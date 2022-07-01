In wake of Gobert trade, Heat a team to keep an eye on for Donovan Mitchell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Heat still have a chance with Donovan Mitchell? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Twin Cities got their Twin Towers in Rudy Gobert and KAT. Rival NBA executives will call Danny Ainge and the Jazz to inquire about the asking price for Donovan Mitchell, who Utah plans to build around.
Kevin Durant’s trade value goes up even higher by default than it already was – 4:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had been taking calls on much of roster outside of Donovan Mitchell prior to free agency, per teams in touch w/them at the time. @Adrian Wojnarowski says they now plan to re-tool roster around Donovan Mitchell. Worth noting that they checked in w/TOR on Gary Trent Jr. earlier in week. – 4:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Donovan Mitchell will wait around for all those picks to come to fruition? – 4:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Donovan Mitchell staying put for now, per Woj. Soft rebuild in Utah which now has a bajillion picks to try to build around him with players he likes. – 4:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well then
Woj labels this as a retool for the Jazz around Donovan Mitchell
It could’ve went one of two ways, and… – 4:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Should Utah go full tank mode and officially put (New York native) Donovan Mitchell on the block, remember:
The Knicks own the rights to 9 first-round draft picks over the next 5 years.
The OKC Thunder are the only team in the league with more future first-rounders than NY. – 4:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Windhorst’s dot-connecting about a potential rebuild in Utah got me thinking: Could the Nets trade Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving and somehow get Donovan Mitchell for their troubles?
Not if Ben Simmons is still on the roster, says the CBA trib.al/sW2D44Y – 4:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Knicks can still match Donovan Mitchell’s salary with Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose.
If they want to go ahead and throw all of their picks at Utah right now, that option is still available to them if the Jazz are about to fully go into the tank. – 4:04 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Wrote this about the Jazz this morning. Feels relevant to share after the Rudy Gobert trade, but I’m not sure what it means yet for Donovan Mitchell.
bit.ly/3ui8fwg – 4:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
If this is the start of a fire sale in Utah, keep an eye on Miami. The Heat have Tyler Herro to dangle as the centerpiece of a trade for Donovan Mitchell — and future draft picks to deal with him. – 3:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So….Donovan Mitchell? In for a reset with a bunch of picks or on his way out too? – 3:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Where’s Donovan Mitchell playing next year? Ainge is trying to take a one-year hiatus from gigantic French centers. – 3:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last 24 hours, the Jazz have traded for five (5!!!) future first-round draft picks and the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 draft.
And they haven’t even cashed in Donovan Mitchell yet – 3:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Donovan Mitchell becomes available, I wonder if that gives teams in the Kevin Durant chase a bit of leverage on the Nets. You’d obviously rather have KD, but there are gonna be teams that say “well Mitchell is eight years younger and we can get him for half of the price…” – 3:48 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
“Donovan Mitchell, white courtesy phone. Mr. Donovan Mitchell….” – 3:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets free agency Day 1 notebook including notes on KD, Kyrie, Donovan Mitchell and more.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:31 PM
More on this storyline
Tony Jones: League sources: For now, there are no plans by the Utah Jazz to trade star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to building around him. The Jazz are not done in trade talks. Expect more activity -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / July 1, 2022
NBA Central: Donovan Mitchell wishes Rudy Gobert a happy birthday 👀 pic.twitter.com/cVSlUzydsF -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 27, 2022
