – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. – 1:10 PM
Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. – 1:10 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
If CHA moves away from Miles Bridges, so many different directions come into play. One trade concept I’m mulling:
CHA: Harrison Barnes (1 yr, $18M), Richaun Holmes (3 yrs, $36M), Justin Holiday (1 yr, $6M)
SAC: Plumlee (1 yr, $9M), Oubre (1 yr, $12.6M), Bouknight (3 yrs, $15M) – 1:53 PM
If CHA moves away from Miles Bridges, so many different directions come into play. One trade concept I’m mulling:
CHA: Harrison Barnes (1 yr, $18M), Richaun Holmes (3 yrs, $36M), Justin Holiday (1 yr, $6M)
SAC: Plumlee (1 yr, $9M), Oubre (1 yr, $12.6M), Bouknight (3 yrs, $15M) – 1:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I still think Justin Holiday can be a valuable role player for the Sacramento Kings, just not as the high-volume shooter starting 2 that he was at the end of last season. – 5:33 PM
I still think Justin Holiday can be a valuable role player for the Sacramento Kings, just not as the high-volume shooter starting 2 that he was at the end of last season. – 5:33 PM
More on this storyline
James Ham: League source confirms the details of the pick involved in the Kevin Huerter trade. Kings first-rounder is lottery-protected in 2024, top-12 in 2025, top-10 in 2026 and converts into two seconds if it isn’t conveyed in 2026. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / July 1, 2022
Chris Kirschner: The first-round pick the Hawks received is lottery-protected in 2024, top-12 in 2025, top-10 in 2026 and then turns into two seconds if it hasn’t conveyed yet. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / July 1, 2022
Bobby Marks: Sacramento has certainly addressed a priority this offseason: Shooting. Keegan Murray on draft night, Malik Monk on day 1 of FA and now Kevin Huerter in a trade. Solid trade for the Kings front office -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.