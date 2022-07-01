Jusuf Nurkic to re-sign with Blazers on a four-year, $70 million deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI3
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trail Blazers re-signing Jusuf Nurkic (four years, $70M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 1:09 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic agree to 4-year, $70 million contract: Report
#RipCity
Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic agree to 4-year, $70 million contract: Report
#RipCity
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jusuf Nurkic is staying with the Trail Blazers on a 4-year, $70 million contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/Vc5xAuXz08 – 12:18 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
🏠 is where the ❤️ is #ripcity
🏠 is where the ❤️ is #ripcity
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI3 – 12:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Heat power-forward options Otto Porter (Raptors), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics) off board. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Looney, Nurkic, T.J. Warren, Sexton, Harrell, DiVencenzo, D. Jones Jr, Cody & Caleb Martin. – 12:13 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, LaVine, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Nurkic, Colorado, Robinson. – 9:01 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic appears destined to be a part of the Blazers’ future, with a belief among league personnel he will sign a four-year deal worth roughly $17 million in average annual value. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Similar pessimism has been conveyed to me about Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. Both are widely expected by rival teams to land new deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2022
