Kevin Durant trade: Nets aiming for 'historic haul' in return

Wojnarowski said it created an unprecedented situation as some teams called Brooklyn with offers and then called back later to increase those offers without getting a counter from the Nets. “There’s never quite been a player of Durant’s stature at this point in his career available for a trade, certainly in the modern era,” Wojnarowski said, adding that Brooklyn is aiming for a “historic haul” in return.
For the third time in six years, Kevin Durant will be on the move, looking for the perfect fit. But is there one for the league’s enigmatic superstar? The great @Marcus Thompson and I ponder, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3394065/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Danny Leroux
The Hoop Collective podcast from Day 1 of KD trade watch (and free agency) — with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 11:55 AM
Kevin Durant’s preferred destination is Phoenix.
Hasn’t even been a full 24 hours yet but beyond ready for Zion Williamson’s contract to become official so that this Kevin Durant trade speculation goes away – 11:40 AM
With Otto Porter Jr. off the board, Heat’s remaining forward options in free agency include T.J. Warren and Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to be waived by Spurs.
Martin twins, Cody & Caleb, also among top free-agent forward options still available.
Durant would also work. – 11:39 AM
Apparently, power forwards are easier to get through customs. Toronto has 4 4s, with Siakam, Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Otto Porter Jr just now. Heat’s PF options – if they don’t get Durant – are diminishing, with TJ Warren (& soon) Gallinari among those available in free agency – 11:31 AM
At this time I would like to thank Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for making the Nets so untenable that a free agent leaves Brooklyn for Denver. Appreciate the effort, fellas. – 11:11 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Nate Duncan
As everyone waits for the Kevin Durant situation to play out, wrote about an under-the-radar team that would make for a very interesting player for Durant and instantly leap to title contender with him: the Memphis Grizzlies theathletic.com/3393520/2022/0… – 10:45 AM
Went on @GetUpESPN with @HannahStormESPN and explained why Ben Simmons could be the key to a Kevin Durant trade.
Plus a top-5 list of my preferred destinations for KD.
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Lu Dort gets a new deal
🏀 Dort’s deal deserves more nuance
🏀 Mike Muscala is back
🏀 KD requests a trade and how it impacts OKC
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
NEW on Substack: Where the Heat stand after re-signing Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and planning a trade for Kevin Durant
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/where-the-he… – 10:24 AM
Our free agency tracker on Day 2 is up: Where the Heat’s roster stands entering Friday as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:10 AM
Before Kevin Durant trade request, Nets owner Joseph Tsai already had reason to be furious, which is why KD and Kyrie will likely both be dealt, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3393222/2022/0… – 10:10 AM
Before Kevin Durant trade request, Nets owner Joseph Tsai already had reason to be furious, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3393222/2022/0… – 10:08 AM
NBA trades in free agency can be complex, and sign-and-trades are even worse. For @PHNX_Suns, here are 10 potential (legal) trades that would get Kevin Durant to the Suns: https://t.co/9usosVtVOF pic.twitter.com/owGZlATLbE – 10:03 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking Kevin Durant’s trade requests — and what the Nets options could be for Durant and Kyrie Irving. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:52 AM
Where will Kevin Durant land? Five potential trade options for Nets. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/whe… – 9:51 AM
Just as Kevin Durant asked out of Brooklyn, the Nets swung a trade for Royce O’Neale and later re-signed Nic Claxton and Patty Mills. On the supporting cast the Nets are creating for whoever comes back in a Durant trade: theathletic.com/3393165/2022/0… – 9:46 AM
ICYMI, As Kevin Durant seeks his way of Brooklyn, Rockets see value, potential of the Nets draft picks they hold increase as they hoped houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:38 AM
Now on @njdotcom
As the NBA was tilted sideways by Kevin Durant’s bombshell, the Toronto Raptors kept it steady at the opening of free agency. Exciting? No. Effective? It just might be: sportsnet.ca/article/as-nba… – 9:03 AM
NEW: Miami Heat keeps Victor Oladipo on a one-year deal, signs Dedmon for two years, waits out Durant: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:02 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Danny Leroux
Roundtable! @TheCrossover staff reacts to Kevin Durant’s trade request and dives into the Nets options for Durant and Kyrie Irving si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 8:43 AM
For the third time in six years, Kevin Durant is leaving. He isn’t a free agent this time, but his trade request from the Nets begs the question: will he ever be content where he is? The great @Marcus Thompson & I consider, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3394065/2022/0… – 8:17 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Nate Duncan
An intriguing part of this possible Kevin Durant to #Suns situation is he’d face Golden State, the team he won his 2 chips/2 finals MVPs with.
That would be bananas, especially in WCF.
Already buzz between Suns #Warriors.
Durant in Phoenix would take it to an unreal level #NBA – 6:18 AM
KD to #Wizards? Makes sense on many levels, especially at 250-1: sidelines.io/nba/which-team… – 6:01 AM
One of the best episodes of the year on Dunc’d On Prime. @Danny Leroux and I recorded for 3 hours to discuss the KD trade request and go through every signing and every team. Join us with our special offseason sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:39 AM
The more I look at it, the more the #Wizards make sense for KD. More coming on that. – 3:14 AM
New free-agency bonanza episode of The Ringer NBA Show w/ @BigWos: The KD Sweepstakes, the Lakers’ latest attempt at retooling, Daryl Morey’s Roxers, supermaxes aplenty and more. open.spotify.com/episode/0EDcIH… – 2:48 AM
Lowe Post podcast: Recapping a wild 24 hours in the NBA w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD trade request, Kyrie’s next home (Lakers?), Hawks/Spurs, Sixers, Wiz/Beal, Wolves/KAT, Gobert rumors, Lakers, Clippers, much, much more:
Free agency day 1 recap at @RoseGardenReprt (free and unlocked): A Kevin Durant wild goose chase in Northeast Portland and Anfernee Simons gets paid, and what may be still to come. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/kevin-durant…
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com – 1:25 AM
New for @YahooSports: Kevin Durant’s trade request doesn’t absolve him of blame for the biggest failure in NBA history (plus details on possible outcome for Kyrie, insight on Durant and Phoenix/Miami) sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durants-… – 12:51 AM
What Kevin Durant’s pending exodus means for Houston on Red Nation Hoops rednationhoops.com/p/what-kevin-d… – 12:15 AM
Brooklyn has no incentive to tank, but they also have no reason to worry about their record, either. That undercuts the threat from Durant and Kyrie of refusing to play if they’re not traded. So what? The season’s toast anyway. Get the offer you want. AK – 11:58 PM
Ben Simmons now key to #Nets‘ rebuild with Durant, Irving on their way out nypost.com/2022/06/30/nba… via @nypostsports – 11:54 PM
Trade market is, as per usual, somewhat slow to develop. Probably going to be held up even more than usual because of KD. No one wants to move a tradable asset and then find out they could have had a shot at KD later. – 11:32 PM
As the Raptors take care of business, let’s remember that the Kevin Durant situation is only vaguely similar to 2018’s Kawhi Leonard situation: theathletic.com/3394243/2022/0… – 11:30 PM
First of many free agency podcasts is up. @friedmanadam5 and I reunite to discuss the early hours of free agency, the Pacers 0 moves so far (and why), KD impacting the free agency landscape, Jalen Smith, and much more.
