Knicks still an option for Carmelo Anthony?

Knicks Videos: “If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here [with the Knicks], that was on the table, and I haven’t heard anything about it being off the table.” – @IanBegley on a potential Carmelo Anthony-Knicks reunion.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Yes, Bamba re-signed with Magic, so forget that Bam/Bamba combo. Among available 4s left in free agency: Warren, Carmelo, Blake Griffin, Harrell, Looney, Millsapp, Markieff Morris. – 11:43 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Question:
How bad has the Knicks PG play been this century?
Answer:
Over the past 16 years, from the start of 2005-06 through the end of 2021-22, the Knicks franchise leader in total assists is:
Carmelo Anthony
(yes, despite the fact ‘Melo hasn’t played in NY since 2017) – 10:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Lakers to sign Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin, re-sign Malik Monk (MLE) and Carmelo (minimum), and run it back. Not news, just a palpable whiff of emotional panic I just had. – 1:57 PM
Former Knicks great and 10-time all-star Carmelo Anthony, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum joined Miami Heat icon Dwayne Wade at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic last weekend to uncork their wines for the well-heeled crowd at the exclusive Rocky Mountain resort town. -via complex.com / June 25, 2022
“We’re the rookies in this game,” said Anthony, who appeared alongside McCollum in a Food & Wine panel Saturday to discuss how NBA stars build brands that transcend basketball. This month, Anthony launched his own wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, a tip of the cap to the uniform number the forward has worn throughout his career. -via New York Post / June 25, 2022
“There’s a huge culture in the NBA of guys falling in love with wine, collecting and traveling the world to find the great wines. Some of the most important players in the NBA realize the importance of a great glass of wine and that is really special,” said Shyda Gilmer, CEO of Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits. -via New York Post / June 25, 2022
