Jazz shipping Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂
“You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt & every time I hear he’s defensive player of the year..So whatever.” -Bev in Dec – 4:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just finished recording with @John Hollinger and we were live when the Gobert news broke. Lots coming on KD, initial Gobert reaction, and more. Up in about 30 mins. – 4:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 5 in our last Trade Rumor Rankings (five days ago)
1. Kyrie Irving
2. John Collins
3. Kevin Durant: Trade request
4. Rudy Gobert: Traded
5. Dejounte Murray: Traded – 4:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Very curious how Chris Finch uses KAT off ball when Ant/D’Lo run pick & roll with Gobert.
Does he space in the corner & attack closeouts? Do you slide him into the dunkers spot from time to time? Would he be on the other side of the floor as an outlet?
That will be fun to see. – 4:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KAT and Gobert 2022 regular season ➡️ playoffs:
KAT —
24.6 ➡️ 21.8 PPG
9.8 ➡️ 10.8 RPG
3.1 ➡️ 4.5 TPG
52.9 ➡️ 48.8 FG%
Gobert —
15.6 ➡️ 12.0 PPG
14.7 ➡️ 13.2 RPG
2.1 ➡️ 1.0 BPG
71.3 ➡️ 63.6 FG% pic.twitter.com/plflGFU8KQ – 4:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wait for confirmation, but I believe this is the full Rudy Gobert to Minnesota trade pic.twitter.com/DIs5eKBrxt – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Maybe that’s the outline of a Durant trade: eight picks, three swaps, Bridges, maybe Cam? – 4:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Twin Cities got their Twin Towers in Rudy Gobert and KAT. Rival NBA executives will call Danny Ainge and the Jazz to inquire about the asking price for Donovan Mitchell, who Utah plans to build around.
Kevin Durant’s trade value goes up even higher by default than it already was – 4:18 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Brian Windhorst when the Jazz trade Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/RBqzujsBGJ – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Timberwolves new duo over the last 4 seasons:
Gobert —
Most blocks
Most rebounds
3x All Star
KAT —
Most 3P by a center
Highest 3P% by a center
2x All Star pic.twitter.com/9j4tfRWnil – 4:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Honestly Rudy Gobert was a pleasure to cover, though.
He was always honest, thoughtful, and respectful.
Not to mention he’s probably the third best player in @Utah Jazz history.
Definitely hope he finds success and happiness with Minnesota. – 4:08 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Timberwolves are going to be a problem. Rudy Gobert! If KAT is smarter in avoiding fouls, that interior defense is going to be formidable. Mix in Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen McDaniels & Taurean Prince for length… Minnesota set to take a leap. #RaisedByWolves – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Rudy Gobert was No. 27 in our Trade Value Rankings.
Have they given up too much?
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four picks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:05 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Rudy Gobert shot 87% in transition, 73% of dump passes, 71% rolling to the rim, and 69% on put backs last season. While he was on the floor, only 24% of the shots Utah faced in the half court were dunks and layups, down from 30% when he was on the bench. – 4:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will be looking in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/S5WRpUifnC – 4:05 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Wrote this about the Jazz this morning. Feels relevant to share after the Rudy Gobert trade, but I’m not sure what it means yet for Donovan Mitchell.
bit.ly/3ui8fwg – 4:02 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
So to recap, Gobert fetched four 1st round picks, a 2022 first round draft pick, a pick swap, and useable and/or moveable pieces.
That’s a pretty good haul, but far from a win-now move. – 4:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My instant trade grades are up for the Rudy Gobert swap: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 4:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ve said for years that Tim Connelly was/is aggressive & when he identifies a guy he thinks is the guy, he will go after them with tenacity. Those additions did not reveal themselves while he was in Denver like Gobert, but the intent to pull off a move like this is very Connelly – 4:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In Tim Connelly’s first draft as Denver GM in 2013, he traded out of the 27th pick – and the Jazz selected Rudy Gobert there. Now, Connelly lands Gobert in his first weeks as the new president of the Timberwolves. – 3:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers making $200M:
— Nikola Jokic
— Rudy Gobert
— Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/Ev3uzmidqO – 3:57 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
FIVE(4 + Kessler)1st rd picks for Rudy Gobert? Good god, that’s insane!