New: Kevin Durant has one of the biggest salaries in the NBA. If the Celtics decided to make a trade offer for the All-Star forward, what would they need to include in the deal to make the math work? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:06 PM
Lots to get into on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and everything else in NBA free agency. Looking forward toward analyzing first day of NBA free agency with @SwollenDome & @ohrnberger on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:20 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 11:05 PM
The guy you do not want to be right now is #Nets GM Sean Marks. The teams that makes most sense as a landing zone for KD are the #Suns and #Pelicans. Eastern Conference next season looks bleak. – 11:02 PM
The Nets two biggest mistakes of this Durant/Kyrie era were, somewhat ironically, trading for Harden and then trading Harden. Not sure which one was the bigger error… – 10:50 PM
Bulls Day 1 free agency – KD, Zach LaVine news, and an Andre Drummond …
Read it:
Kevin Durant: “Bam Adebayo stood out to me.” 👀
The Raptors are well positioned to enter the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The question is: how much do they want to be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? https://t.co/N8waheo8D2 pic.twitter.com/FktEP3o7J0 – 10:25 PM
KD finna wear this on a hoodie before going for 60 in Barclays next season. pic.twitter.com/GQI4qAZcJE – 10:22 PM
The Lakers should be doing everything in their power to trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant. – 10:04 PM
📺 @Brian Scalabrine + @trenni want Kevin Durant. I’m not as eager to break this thing up. We yell about it.
On the increased likelihood that Kyrie Irving is traded to the Lakers, the potential framework of a two- or three-team deal, the Lakers’ reluctance to trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant and more with @Sam Amick: theathletic.com/3394038/2022/0… – 9:52 PM
Kevin Durant reportedly has Phoenix among his desired trade destinations.
It can’t happen for financial reasons, but would you trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant one for one? – 9:42 PM
Does the Kevin Durant trade request in Brooklyn give a Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion in Laker Land new life? All the answers here, with @Jovan Buha, at @TheAthletic
CP3-Book-KD is incredibly intriguing. But so was Kyrie-Harden-KD. – 9:36 PM
Here’s the link for you to watch the live pod between @Alex Schiffer and I, breaking down all of the Kevin Durant madness, from where the Nets go from here to fake trades to everything. Starting in one minute.
NEW: Can the Celtics trade for Kevin Durant? Should the Celtics trade for Kevin Durant? @Jay King and I broke it down: theathletic.com/3393996/2022/0… – 9:29 PM
we knew for days this was possible and yet it still feels kinda surreal to speculate about kevin durant trades.
Will have a quick Bonus podcast up with @alex__schiffer breaking down all of the Kevin Durant news today coming soon. – 9:02 PM
Kevin Durant to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Get it done. – 8:57 PM
Story on the end of the KD/Kyrie era Nets. Three years to the day of the Clean Sweep, Kevin Durant asks for a trade that could be of historic returns: theathletic.com/3393667/2022/0… – 8:52 PM
Talking to a couple of agents with free agents and the sense is that market has slowed to a crawl until KD (and Kyrie, to a lesser extent) situation gets sorted out. Too many things in play, teams don’t want to commit and miss an opportunity, even tangential to main event. – 8:52 PM
Draft shows are 95% saturated with Kyrie and KD stories—-you know what- this is a huge day for undrafted players who agreed to a generational contract ( Dort) for guys like Anfernee Simons and Jalen Brunson who bet on themselves and will make 25 million a year. Good on them. – 8:42 PM
Three Kevin Durant to OKC trade ideas that we definitely 100% absolutely will not see.
On Monday Kyrie did the quote thing: “… those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow.”
Warriors fans, would you want KD back on the roster? Consider the package it would take. – 8:07 PM
JaVale McGee has played with some elite talent:
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Dirk Nowitzki
And now, Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/JW2sI7Cnb8 – 7:51 PM
Sean Marks on Royce O’Neale amid the KD news:
Look at the Big 10 amassing a war chest to trade for Kevin Durant – 7:46 PM
🗣EMERGENCY @HardwoodKnocks
Si eres Rob Pelinka y el precio por Kevin Durant es Anthony Davis, ¿descartas ese canje de plano? Si eres Pat Riley y el precio por Kevin Durant es Jimmy Butler, ¿descartas ese traspaso de plano? Muchas superestrellas estarán nerviosas hasta que Durant halle un nuevo hogar. pic.twitter.com/shDosoZjxy – 7:33 PM
Nets free agency Day 1 notebook including notes on KD, Kyrie, Donovan Mitchell and more.
As Zach Lowe says, neither Phoenix nor Heat seemingly has enough-on paper-to entice Nets (if Booker not included). Question is whether Durant would be accommodating if best offer comes from team with really skilled young players (Wolves, Grizzlies, Raptors, New Orleans etc.) – 7:30 PM
COLUMN:
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we talked about all things Kevin Durant, including how a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade hard-caps any team that lands him.
If I’m putting together an NBA team I wouldn’t touch Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant with a 10-foot basketball goal. Give me some guys who want to play hard every night and fight to win even if you have to play through injuries. I’ll take my chances. #NBAFreeAgency – 7:00 PM
Hectic start to NBA free agency, but don’t get too worked up about the Mavs’ relative quiet.
Source: “Right now we’re waiting to see the ripple effect from the KD request.”
Nets are learning what Warriors learned 3 years ago. Kevin Durant is an explorer. He will live and love as he sees fit. He knows best what nourishes his soul. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:54 PM
Heat retain Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, lose P.J. Tucker, are linked to trade talks for Kevin Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat remaining free agents: Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris. – 6:54 PM
NBA analysts saying this KD trade will happen soon mighttttt be getting paid to say that. If you think the Nets, who owe basically all their draft capital elsewhere over the next 4-5 years, are going to rush this decision then you’re drunk. They have to get established talent NOW – 6:52 PM
“He doesn’t too much care what people think”
Fwiw I was told Kevin Durant isn’t actually at Mike James’ basketball camp in Portland as was said on ESPN. Was scheduled to be at one point but didn’t make it out, is my understanding. – 6:45 PM
Kevin Durant trade rumors: How the Designated Rookie rule will limit who the Nets can deal for
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Harden win% with different teammates:
68.6 — P.J. Tucker
66.8 — Kevin Durant
66.7 — Joel Embiid
66.2 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/2wHfMz0z42 – 6:22 PM
Me watching all my favorite Suns MLE targets go off the board in the first 20 minutes but remembering it’s because they’re trying to get Kevin Durant as we speak: pic.twitter.com/DtyDp40BYc – 6:19 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn. Why that’s great for the Rockets — for now. ift.tt/6Rcv3GV – 6:18 PM
Draymond being in the Hamptons the same day KD requested his trade from the Nets pic.twitter.com/rxHUTPg10n – 6:11 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein and Bobby Portis immediately takes 2 of my Suns targets off the board right away. And now Danuel House, one of my wing targets, is going to the Sixers.
