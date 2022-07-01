Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax contract extension with Timberwolves

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
$211M, $214, $224M, whatever — Karl-Anthony Towns is signing a super max contract extension that will keep him under contract with the Wolves through 2028.
The specific dollar figure will be determined once the 24-25 cap is determined — 35% of the cap, with 8% annual raises. – 12:12 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Extension time in Minnesota: Karl-Anthony Towns will sign the four-year, $214 million extension that will lock him up in Minnesota for the next six years. – 12:01 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M. – 12:00 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves current cap sheet, using the new salary cap figures.
– Karl-Anthony Towns’ supermax extension (which he is currently eligible to be offered): 4 years, $213,669,792
– Anthony Edwards max extension (eligible to be offered in 12 months): 5 years, $197,590,050 pic.twitter.com/e6rTu8vrj9 – 8:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch, today, on hoping to work out a contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns is eligible to sign a 4-year, $211 million supermax contract, which would extend in addition to the two years and $70 remaining on his current contract (6 years, $280.8 million total). pic.twitter.com/nwNtnHoEIj – 12:54 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves still have some holes to fill when free agency opens on Thursday. But first: Karl-Anthony Towns theathletic.com/3386564/2022/0… – 9:31 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Booker and Towns’ representative, Jessica Holtz, is the first female player agent to secure a max contract — and did it with two super max deals on the same day. Booker and Towns’ representative, Jessica Holtz, is the first female player agent to secure a max contract — and did it with two super max deals on the same day. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2022
Bobby Marks: Here are the numbers for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns: 24/25- $50M 25/26- $54.1M 26/27-$58.1M 27/28- $62.1M Both cannot be traded for 1 season -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2022
Marc Stein: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022
