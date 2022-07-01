Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax contract extension with Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax contract extension with Timberwolves

Main Rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax contract extension with Timberwolves

July 1, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Karl-Anthony Towns signing super-max contract extension with Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/kar…1:02 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
$211M, $214, $224M, whatever — Karl-Anthony Towns is signing a super max contract extension that will keep him under contract with the Wolves through 2028.
The specific dollar figure will be determined once the 24-25 cap is determined — 35% of the cap, with 8% annual raises. – 12:12 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Extension time in Minnesota: Karl-Anthony Towns will sign the four-year, $214 million extension that will lock him up in Minnesota for the next six years. – 12:01 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M. – 12:00 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves current cap sheet, using the new salary cap figures.
– Karl-Anthony Towns’ supermax extension (which he is currently eligible to be offered): 4 years, $213,669,792
– Anthony Edwards max extension (eligible to be offered in 12 months): 5 years, $197,590,050 pic.twitter.com/e6rTu8vrj98:14 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch, today, on hoping to work out a contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns is eligible to sign a 4-year, $211 million supermax contract, which would extend in addition to the two years and $70 remaining on his current contract (6 years, $280.8 million total). pic.twitter.com/nwNtnHoEIj12:54 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves still have some holes to fill when free agency opens on Thursday. But first: Karl-Anthony Towns theathletic.com/3386564/2022/0…9:31 AM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Booker and Towns’ representative, Jessica Holtz, is the first female player agent to secure a max contract — and did it with two super max deals on the same day. Booker and Towns’ representative, Jessica Holtz, is the first female player agent to secure a max contract — and did it with two super max deals on the same day. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2022
Bobby Marks: Here are the numbers for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns: 24/25- $50M 25/26- $54.1M 26/27-$58.1M 27/28- $62.1M Both cannot be traded for 1 season -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home