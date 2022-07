Knicks still an option for Carmelo Anthony?

Lakers to sign Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin, re-sign Malik Monk (MLE) and Carmelo (minimum), and run it back. Not news, just a palpable whiff of emotional panic I just had. – 1:57 PM

Question:How bad has the Knicks PG play been this century?Answer:Over the past 16 years, from the start of 2005-06 through the end of 2021-22, the Knicks franchise leader in total assists is:Carmelo Anthony(yes, despite the fact ‘Melo hasn’t played in NY since 2017) – 10:09 PM

Yes, Bamba re-signed with Magic, so forget that Bam/Bamba combo. Among available 4s left in free agency: Warren, Carmelo, Blake Griffin, Harrell, Looney, Millsapp, Markieff Morris. – 11:43 AM