KD obviously takes precedence, but definitely keeping an eye on some of these MLE guys in the meantime – 6:08 PM
The top of last week’s NBA draft, KD’s request and USC/UCLA being literally hours away from leaving the conference are all strong evidence that, despite what many would lead you to believe, no one really knows much of anything. – 6:07 PM
Talking Knicks/Jalen Brunson, free agency, Kevin Durant and more on The Putback with @CPTheFanchise, @JCMacriNBA and @CWilliamson44: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:05 PM
Really have to think whoever agreed to send a first round pick to the Jazz for O’Neale had no idea Durant was going to request a trade.
Makes zero sense to sacrifice cap room and a pick for a team that is likely going to enter a full rebuild.
If the Nets are indeed looking for an All-Star caliber player and draft picks, Boston has to be considered in play. Jaylen Brown and perhaps an unprecedented collection of picks/swaps. Ime Udoka, who coached KD in Brooklyn, could make the Celtics more appealing. – 5:53 PM
Source: It’s unclear whether Kevin Durant is interested in joining the 76ers, but Joel Embiid has made it clear to management that he wants them to exhaust every option in trying to acquire Durant. – 5:53 PM
What would a Kevin Durant to the Suns trade offer look like? Quick breakdown theathletic.com/3393534/2022/0… – 5:52 PM
Also have some info up on potential holdups, assets available to move, frameworks, etc. in a Suns-Durant trade:
In 6 hours players on a rookie contract can agree to an extension.
Does the Kevin Durant news put a pause to that? – 5:46 PM
This should be every team in the league right now. Throw in some lifetime passes to Disney. Kevin Durant — still in his prime — is the player every team needs to try to get. (Via paolo5 IG) pic.twitter.com/7FsCfk9G9h – 5:45 PM
Bigger speculation now that the Nets are no longer ESPN-interesting … does @Nick Friedell come back to Chicago for a reporter to be named later? KD trade demand has league-wide collateral damage! – 5:44 PM
Durant says he doesn’t want to play with Kyrie, Simmons or even Uncle Drew…or play for Steve Nash…or work for Sean Marks and Joseph Tsai… – 5:41 PM
NBA FREE AGENCY IS ALMOST UNDERWAY! We’re reacting to every rumor/agreement (plus the Kevin Durant situation) here: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkJz… – 5:37 PM
Shams says Kyrie is fully supportive of Kevin Durant’s decision, and that the Nets want an all star caliber player and significant draft compensation in a Durant deal. – 5:33 PM
NBA Free Agency show begins on @Stadium with the latest on Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Rooting for the scenario where Miami makes the cap math work on a Durant trade with a three-year, $139 million sign-and-trade deal for Udonis Haslem. – 5:29 PM
If the Heat do not get Kevin Durant, it won’t be a case of “losing out” on Kevin Durant. Pat Riley has the Heat in seemingly every prime personnel discussion. That’s all any NBA team can ask for. – 5:28 PM
I don’t know a single person who became a Nets fan because they got Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but I see the straw men are getting burned on the timeline today. – 5:23 PM
The only way Denver can trade for KD is if a 3rd team takes Ben Simmons, who the Nets reportedly are keeping, and if Denver sends both MPJ AND Murray because Denver can only trade their 2029 1st.
NBA players react to stunning Kevin Durant trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/nba… – 5:14 PM
Will be curious how much the league will be in a holding pattern until a Kevin Durant trade is agreed upon. Ancillary deals will get done, but many teams will be on hold. For ex. Suns and Ayton. – 5:12 PM
Jalen Brunson to the Knicks and between the KD bomb and the Yankees playing in Houston, the Knicks might barely get mentioned on the back pages. – 5:12 PM
I think my first overarching thought on the KD thing is “Oh wow Houston has access to basically all of Brooklyn’s future draft picks moving forward via swap or trade in an unprotected manner, too.” Wonder how that clouds what kind of trade package Sean Marks looks for. – 5:12 PM
we are two hours in to this spotify live lol
New for @The Athletic – Emergency Durant roundtable with @Sam Amick @Joe Vardon @Alex__Schiffer. What are Nets’ options, the complications of an Ayton sign-and-trade, would Miami really offer Jimmy Butler, what stars should other teams dangle, and more
We’re still going strong, reacting to the Kevin Durant trade request, the latest NBA free agency rumors and more: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkJz… – 5:09 PM
If DeJounte Murray and Jrue Holiday can command three 1st round picks in their trades. How many 1st rounders (Not to mention actual useable players), will it take for some team to land Kevin Durant. This trade is going to likely to involve four teams. – 5:07 PM
The Spurs got 3 first-round picks in the Dejounte Murray. Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, 3 firsts and 3 swaps for Kevin Durant. Ayton is better than the Suns would like you to think since they chose not to pay him. Bridges is a DPOY candidate. Johnson is a 3/D wing. – 5:07 PM
Everything you need to know about the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, at @TheAthletic
We’re going live in 2 minutes on @PHNX_Suns to talk Kevin Durant and how it could happen! Join us:
I wanna see KD and Kyrie get traded together just to see how in the hell a team matches $79.5M in salary in a trade. – 4:56 PM
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says Heat “has assets that Brooklyn doesn’t particularly want” and that Durant “wants to be in” Phoenix, despite owning a home in Miami. – 4:56 PM
The “starting talks with Devin Booker” thing is a nonstarter. The Nets literally can’t trade for him with Ben Simmons still on the roster, and KD wanting to come to Phoenix most likely starts and ends with wanting to play with Book and Chris Paul – 4:55 PM
Zach Lowe wants Sean Marks calling Masai Ujiri about KD immediately pic.twitter.com/VY553Mgb9H – 4:54 PM
Worth noting that Kevin Durant selected Joel Embiid with his first pick of the 2022 All-Star draft. – 4:54 PM
There is absolutely no reason for the Nets to accommodate KD and Kyrie by trading them to the same team and also no reason a team would want both of them. – 4:54 PM
What your best pitch to Kevin Durant to get him to play for the Pelicans? – 4:52 PM
“The Nets need to do what is best for them”
LaMelo Ball appears to be lobbying for the Hornets to acquire Kevin Durant, as others are likely doing with their respective teams: pic.twitter.com/OWrrtFcP1N – 4:52 PM
If you are hesitating on a Kevin Durant trade you probably hesitated on the Chris Paul trade and you cannot be saved. – 4:52 PM
Veteran NBA scout sizes up key Heat players heading into this wonderful free agency and Durant chaos: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:51 PM
Re: KD to Pels, and what you’d give up.
