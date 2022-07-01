Jalen Brunson formally agrees to four-year deal with Knicks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Check out @DrewMaresca‘s breakdown of Jalen Brunson’s four-year, $104 million agreement with the New York Knicks. Was signing Brunson the right move for the Knicks? basketballnews.com/stories/nba-fr… – 12:12 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have thirsted for a point guard for 30 years and couldn’t even wait the extra hour.
Story on the pursuit of Jalen Brunson, the fit in New York & what’s next for a franchise that sought out its guy and got him ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/lVRoFBa7EK pic.twitter.com/uZpgf9tQYq – 11:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s the kind of player who makes sense to build around. Not as a foundational superstar… but as a prototype of ‘this is the kind of player we want.’”
@Howard Beck says Jalen Brunson is the right guy to start building a winning culture for the Knicks. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/P3AgHaVwTQ – 10:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jalen Brunson will be the 47th-highest paid player in the NBA next season by average annual salary. At $26 million, the Knicks will pay him little less annually than Jaren Jackson Jr. and a million more than Nikola Vucevic and John Collins. – 9:52 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jalen Brunson shot 59% around the rim, 58% on floaters, 48% in the midrange, and 38% from beyond the arc in the half court last season. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Point guards with larger contracts than Jalen Brunson:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Ben Simmons
Damian Lillard
De’Aaron Fox
Jamal Murray
Kyrie Irving
Chris Paul
D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/RnDFehdOjp – 9:47 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
From last night’s pod, here’s the breakdown with @dieter on the Jalen Brunson-to-New York Knicks deal. How does he fit there? Shouldn’t Knicks fans’ just be pumped they won a high-profile FA race?
youtube.com/watch?v=Gve-OM… – 9:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a grade for jalen brunson’s new four-year, $104 million deal with the new york knicks: si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 9:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Conventional structure for a Jalen Brunson contract of four years, $104M:
Year 1: $24.2M
Year 2: $25.4M
Year 3: $26.6M
Year 4: $27.8M
If the Knicks make salaries decelerating, it’d be:
Year 1: $28.1M
Year 2: $26.7M
Year 3: $25.3M
Year 4: $23.9M
Or they could do $26M a year. – 9:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season. – 9:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Knicks shouldn’t get hit with a tampering fine regarding Jalen Brunson. Kid can’t speak to his own father? 😂 cmon man – 8:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Draft shows are 95% saturated with Kyrie and KD stories—-you know what- this is a huge day for undrafted players who agreed to a generational contract ( Dort) for guys like Anfernee Simons and Jalen Brunson who bet on themselves and will make 25 million a year. Good on them. – 8:42 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about how Jalen Brunson fits with the Knicks: es.pn/3NE4t7b (ESPN+) – 8:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tampering? National reaction to Jalen Brunson spurning Mavs, agreeing to deal with Knicks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
It’s really, really cool when someone’s literal childhood dreams come true, even if your team allegiance and how it unfolded makes it feel less so in the moment.
On Jalen Brunson’s decision to join the Knicks, who little Jalen absolutely idolized: https://t.co/EWUj8ixX7A pic.twitter.com/SKqJ0jgd5R – 7:12 PM
It’s really, really cool when someone’s literal childhood dreams come true, even if your team allegiance and how it unfolded makes it feel less so in the moment.
On Jalen Brunson’s decision to join the Knicks, who little Jalen absolutely idolized: https://t.co/EWUj8ixX7A pic.twitter.com/SKqJ0jgd5R – 7:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Mavs out, it’s just dotting i’s now as Knicks have clearer path to Jalen Brunson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA Free Agents (updated): Bradley Beal takes max with Wizards, Jalen Brunson to Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Jalen Brunson, armed with a five-year, $106M-plus Mavericks offer, is headed into a meeting with the New York Knicks within the hour, sources tell ESPN. – 7:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Agrees To 4-Year, $104-Million Deal: Report via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks agree to a four-year, $104 million deal, league sources tell @Chris Haynes.
