Kevin Durant only wants to play for a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry?

How would you defend someone like Nikola Jokic? Williams: That’s probably one of the hardest guards in the league. [Laughs] But I would definitely pressure him because of how good he is at passing. That’s something we did at Arkansas. We tried to pressure guys who can make passes. I would try to push him out of his comfort zone in that mid-range and mid-post area, close to the 3-point area, so he can’t make those passes. The further you push him out, the longer the pass is going to be, and the further the offense gets pushed from the basket. If you pressure him and don’t let him get those easy passes and those easy things, it’s going to make the offense run slower, and you’re deeper from the goal. But I just really like challenges. I like playing against guys that are the top dogs. I like being the underdog. That’s always been my thing. I want to play against Jokic. I want to play against the Warriors and see how they run their offense and see how they move around so much. I want to play against Bam Adebayo and see how hard the Heat play on offense and on defense. Every team requires a different defensive concept . -via For The Win / June 16, 2022