Nets front office/ownership lost Kevin Durant’s trust, as previously reported.
What would a trade package for Kevin Durant look like?
“This gives the Lakers their best chance at Kyrie.”
Brian Windhorst, on ESPN, says Durant is “focused” on landing in Phoenix, and that one reason KD requested the trade today (before start of FA) was so that DeAndre Ayton could be included in a potential trade package.
The Nets CAN get Bam Adebayo (if they trade Ben Simmons). When you get to moves as big as Kevin Durant, everything has to be on the table. – 4:41 PM
“We’re that good”
Windhorst says on NBA Today that Durant is focused on the Suns, with the Miami Heat also an interest. – 4:37 PM
An interesting narrative is that the Nets can send KD anywhere because he has four years left on his contract. But if he can force his way out with four years left, then how exactly would there be comfort from an acquiring team not on his wish list? #PlayersLeague – 4:35 PM
Kevin Durant – a PG County (Md.) product – has talked in the past about how the #Nets were the closest he’s been to home. His business (35 Ventures/Boardroom) is in NYC, he owns the Philadelphia Union in #MLS. #Sixers star Joel Embiid is a huge fan. Hmmm. #NBA #76ers – 4:34 PM
Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn. Why that’s great for the Rockets — for now. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:33 PM
I also don’t understand why Durant signed a contract extension long before he had to and didn’t get a player option. – 4:32 PM
From the inbox: Online sportsbook Bovada has some odds on Kevin Durant’s next team (https://t.co/ANeD61DWLG) pic.twitter.com/acmihKi9x4 – 4:31 PM
Great point just made on ESPN by @Tim Bontemps. This Durant news will create some sort of a free agent logjam as teams wait for that show to drop. Another great point by Tim is that the Royce O’Neal trade is an indication the Nets are looking for some high level players for KD – 4:28 PM
By now you know that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. What could the Heat offer the Nets for Durant? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More than half of the league has already called Brooklyn about Kevin Durant, per @Adrian Wojnarowski – 4:27 PM
Kevin Durant requests trade from #Nets in #NBA bombshell nypost.com/2022/06/30/kev… via @nypostsports – 4:26 PM
Is it possible the Nets front office made the O’Neale trade without knowing Kevin Durant was asking for a trade? – 4:23 PM
TOO MUCH GOING ON.
I genuinely do not see a realistic Raptors-Nets trade that lands Kevin Durant in Toronto – 4:21 PM
The moratorium can be annoying, but it does help with giving teams time to arrange deals in the proper order.
If KD gets traded to Phoenix, has he played with every HOF PG in the league now? Oh missing Dame I guess. – 4:12 PM
Housekeeping item: If DA is involved in a KD trade (which he almost certainly would be), the team signing-and-trading for him is hardcapped and can’t exceed $157M in salary at any point.
I don’t think, short of a surprising Golden State deal, any Kevin Durant trade creates an overwhelming title favorite.
One of many things affecting Heat’s Durant chances – and this organization lives for moments like this (Zo, Shaq, LeBron) – is whether Ayton would be agreeable to go to Brooklyn. If not, Heat could put together better offer, even without Bam. – 4:08 PM
Real talk, I do think the KD news could affect the #Pacers. They have the cap space to eat bad contracts and could therefore facilitate a trade while moving players they no longer want and collecting assets (young players/picks).
The big problem with any potential #Pistons pursuit of Kevin Durant is that they don’t have any big contracts to throw into the pot.
People were thinking Kevin Durant would be staying put in Brooklyn once Kyrie opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets…
Add Gallinari to the handful of Heat PF options if Tucker leaves as expected; he’s expected to be bought out by Spurs. The latest from our Heat/NBA free agency live blog, with Durant news and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:03 PM
Could the Clippers be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? He’s considered them before …
Alright, you know I had to do it.
Bulls cannot compete with package many teams can offer for KD. Just announce the LaVine max deal and try and take advantage of the KD fallout. – 3:59 PM
Have a story coming at @BR_NBA shortly, and we’re going live on @getcallin in just a few minutes.
I’m on vacation.
With Kevin Durant’s trade request, Brooklyn #Nets immediately dropped from 7-1 to 25-1 to win 2023 #NBA championship. (Should be 100-1). #Clippers still co-favorites with #Warriors and #Suns for title. Durant remains 10-1 to win MVP. Kyrie Irving 100-1 and higher. – 3:58 PM
Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster. – 3:57 PM
Not reporting!!!
It’s gonna be tough for Lakers to get KD w unprotected firsts in 27&29, Russ and a production deal with Mav Carter, I think – 3:51 PM
Got thoughts on the Kevin Durant trade request? The Nets? Kyrie Irving?
somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.
Title Futures: Nets now +1600 at FanDuel, +2500 at DraftKings and +3000 on Caesars. Obviously this is all subject to change depending on what the return is for Kevin Durant, and then whatever else they do … – 3:49 PM
On @Sirius XM NBA now with @Rick Kamla quickly talking Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 3:49 PM
Next on NBA Today’s free agency special on ESPN2: @Bobby Marks joins us to outline where Kevin Durant could land and the packages that add up. – 3:49 PM
Could we see Kevin Durant in the Valley of the Sun?
Did nobody want to tell Sean Marks about Durant before HE TRADED A FIRST-ROUND PICK FOR ROYCE O’NEALE?! – 3:49 PM
The latest on Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets from @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Durant holds Bam in high regard, one of several reasons Miami would presumably be appealing to him. But without Butler included, a Heat package around Herro and 4 first-rounders (including Jovic) and cap facilitating contracts likely wouldn’t be enough to get Durant. – 3:47 PM
From a Grizz perspective, everyone wants to do Durant deals without Bane or Jackson, and that’s technically doable. Realistically, to trump other offers + Durant’s preferences, Jackson probably has to be there. And even then it’s probably not most likely. – 3:47 PM
Celtics fans: Would you put Jaylen Brown in a deal for KD?
Lol all those tweet drafts nba insiders had ready for 6pm just got deleted.
As a basketball fan, I’m rooting for Kevin Durant to end up in Portland.
“The Nets are moving Kevin Durant. They need a scoring forward. Sean Marks and I go way back. Let me talk to him.” pic.twitter.com/Qc2sNCfO1l – 3:44 PM
More than half of the league has already called Brooklyn about Kevin Durant, @Adrian Wojnarowski just said on ESPN. Lol. – 3:43 PM
Woj says that “more than half the league has called Brooklyn about acquiring Kevin Durant”. – 3:42 PM
The Lakers getting Kyrie is now (as @Brian Windhorst has repeatedly said) a *very* real possibility.
