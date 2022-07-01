Kevon Looney to return to Warriors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year, $25.5M deal to return to Golden State, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Round up of Warriors FA so far
Signed:
Kevon Looney
Walked:
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr
Nemanja Bjelica
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Questionable:
Andre Iguodala, still considering retirement
Damion Lee
#dubnation #goldblooded – 4:31 PM
Round up of Warriors FA so far
Signed:
Kevon Looney
Walked:
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr
Nemanja Bjelica
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Questionable:
Andre Iguodala, still considering retirement
Damion Lee
#dubnation #goldblooded – 4:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors re-signing Kevon Looney, losing more members of NBA Finals rotation nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/war… – 4:26 PM
Warriors re-signing Kevon Looney, losing more members of NBA Finals rotation nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/war… – 4:26 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I honestly expected Kevon Looney to get more, interesting the Warriors squeezed him while letting Gary Payton II & Otto Porter Jr walk. Now they need to find equal replacements for their #7 & #8 bench players who contributed huge mins to the championship run. #dubnation – 4:08 PM
I honestly expected Kevon Looney to get more, interesting the Warriors squeezed him while letting Gary Payton II & Otto Porter Jr walk. Now they need to find equal replacements for their #7 & #8 bench players who contributed huge mins to the championship run. #dubnation – 4:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Kevon Looney resigning with the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:55 PM
ESPN story on Kevon Looney resigning with the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors bringing back Kevon Looney on three-year, $25.5 million deal
https://t.co/UEqycMS5Di pic.twitter.com/VqkRzr9gMj – 3:42 PM
Warriors bringing back Kevon Looney on three-year, $25.5 million deal
https://t.co/UEqycMS5Di pic.twitter.com/VqkRzr9gMj – 3:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
The Kevon Looney deal, per those in the know, was as much about him wanting to stay as the Warriors wanting to keep him. Mutual interest.
To quote the words of Shaun Livingston when he re-signed a few years ago: ‘You can’t put a price on happiness.’ – 3:16 PM
The Kevon Looney deal, per those in the know, was as much about him wanting to stay as the Warriors wanting to keep him. Mutual interest.
To quote the words of Shaun Livingston when he re-signed a few years ago: ‘You can’t put a price on happiness.’ – 3:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevon Looney has been a big part of the Warriors dynasty.
— 6p/6r in the playoffs
— 64 FG% in the playoffs
— Led 2022 playoffs in OREB
— 18.2 MPG in the Finals
3 Rings. pic.twitter.com/VvAmZE1XTT – 3:11 PM
Kevon Looney has been a big part of the Warriors dynasty.
— 6p/6r in the playoffs
— 64 FG% in the playoffs
— Led 2022 playoffs in OREB
— 18.2 MPG in the Finals
3 Rings. pic.twitter.com/VvAmZE1XTT – 3:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm that Kevon Looney will be back with the Warriors next season on a three-year, $25.5M deal. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 3:11 PM
Can confirm that Kevon Looney will be back with the Warriors next season on a three-year, $25.5M deal. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 3:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Some rival teams were projecting Kevon Looney to return to the Warriors at 3/30 or even 4/40. For Golden State to retain him at $8+ million annually is another win for the reigning champs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:08 PM
Some rival teams were projecting Kevon Looney to return to the Warriors at 3/30 or even 4/40. For Golden State to retain him at $8+ million annually is another win for the reigning champs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors to re-sign Kevon Looney to a 3-year, $25.5M deal
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-to… – 3:08 PM
Warriors to re-sign Kevon Looney to a 3-year, $25.5M deal
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-to… – 3:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year, $25.5M deal to return to Golden State, sources tell ESPN. – 2:57 PM
Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year, $25.5M deal to return to Golden State, sources tell ESPN. – 2:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
I don’t think the Warriors are going to find two players who fit them better than Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. Golden State still feels like the perfect fit for them, too – 1:29 AM
I don’t think the Warriors are going to find two players who fit them better than Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. Golden State still feels like the perfect fit for them, too – 1:29 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are still apart in free agency negotiations with Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. There is still an expectation Looney will return, but internal belief is growing that Payton could leave the Warriors.
Full report with @Sam_Amick here
theathletic.com/3393815/2022/0… – 11:43 PM
The Warriors are still apart in free agency negotiations with Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. There is still an expectation Looney will return, but internal belief is growing that Payton could leave the Warriors.
Full report with @Sam_Amick here
theathletic.com/3393815/2022/0… – 11:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
More on this storyline
Free-agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to stay with the Golden State Warriors on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday. -via ESPN / July 1, 2022
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney is returning to the Warriors on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, per sources. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. Additional details: First year of deal starts around $7 million. Third year of deal has a partial guarantee of $3 million. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kevon Looney has been a significant element of the Warriors’ title run and exits free agency to stay on a new deal with the NBA champions. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.