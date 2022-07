Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax contract extension with Timberwolves

The Timberwolves still have some holes to fill when free agency opens on Thursday. But first: Karl-Anthony Towns theathletic.com/3386564/2022/0…

Chris Finch, today, on hoping to work out a contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns.Towns is eligible to sign a 4-year, $211 million supermax contract, which would extend in addition to the two years and $70 remaining on his current contract (6 years, $280.8 million total). pic.twitter.com/nwNtnHoEIj

Timberwolves current cap sheet, using the new salary cap figures.– Karl-Anthony Towns’ supermax extension (which he is currently eligible to be offered): 4 years, $213,669,792– Anthony Edwards max extension (eligible to be offered in 12 months): 5 years, $197,590,050 pic.twitter.com/e6rTu8vrj9

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M. – 12:00 AM

Extension time in Minnesota: Karl-Anthony Towns will sign the four-year, $214 million extension that will lock him up in Minnesota for the next six years. – 12:01 AM

$211M, $214, $224M, whatever — Karl-Anthony Towns is signing a super max contract extension that will keep him under contract with the Wolves through 2028.The specific dollar figure will be determined once the 24-25 cap is determined — 35% of the cap, with 8% annual raises. – 12:12 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M.Source: Twitter @wojespn

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.