With Simmons needed to be sent out (to Heat or elsewhere) in any Bam/Nets deal, one HYPOTHETICAL permutation that would work within cap rules is Durant/Simmons for Bam, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and three first-rounders (including Jokic). – 3:41 PM
Kevin Durant once called Mark Cuban an idiot (after Cuban said Durant’s then-teammate Russell Westbrook wasn’t a superstar), but Durant always has been complimentary of @Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas fans. And who wouldn’t want to play with Doncic? (Other than Brunson, apparently). – 3:41 PM
I’m ready for the “Let me tell why why the Nets will BE BETTER without Kevin Durant – coming up after the commercial break” takes. – 3:40 PM
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
One surefire way to take yourself out of the Kevin Durant stakes is to trade all your draft capital for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale half an hour later. – 3:37 PM
Can’t the Raptors just be a dark horse in the KD sweepstakes? #NBAFreeAgency – 3:37 PM
Lol the Kevin Durant news crashed the Fanspo trade machine pic.twitter.com/YSp7g6pzt0 – 3:35 PM
Kyrie: “I’m staying with the Nets.”
So, let’s say the Nets trade Kyrie then trade Durant but not to Portland.
Chris and I talked Durant trades and hypotheticals on the pod. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:34 PM
Kevin Durant 6 days ago on his podcast: “There’s a lot of uncertainty with our team. I understand why so much noise around us but as individuals just control what you can and move forward. When the time’s right everything will work out for itself.” – 3:33 PM
But what team possibly has enough assets and cap space to trade for Kevin Durant?!? pic.twitter.com/OmPydgUOd8 – 3:33 PM
LeBron & AD, PG13 & Kawhi, and KD & Kyrie teamed up in the same Summer.
KD wants out… yes it’s worse than 12-70 #Nets twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:30 PM
Free agent movement has just been hi-jacked by KD. There is not one untouchable piece in the Bulls organization – player, coach, front office, PR – that shouldn’t be included in a deal if you’re AK. Not one. Three years of KD is better than 5 years of any Bull. – 3:30 PM
The absolutely hilarious part is the Warriors are actually the team positioned to make the best offer for Durant – 3:30 PM
1. Zion/Pels
2. AD/Lakers
3. Knicks
4. OKC
5. Boston
Finishing last… Sacramento – 3:28 PM
5. Boston
Finishing last… Sacramento – 3:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
On @SpotifyLive with @Seerat Sohi and @Logan Murdock talking Kevin Durant: live.spotify.com/room/ec35bde9-… – 3:27 PM
On @SpotifyLive with @Seerat Sohi and @Logan Murdock talking Kevin Durant: live.spotify.com/room/ec35bde9-… – 3:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My take on Kevin Durant’s list of teams:
That’s nice, but the Nets have to make the best trade for the Nets. They have no reason to move KD to a team offering a lesser package to make him happy. This is your one, best chance to fully reset everything. Nets have to get it right. – 3:27 PM
My take on Kevin Durant’s list of teams:
That’s nice, but the Nets have to make the best trade for the Nets. They have no reason to move KD to a team offering a lesser package to make him happy. This is your one, best chance to fully reset everything. Nets have to get it right. – 3:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Haven’t done any salary math, but Vuc, Patrick Williams, Portland’s 1st, a #Bulls 1st and any other player on the roster Brooklyn wants, Durant is about to turn 34 – 3:26 PM
Haven’t done any salary math, but Vuc, Patrick Williams, Portland’s 1st, a #Bulls 1st and any other player on the roster Brooklyn wants, Durant is about to turn 34 – 3:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant playoff win% with Steph:
— 78.6%
Kyrie playoff win% with LeBron:
— 75.0%
Durant playoff win% with Kyrie:
— 46.2% pic.twitter.com/jzuyz7632n – 3:26 PM
Durant playoff win% with Steph:
— 78.6%
Kyrie playoff win% with LeBron:
— 75.0%
Durant playoff win% with Kyrie:
— 46.2% pic.twitter.com/jzuyz7632n – 3:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
No contact with the Nets from Durant and Irving since Kyrie opted into his deal
sportando.basketball/en/no-contact-… – 3:26 PM
No contact with the Nets from Durant and Irving since Kyrie opted into his deal
sportando.basketball/en/no-contact-… – 3:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I do enjoy that in 11 months we’ve gone from “They took WHO over Jalen Suggs?” to “Scottie Barnes is untouchable, even for Kevin Durant.”
None of that is even wrong necessarily, it’s just a hell of a development. – 3:25 PM
I do enjoy that in 11 months we’ve gone from “They took WHO over Jalen Suggs?” to “Scottie Barnes is untouchable, even for Kevin Durant.”
None of that is even wrong necessarily, it’s just a hell of a development. – 3:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got:
– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination
– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors
– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers
What an organizational fumble. – 3:25 PM
We’ve got:
– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination
– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors
– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers
What an organizational fumble. – 3:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. – 3:25 PM
Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. – 3:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to folks around the NBA the belief is that everything is going to pause with the opening of free agency until Kevin Durant’s next home is decided. Every team and player will sit mostly still until Durant is traded. Then the flood will happen. – 3:25 PM
Talking to folks around the NBA the belief is that everything is going to pause with the opening of free agency until Kevin Durant’s next home is decided. Every team and player will sit mostly still until Durant is traded. Then the flood will happen. – 3:25 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kevin Durant shakes things up before the free agency period begins #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:24 PM
Kevin Durant shakes things up before the free agency period begins #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors shuffle equation for Heat, NBA ahead of free agency. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:24 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors shuffle equation for Heat, NBA ahead of free agency. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:24 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kevin Durant ranks 4th all-time in points per game and 1st among active players. He has averaged 25 points in every season of his career except his rookie year.
Most Career PPG
Michael Jordan: 30.1
Wilt Chamberlain: 30.1
Elgin Baylor: 27.4
Kevin Durant: 27.2
LeBron James: 27.1 – 3:24 PM
Kevin Durant ranks 4th all-time in points per game and 1st among active players. He has averaged 25 points in every season of his career except his rookie year.