How many for Durant? 10? – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now. – 3:54 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
At least between Towns and Gobert, we have two big guys who will never complain. – 3:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The definition of mega trade. Timberwolves traded almost the half of their team for Gobert. Insane move that can make them big problem for each and every team in the league. The Rudy-KAT duo seems unstoppable! #RaisedByWolves – 3:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timberwolves projected starters:
– Rudy Gobert
– Karl-Anthony Towns
– Kyle Anderson
– Anthony Edwards
– D’Angelo Russell
All eyes on DLO. – 3:51 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This squad:
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Kyle Anderson
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/Uwf4Jws1DI – 3:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.
Beverley is expiring next year.
Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.
Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.
Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah jazz are trading All-NBA center and three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert for four players and four draft picks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Getting four first rounders for Gobert compensates for the lack of win now talent the jazz are taking back. Utah badly wanted Jaden McDaniels in the deal. Minnesota badly wanted to keep him. In the end, the wolves tree in more draft compensation – 3:49 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves https://t.co/qQPCoBq29K pic.twitter.com/GBKBEMLyMq – 3:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves now have…
– Karl-Anthony Towns under contract for 6 years and $283.5M
– Rudy Gobert under contract for 4 years and $170M
– Anthony Edwards under contract for 7 years and $222M (assuming he signs a mix extension next summer) – 3:48 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Honestly don’t hate the KAT-Gobert pairing at all the more I think about it.
KAT’s shooting covers for Gobert’s lack of it, and Gobert’s defensive prowess will make up for KAT’s struggles on that end.
Kinda excited!
DLo-Ant-SloMo-KAT-Gobert is funky and fun, sign me up. – 3:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Minnesota fans are going to love Gobert, by the way.
He really is one of those guys that, when you watch him every day, you start to understand how truly game-changing he is. The analytics get at it too, but he’s honestly incredible. – 3:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This seems like a steal for Minnesota, regardless of how well Gobert and KAT fit. – 3:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really wanted Rudy Gobert to end up with the Bulls because Lonzo and Caruso in front of him would have maximized his rim protection.
I’m not sure why this group of Minnesota defenders will fare any differently against five-out offenses than Utah did. – 3:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rudy Gobert to Minnesota frees Karl-Anthony Towns up to run point. – 3:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I don’t know a single team that is prepared to handle Towns and Gobert in the same front court.
That does not mean it will work, but how the hell do you defend or score against them? Shoot over Towns? Help off Rudy? There are counters on counters for that. – 3:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Timberwolves are landing Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/c0CnWWa2cZ – 3:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I am very rarely a proponent of making center-sized people move down a position to power forward, but I think the Gobert/Towns duo is one where it actually makes sense, even in today’s game. – 3:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert in Utah:
12p/12r
65.3 FG%
3x All Star
6x All-Defensive
4x All-NBA
1 of 4 players to win DPOY 3 times. pic.twitter.com/8wJfYYr0oi – 3:42 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i don’t think the universe is ready for a rudy gobert/jaden mcdaniels frontcourt. – 3:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Patrick Beverly when he sees he’s headed to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: pic.twitter.com/CyVmF0eVov – 3:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
when you have the chance to extend karl-anthony towns for $224m and then acquire rudy gobert’s four-year, $169.7m contract you obviously have to do it. – 3:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tim Connelly is all in on pairing KAT with a rim protecting center. Did not even wait to see what it would look like before trading for Gobert.
With KAT’s passing & shooting it will work offensively & Gobert is the perfect backline defender to clean up any KAT struggles on D. – 3:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota league sources tell the athletic, – 3:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Towns full time PF? Playoff Gobert? Clogging the lane for Anthony Edwards? Minn must have given up the absolute farm – 3:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves were active on the first day of free agency with KAT’s extension, Kyle Anderson’s signing. Also some thoughts on Gobert, Murray and KD theathletic.com/3393151/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe
Apple: apple.co/3QUIHPw – 1:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Wolves really are gonna try this double big thing and trade for a center next to KAT, I’m taking Myles Turner over anyone.
You’re *trying* it — so take Turner for one year at $18M over 4 years and $170M of Gobert. Take a shot, stay nimble. Turner is the move. – 1:35 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Recapping a wild 24 hours in the NBA w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD trade request, Kyrie’s next home (Lakers?), Hawks/Spurs, Sixers, Wiz/Beal, Wolves/KAT, Gobert rumors, Lakers, Clippers, much, much more:
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fir…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/64MivV… – 1:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers in NBA history with $200M+ contracts:
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/HWjml7PnYj – 6:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.
solid news dumping by utah tbh. – 3:50 PM