➡️ https://t.co/4f0aFxYtoL pic.twitter.com/Uy1tr7Yrkd – 6:14 PM
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks agree to a four-year, $104 million deal, league sources tell @Chris Haynes.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent guard Jalen Brunson intends to agree to terms with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/jalen-brunson-… – 6:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talking Knicks/Jalen Brunson, free agency, Kevin Durant and more on The Putback with @CPTheFanchise, @JCMacriNBA and @CWilliamson44: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The NBA free agency market begins in one minute — hope the first meeting with Jalen Brunson goes well for the Knicks. – 5:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Jalen Brunson to leave Mavericks for four-year, $110M contract with Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 5:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jalen Brunson to join Knicks on a four-year, $110 million deal sportando.basketball/en/jalen-bruns… – 5:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Knicks squad:
Jalen Brunson
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/BD5tDQcztk – 5:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Jalen Brunson cancels meeting with Mavericks, intends to sign with Knicks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Brunson to the Knicks and between the KD bomb and the Yankees playing in Houston, the Knicks might barely get mentioned on the back pages. – 5:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source says Mavericks have been informed they are out on Jalen Brunson, confirming @Tim MacMahon report. Brunson intends to sign with New York once free agency opens. – 5:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think we’re going to hear Kyrie Irving linked to Dallas now because Jalen Brunson is leaving whether or not the Mavericks are really interested.
They might be, but even if they aren’t, it behooves the Nets to pretend there are serious suitors just for leverage with the Lakers. – 5:11 PM
I think we’re going to hear Kyrie Irving linked to Dallas now because Jalen Brunson is leaving whether or not the Mavericks are really interested.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jalen Brunson goes to Knicks, a team for whom Rick Brunson played and works, a team that Leon Rose runs, and Leon Rose was Rick Brunson’s agent, and Leon Rose – reportedly – is Jalen Brunson’s godfather, and Leon Rose is Sam Rose’s father, and Sam Rose is Jalen Brunson’s agent. – 5:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Jalen Brunson to sign with Knicks for four-year, $110 million contract, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:10 PM
NBA free agency: Jalen Brunson to sign with Knicks for four-year, $110 million contract, per report
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jalen Brunson moves to the Knicks with a $110M deal leaving Doncic and the Mavs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:09 PM
Jalen Brunson moves to the Knicks with a $110M deal leaving Doncic and the Mavs
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have a couple of options for structuring a 4-yr, $110M contract for Jalen Brunson.
Conventional structure would be:
1: $25.6M
2: $26.9M
3: $28.1M
4: $29.4M
But they have the cap room to make it decreasing, which could be:
1: $29.7M
2: $28.2M
3: $26.8M
4: $25.3M – 5:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. – 5:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Mavericks were informed that Jalen Brunson has made up his mind to sign with the Knicks, so no need for the meeting.
@Marc Stein first with news that meeting with the Mavs was off. – 5:02 PM
Source: Mavericks were informed that Jalen Brunson has made up his mind to sign with the Knicks, so no need for the meeting.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Update: League sources tell me that the Mavericks’ scheduled meeting tonight with Jalen Brunson is OFF.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:59 PM
Update: League sources tell me that the Mavericks’ scheduled meeting tonight with Jalen Brunson is OFF.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
On the plus side for the Knicks they can lose out on Jalen Brunson today and still wouldn’t be the biggest tire fire in New York basketball – 3:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat free agency tracker is up and running:
-Where things stand for the Heat entering Day 1
-No Jalen Brunson meeting scheduled
Stay tuned for updates throughout the day miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:19 PM
Our Heat free agency tracker is up and running:
-Where things stand for the Heat entering Day 1
-No Jalen Brunson meeting scheduled
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
According to a league source, the Heat never was scheduled to meet with top free agent Jalen Brunson and won’t be meeting with him today. – 11:01 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Heat are not planning to meet with Jalen Brunson today, and they did not have such a meeting scheduled, per league source. – 11:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So now word from a party familiar with the situation: There is no Heat meeting with Jalen Brunson and none was scheduled by or with the team. – 11:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
One domino effect of a hypothetical Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade to Miami is that it would essentially open up the full MLE to be used on a free agent, since the team would be hard capped already. – 9:50 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast: @dieter is here! Some Pre-Free Agency stuff
-Dejounte Murray to ATL!
-What does a potential Jalen Brunson to NYK fit look like?
-Kyrie and Harden options!
-My love for the movie Interceptor!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=QSGIIO… – 9:08 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:03 AM
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Today’s the day. It’s here (and so are the Mavs to try to cut off the Knicks recruiting). Still, Knicks expected to land Jalen Brunson, but what’s next in free agency? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:06 AM
Tommy Beer: Hearing that the contract structure of Jalen Brunson’s $104 million deal with the Knicks descends annually… starting at just north of $28 million next season in Year One and and ending at just south of $24 in Year Four (2025-26). Would be ideal, team-friendly format. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / June 30, 2022
The Mavericks declined to offer Brunson a contract extension before the season, then pitched a $106 million deal, according to a source. But they never got another chance. Word of Brunson’s firm commitment to the Knicks leaked about an hour before free agency started, backing up the sentiment from earlier this week that this partnership was fait accompli. -via New York Daily News / June 30, 2022