Most Career PPG
Michael Jordan: 30.1
Wilt Chamberlain: 30.1
Elgin Baylor: 27.4
Kevin Durant: 27.2
LeBron James: 27.1 – 3:24 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Now we know why Kevin Durant had been so quiet the last few days and why he danced around the Kyrie situation on his “new media” podcast. – 3:24 PM
Now we know why Kevin Durant had been so quiet the last few days and why he danced around the Kyrie situation on his “new media” podcast. – 3:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Now on @SpotifyLive talking Kevin Durant and what’s next: spotifylive.link/NDKktXOXhrb – 3:22 PM
Now on @SpotifyLive talking Kevin Durant and what’s next: spotifylive.link/NDKktXOXhrb – 3:22 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Never forget: #Nets signed an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan to a four-year, $40 million deal before benching and trading Jarrett Allen to convince Durant and Irving to sign in Brooklyn. This team scuttled its own rebuilding plan for a Durant/Irving combo and got NOTHING. – 3:22 PM
Never forget: #Nets signed an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan to a four-year, $40 million deal before benching and trading Jarrett Allen to convince Durant and Irving to sign in Brooklyn. This team scuttled its own rebuilding plan for a Durant/Irving combo and got NOTHING. – 3:22 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Sneak peak at the 2022/23 Phoenix Suns led by Chris Paul and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WHnNBWeg6I – 3:22 PM
Sneak peak at the 2022/23 Phoenix Suns led by Chris Paul and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WHnNBWeg6I – 3:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets got Kevin Durant and proceeded to make mistakes every step of the way. – 3:22 PM
The Nets got Kevin Durant and proceeded to make mistakes every step of the way. – 3:22 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 3:22 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 3:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Miami has to unprotect their 2025 1st round pick they owe OKC if they want to send Brooklyn picks for KD.
Sam Presti may ask for additional compensation on top of unprotecting the pick because adding KD makes the pick worse. – 3:22 PM
Miami has to unprotect their 2025 1st round pick they owe OKC if they want to send Brooklyn picks for KD.
Sam Presti may ask for additional compensation on top of unprotecting the pick because adding KD makes the pick worse. – 3:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets😱
basketnews.com/news-174405-ke… – 3:21 PM
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets😱
basketnews.com/news-174405-ke… – 3:21 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
At the age of 33, Kevin Durant produced so much that his $42 million salary was a moneymaker for the Nets.
He’s owed close to $200 million in the years to come, though, ending when he’s 37.
What’s this analysis based on? More here, free:
https://t.co/piSbIkkKck pic.twitter.com/wXzxBx0IQn – 3:21 PM
At the age of 33, Kevin Durant produced so much that his $42 million salary was a moneymaker for the Nets.
He’s owed close to $200 million in the years to come, though, ending when he’s 37.
What’s this analysis based on? More here, free:
https://t.co/piSbIkkKck pic.twitter.com/wXzxBx0IQn – 3:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Durant asks for trade; Heat is on his list and Miami is obviously interested in Durant. But Phoenix – also on Durant’s list – has more good young assets to offer because of an arcane cap rule restricting Adebayo’s trade availability to Brooklyn: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:20 PM
NEW: Durant asks for trade; Heat is on his list and Miami is obviously interested in Durant. But Phoenix – also on Durant’s list – has more good young assets to offer because of an arcane cap rule restricting Adebayo’s trade availability to Brooklyn: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kevin Durant is asking for a trade so what exactly does that mean for the Celtics offseason? A first look at new trade options, Brooklyn’s potential demands and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:20 PM
Kevin Durant is asking for a trade so what exactly does that mean for the Celtics offseason? A first look at new trade options, Brooklyn’s potential demands and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
My answer to any question on a trade package for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4f0Q7KrjJn – 3:19 PM
My answer to any question on a trade package for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4f0Q7KrjJn – 3:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What would a Kevin Durant trade look like? What kind of package would it take to land him?
@NekiasNBA recently broke it down and looked at potential destinations for KD: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 3:19 PM
What would a Kevin Durant trade look like? What kind of package would it take to land him?
@NekiasNBA recently broke it down and looked at potential destinations for KD: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 3:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mindblowing! Kevin Durant is setting to leave Brooklyn and he gonna change the upcoming season overall. This off-season belongs to KD from today. Phoenix, Miami or elsewhere maybe. #NBAFreeAgency
sdna.gr/mpasket/980653… – 3:18 PM
Mindblowing! Kevin Durant is setting to leave Brooklyn and he gonna change the upcoming season overall. This off-season belongs to KD from today. Phoenix, Miami or elsewhere maybe. #NBAFreeAgency
sdna.gr/mpasket/980653… – 3:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets, prefers Suns or Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 3:17 PM
Report: Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets, prefers Suns or Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 3:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
¿Por qué sonríe este señor? Si estás en sus zapatos de lujo, ¿qué entregarías a cambio de Kevin Durant? (creatividad pero con decencia, por favor) pic.twitter.com/yT0vBOtOL5 – 3:16 PM
¿Por qué sonríe este señor? Si estás en sus zapatos de lujo, ¿qué entregarías a cambio de Kevin Durant? (creatividad pero con decencia, por favor) pic.twitter.com/yT0vBOtOL5 – 3:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Best the Heat can do right now is Lowry, Herro, mix of young guys (Vincent, Strus, Yurt) and three first-round picks (plus swaps). It’s possible they could reroute Lowry to a third team to have younger players go back to BKN, but not sure how many teams are helping Riley land KD – 3:13 PM
Best the Heat can do right now is Lowry, Herro, mix of young guys (Vincent, Strus, Yurt) and three first-round picks (plus swaps). It’s possible they could reroute Lowry to a third team to have younger players go back to BKN, but not sure how many teams are helping Riley land KD – 3:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Funniest places the Nets can trade Kevin Durant to, ranked:
1. OKC – 3:13 PM
Funniest places the Nets can trade Kevin Durant to, ranked:
1. OKC – 3:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Remember how 2014 free agency ground to a halt while the whole league waited for LeBron?
Yea, I have to imagine 2022 free agency does the same thing for Durant. Maybe Brunson still goes to the Knicks quickly, but a lot of the other big fish are gonna have to wait for KD. – 3:13 PM
Remember how 2014 free agency ground to a halt while the whole league waited for LeBron?
Yea, I have to imagine 2022 free agency does the same thing for Durant. Maybe Brunson still goes to the Knicks quickly, but a lot of the other big fish are gonna have to wait for KD. – 3:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves have to look at the possibilities here. If you can pair KD with KAT and Ant, you do it. Realistic? Unlikely.
But it may be time revisit the Ben Simmons discussions as well. – 3:12 PM
The Wolves have to look at the possibilities here. If you can pair KD with KAT and Ant, you do it. Realistic? Unlikely.
But it may be time revisit the Ben Simmons discussions as well. – 3:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bane, Zaire, Brooks, Adams’ expiring and future firsts for KD … who says no?
I just want him to go to a fun team we wouldn’t expect. – 3:12 PM
Bane, Zaire, Brooks, Adams’ expiring and future firsts for KD … who says no?
I just want him to go to a fun team we wouldn’t expect. – 3:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Predictions:
– Kevin Durant to the Suns.
– Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.
– Ben Simmons to the Wolves.
– The most insane Western Conference we’ve ever seen. – 3:11 PM
Predictions:
– Kevin Durant to the Suns.
– Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.
– Ben Simmons to the Wolves.
– The most insane Western Conference we’ve ever seen. – 3:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With 4 years left on KD’s deal, and his likely destinations being very unlikely to have the best trade package, this will be our biggest test ever of player empowerment. How much can he control his destination given the duration of the contract? – 3:11 PM
With 4 years left on KD’s deal, and his likely destinations being very unlikely to have the best trade package, this will be our biggest test ever of player empowerment. How much can he control his destination given the duration of the contract? – 3:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the most diabolical outcome to this whole thing is the nets asking kd for his list of preferred trade destinations *specifically* so they can send him somewhere that’s not on it pic.twitter.com/fiPvjXncO2 – 3:09 PM
the most diabolical outcome to this whole thing is the nets asking kd for his list of preferred trade destinations *specifically* so they can send him somewhere that’s not on it pic.twitter.com/fiPvjXncO2 – 3:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ultimately, I don’t think I’m moving Barnes + necessary salaries (OG + GTG?) and picks for Durant. But this is one of the best top 12 players of all time who is currently one of the five best players on the planet. You talk about it. – 3:08 PM
Ultimately, I don’t think I’m moving Barnes + necessary salaries (OG + GTG?) and picks for Durant. But this is one of the best top 12 players of all time who is currently one of the five best players on the planet. You talk about it. – 3:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This could really be insane
The Heat miss out on everybody
But now sit a big time package away from a top 3 player in the world: Kevin Durant
Bam Adebayo can’t be offered in this deal due to contracts with Ben Simmons
So it’s time for madness – 3:08 PM
This could really be insane
The Heat miss out on everybody
But now sit a big time package away from a top 3 player in the world: Kevin Durant
Bam Adebayo can’t be offered in this deal due to contracts with Ben Simmons
So it’s time for madness – 3:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Brooklyn really wants picks for Durant, Houston is like, a generational winner today.
If the Nets go in the tank to try to come away with a remotely decent pick through their swap rights with the Rockets next year, Houston’s odds are Victor Wembanyama go up significantly. – 3:07 PM
If Brooklyn really wants picks for Durant, Houston is like, a generational winner today.
If the Nets go in the tank to try to come away with a remotely decent pick through their swap rights with the Rockets next year, Houston’s odds are Victor Wembanyama go up significantly. – 3:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
UCLA has inquired about Kevin Durant for its move to the Big Ten more at 11 – 3:07 PM
UCLA has inquired about Kevin Durant for its move to the Big Ten more at 11 – 3:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I still wanna see Durant go back to OKC. It would just be amazing to me. He could literally rewrite his legacy on the fly, going almost the same route that LeBron did to bring a title to the team that drafted him (well, the zombie Sonics) after rings elsewhere. Not happening tho – 3:06 PM
I still wanna see Durant go back to OKC. It would just be amazing to me. He could literally rewrite his legacy on the fly, going almost the same route that LeBron did to bring a title to the team that drafted him (well, the zombie Sonics) after rings elsewhere. Not happening tho – 3:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Durant didn’t get a player option on the final year of that four-year extension, which always struck me. Not sure why it amounted like that, but normally someone of his stature gets every bit of player-friendliness on a deal. Locked in for 4 years now as Nets look for a trade. – 3:06 PM
Durant didn’t get a player option on the final year of that four-year extension, which always struck me. Not sure why it amounted like that, but normally someone of his stature gets every bit of player-friendliness on a deal. Locked in for 4 years now as Nets look for a trade. – 3:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I don’t know the inner workings of the Durant and Nets relationship, but I do know if he’s asking out now after kyrie opted in, I think I’d be searching for the best offer, not satisfying Durant’s wish list. – 3:05 PM
I don’t know the inner workings of the Durant and Nets relationship, but I do know if he’s asking out now after kyrie opted in, I think I’d be searching for the best offer, not satisfying Durant’s wish list. – 3:05 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant in the playoffs for the Nets:
— 32.3 PPG
— 8.4 RPG
— 4.9 APG
— 49/39/88%
7 wins. 9 losses. pic.twitter.com/4aR7Cry5p9 – 3:05 PM
Durant in the playoffs for the Nets:
— 32.3 PPG
— 8.4 RPG
— 4.9 APG
— 49/39/88%
7 wins. 9 losses. pic.twitter.com/4aR7Cry5p9 – 3:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. – 3:04 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. – 3:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Just to get this out of the way:
Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant.
Also: you don’t get Kevin Durant unless he says “I want to go to Philadelphia.” – 3:04 PM
Just to get this out of the way:
Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant.
Also: you don’t get Kevin Durant unless he says “I want to go to Philadelphia.” – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Ayton BYC issues don’t go away because KD asked for a trade. – 3:04 PM
The Ayton BYC issues don’t go away because KD asked for a trade. – 3:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie: “We’re gonna have a special season. I just know it.”
KD:
pic.twitter.com/NIi4LpqU5n – 3:04 PM
Kyrie: “We’re gonna have a special season. I just know it.”
KD:
pic.twitter.com/NIi4LpqU5n – 3:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i would trade anthony davis for kevin durant in two seconds if i was the lakers. the nba needs this. – 3:03 PM
i would trade anthony davis for kevin durant in two seconds if i was the lakers. the nba needs this. – 3:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. – 3:03 PM
Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. – 3:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The outline for a trade for a star has been roughly a promising young potential All-Star plus several 1st round picks and also some pick swaps. Obviously there hasn’t been anyone on the trade market as good as Kevin Durant. How many teams can check off all those marks right now? – 3:02 PM
The outline for a trade for a star has been roughly a promising young potential All-Star plus several 1st round picks and also some pick swaps. Obviously there hasn’t been anyone on the trade market as good as Kevin Durant. How many teams can check off all those marks right now? – 3:02 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Kevin Durant wants to leave a contender to join the team that won far more regular-season games than any other before losing a Game 7 to an inferior playoff opponent. Sounds familiar. – 3:02 PM
Kevin Durant wants to leave a contender to join the team that won far more regular-season games than any other before losing a Game 7 to an inferior playoff opponent. Sounds familiar. – 3:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Here are Kevin Durant’s remaining contract numbers … and you know what — it doesn’t even matter.
Every team will tear up the roster to get KD. I love free agency. pic.twitter.com/H5mfuIMtRg – 3:00 PM
Here are Kevin Durant’s remaining contract numbers … and you know what — it doesn’t even matter.
Every team will tear up the roster to get KD. I love free agency. pic.twitter.com/H5mfuIMtRg – 3:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kyrie: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall.”
Durant: pic.twitter.com/Ej2UKgcJlz – 3:00 PM
Kyrie: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall.”
Durant: pic.twitter.com/Ej2UKgcJlz – 3:00 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob… – 3:00 PM
Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob… – 3:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 50/40/85% or better over the last 2 seasons:
— Kevin Durant
He was one free throw off from going 50/40/90%. pic.twitter.com/w1JtiZt5B7 – 3:00 PM
Players to average 50/40/85% or better over the last 2 seasons:
— Kevin Durant
He was one free throw off from going 50/40/90%. pic.twitter.com/w1JtiZt5B7 – 3:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat (and a ton of teams) had been preparing for a run at Durant. Kyrie opted in. Things paused. It’s back on. – 2:59 PM
Heat (and a ton of teams) had been preparing for a run at Durant. Kyrie opted in. Things paused. It’s back on. – 2:59 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
– USC and UCLA are looking to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
– Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.
My Fourth of July weekend plans: pic.twitter.com/f0v3DokLyy – 2:59 PM
– USC and UCLA are looking to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
– Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.
My Fourth of July weekend plans: pic.twitter.com/f0v3DokLyy – 2:59 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star’s perceived favorite landing spots. – 2:58 PM
On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star’s perceived favorite landing spots. – 2:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here are the list of players to pick from if you are the Nets in a Durant package.
Remember that the Thunder received 5 first rd. picks, 2 years of pick swaps and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George back in 2019.
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 2:58 PM
Here are the list of players to pick from if you are the Nets in a Durant package.
Remember that the Thunder received 5 first rd. picks, 2 years of pick swaps and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George back in 2019.
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 2:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
KD to Portland for Simons, Sharpe and a first every other year until 2035 … who says no? – 2:57 PM
KD to Portland for Simons, Sharpe and a first every other year until 2035 … who says no? – 2:57 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
KD landing spots? Boston, LAC, Miami — feels like it should be easier to find a match. – 2:57 PM
KD landing spots? Boston, LAC, Miami — feels like it should be easier to find a match. – 2:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:57 PM
Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Kyrie: I’m renewing my commitment to the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons: I might be ready to maybe take a jump shot.
KD: I’m out. – 2:57 PM
Kyrie: I’m renewing my commitment to the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons: I might be ready to maybe take a jump shot.
KD: I’m out. – 2:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FWIW, the Royce trade has been in the works for at least a couple of days, so I don’t know that it’s related to the Kevin Durant news. – 2:57 PM
FWIW, the Royce trade has been in the works for at least a couple of days, so I don’t know that it’s related to the Kevin Durant news. – 2:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks. – 2:56 PM
As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks. – 2:56 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Just your normal (COMPLETELY SARCASTIC) day: UCLA/USC about to leave the Pac12 and KD requests a trade. Gotcha. – 2:56 PM
Just your normal (COMPLETELY SARCASTIC) day: UCLA/USC about to leave the Pac12 and KD requests a trade. Gotcha. – 2:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant has four years and $197.6M left on his deal.
And everyone will be lining up the best possible they can to trade for him. – 2:56 PM
Kevin Durant has four years and $197.6M left on his deal.
And everyone will be lining up the best possible they can to trade for him. – 2:56 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
every nba player and their mother going to be calling kd from the parking lot rn – 2:55 PM
every nba player and their mother going to be calling kd from the parking lot rn – 2:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, league sources confirm. – 2:55 PM
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, league sources confirm. – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant put up crazy numbers for Nets:
28.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.1 APG
53/41/90%
In 90 games. pic.twitter.com/uTqGQI3VFT – 2:55 PM
Kevin Durant put up crazy numbers for Nets:
28.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.1 APG
53/41/90%
In 90 games. pic.twitter.com/uTqGQI3VFT – 2:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, that Brooklyn first round might not be too bad if KD is gone. – 2:55 PM
Also, that Brooklyn first round might not be too bad if KD is gone. – 2:55 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving didn’t last together? Wow! Who would have thought! – 2:54 PM
Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving didn’t last together? Wow! Who would have thought! – 2:54 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Man if you thought yesterday was crazy… let me tell you about that one time Kevin Durant decided to switch teams. – 2:54 PM
Man if you thought yesterday was crazy… let me tell you about that one time Kevin Durant decided to switch teams. – 2:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
two days ago: Dare to be different. Here to finish what I started with 7.
KD: pic.twitter.com/a6Lvpdvmic – 2:53 PM
two days ago: Dare to be different. Here to finish what I started with 7.
KD: pic.twitter.com/a6Lvpdvmic – 2:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant played 15 more regular season games with the Brooklyn Nets than Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/MFYn0ltIph – 2:52 PM
Kevin Durant played 15 more regular season games with the Brooklyn Nets than Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/MFYn0ltIph – 2:52 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie opts in and KD still wants out. Incredible. With four years left on his deal and Durant, at 34, still playing at an MVP level, Brooklyn could — and should — get back one of the largest trade packages in NBA history. – 2:52 PM
Kyrie opts in and KD still wants out. Incredible. With four years left on his deal and Durant, at 34, still playing at an MVP level, Brooklyn could — and should — get back one of the largest trade packages in NBA history. – 2:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you’re wondering what a Suns-Nets trade for Kevin Durant might look like, I threw out a few options here (bit.ly/3GsnHe1) and at the beginning of this one here (bit.ly/39Z0AMo) – 2:51 PM
If you’re wondering what a Suns-Nets trade for Kevin Durant might look like, I threw out a few options here (bit.ly/3GsnHe1) and at the beginning of this one here (bit.ly/39Z0AMo) – 2:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Earthquake hits NBA 3:10 before free agency. Good luck topping the Durant news, free agents. – 2:51 PM
Earthquake hits NBA 3:10 before free agency. Good luck topping the Durant news, free agents. – 2:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Durant has informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wants to be traded, league sources confirmed to @YahooSports. – 2:51 PM
Kevin Durant has informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wants to be traded, league sources confirmed to @YahooSports. – 2:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s always that one name that comes out of nowhere
That name is Kevin Durant – 2:50 PM
There’s always that one name that comes out of nowhere
That name is Kevin Durant – 2:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. – 2:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. – 2:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:49 PM
Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:49 PM
More on this storyline
You wonder, seeing how the Nets are, suddenly, in rebuild mode, and how the Lakers have failed to launch the last two seasons, if there’s an endpoint to this era of player empowerment – if team governors are going to exact major concessions in the next collective bargaining agreement negotiations with players. If teams are just tired of acquiescing. “Not really,” a very high-ranking team exec said Thursday. “The pressure to win is great, so you will do all you can to win.” -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
Nets Daily: Nets will have to decide what to do financially very soon. The repeater tax will kick in in 2023-24 based on payroll the final regular season game. So if they want to tear it down to the studs and start over, they’d have to make those decisions now. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 1, 2022
Watching the Warriors win the championship played a role in Durant’s desire to leave Brooklyn, Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” It contributed to the narrative that Durant can’t win on his own and that he’s trapped in a dysfunctional situation with the Nets. Durant reportedly asked for “a change of scenery” when he met with ownership on Thursday. -via Hoops Rumors / July 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.