Malcolm Brogdon: I'm hoping I can help Celtics get over the hump and win a championship

Though Brogdon brings his experience running the Pacers and has his way of leading an organization, he says he just wants to fit into what makes the Celtics successful. “These guys are proven winners at a championship level,” Malcolm Brogdon said. “I’m hoping to be one of the pieces that can help them get over that hump and win a championship.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So from reading Twitter room, it appears 94% of you believes this offseason will be unmitigated disaster if Heat doesn’t acquire star and that last year’s run to Game 7 of Eastern Finals was aberration, because 76ers got Tucker; Celtics got Brogdon; Hawks Murray; Bucks Ingles. OK – 4:23 PM
So from reading Twitter room, it appears 94% of you believes this offseason will be unmitigated disaster if Heat doesn’t acquire star and that last year’s run to Game 7 of Eastern Finals was aberration, because 76ers got Tucker; Celtics got Brogdon; Hawks Murray; Bucks Ingles. OK – 4:23 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Celtics are assembling the most diplomatic team of all time (!) with Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, and Grant Williams. All three are Vice Presidents of the NBPA.
This team in Boston truly has leadership for days.
FULL STORY: https://t.co/S0WkijO5GY ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1qO7bx2oL5 – 4:13 PM
Celtics are assembling the most diplomatic team of all time (!) with Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, and Grant Williams. All three are Vice Presidents of the NBPA.
This team in Boston truly has leadership for days.
FULL STORY: https://t.co/S0WkijO5GY ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1qO7bx2oL5 – 4:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i graded the malcolm brogdon trade, which now feels like it happened four days ago: si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 3:59 PM
i graded the malcolm brogdon trade, which now feels like it happened four days ago: si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 3:59 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I know these are not the trade grades you’re awaiting, but Malcolm Brogdon grades are now up: es.pn/3uf8hFr (ESPN+) – 3:45 PM
I know these are not the trade grades you’re awaiting, but Malcolm Brogdon grades are now up: es.pn/3uf8hFr (ESPN+) – 3:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it.”
After being traded to the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon tells @The Athletic he is coming to Boston determined to be the missing piece to a title team.
New exclusive on The Athletic: theathletic.com/3395726/2022/0… – 3:34 PM
“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it.”
After being traded to the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon tells @The Athletic he is coming to Boston determined to be the missing piece to a title team.
New exclusive on The Athletic: theathletic.com/3395726/2022/0… – 3:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: What does the Malcolm Brogdon deal means for the Celtics roster? Is the team done with big moves this offseason or is there more to come? A closer look at the big picture: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:24 PM
New: What does the Malcolm Brogdon deal means for the Celtics roster? Is the team done with big moves this offseason or is there more to come? A closer look at the big picture: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
This Brad Stevens guy might actually know what he’s doing. Gallo at $6M, Brogdon for a 1st. Losing no core pieces while adding two good players that address team needs is a huge win for the Celtics. – 3:18 PM
This Brad Stevens guy might actually know what he’s doing. Gallo at $6M, Brogdon for a 1st. Losing no core pieces while adding two good players that address team needs is a huge win for the Celtics. – 3:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon for Theis, Nesmith (and others), first round pick
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/07/01/bos… – 3:16 PM
Boston Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon for Theis, Nesmith (and others), first round pick
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/07/01/bos… – 3:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest look in at Bulls fans after the Celtics add Brogdon and the Bulls bring back Derrick Jones Jr. … #continuity pic.twitter.com/VbKXtgnkJI – 2:54 PM
The latest look in at Bulls fans after the Celtics add Brogdon and the Bulls bring back Derrick Jones Jr. … #continuity pic.twitter.com/VbKXtgnkJI – 2:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
TRADES #NBA
Kings send Holiday, Harkless, pick to Hawks for Huerter
Celtics get Brogdon for five players and a pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:40 PM
TRADES #NBA
Kings send Holiday, Harkless, pick to Hawks for Huerter
Celtics get Brogdon for five players and a pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remember when I said the Lakers should have given a bunch of their minimum signings a second year just in case they wanted to use them in trades?
Celtics just got Malcolm Brogdon in part because they had three minimum signings they could put in a deal to match salary. – 2:34 PM
Remember when I said the Lakers should have given a bunch of their minimum signings a second year just in case they wanted to use them in trades?
Celtics just got Malcolm Brogdon in part because they had three minimum signings they could put in a deal to match salary. – 2:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon to #Celtics for 2023 1st-round pick, clear salary cap space indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:33 PM
#Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon to #Celtics for 2023 1st-round pick, clear salary cap space indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 2:23 PM
Report: Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 2:23 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The timing of the Huerter/Brogdon trades sure feels like the Celtics were probably weighing the merits of both today. – 2:23 PM
The timing of the Huerter/Brogdon trades sure feels like the Celtics were probably weighing the merits of both today. – 2:23 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The Pacers have been trying to trade Malcolm Brogdon for months now. Glut of PGs on the market made it near impossible. Once Brunson to the Knicks happened, they were left with no real suitors and a package of a young guy (Nesmith) and a pick was the best they were gonna get. – 2:22 PM
The Pacers have been trying to trade Malcolm Brogdon for months now. Glut of PGs on the market made it near impossible. Once Brunson to the Knicks happened, they were left with no real suitors and a package of a young guy (Nesmith) and a pick was the best they were gonna get. – 2:22 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Brogdon deal quite the maneuver, considering Brad Stevens didn’t have to use a TPE in the deal. Has the $17.1m slot available until July 18 – 2:21 PM
Brogdon deal quite the maneuver, considering Brad Stevens didn’t have to use a TPE in the deal. Has the $17.1m slot available until July 18 – 2:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Boston Celtics acquiring Indiana Pacers playmaker Malcolm Brogdon in a trade: es.pn/3yAk6bB – 2:21 PM
ESPN story on the Boston Celtics acquiring Indiana Pacers playmaker Malcolm Brogdon in a trade: es.pn/3yAk6bB – 2:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What in the heezy?!” 😂
Watch the reaction from @adaniels33 as he hears about the Malcolm Brogdon trade from @Rick Kamla pic.twitter.com/LskUUMvqml – 2:20 PM
“What in the heezy?!” 😂
Watch the reaction from @adaniels33 as he hears about the Malcolm Brogdon trade from @Rick Kamla pic.twitter.com/LskUUMvqml – 2:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jumping on with @FelgerAndMazz now to talk Malcolm Brogdon trade. Listen live at 985thesportshub.com – 2:20 PM
Jumping on with @FelgerAndMazz now to talk Malcolm Brogdon trade. Listen live at 985thesportshub.com – 2:20 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Malcolm Brogdon shot an eFG% of 52% looking for his own shot in the pick and roll and shots off his passes resulted in an eFG% of 57% last season. – 2:17 PM
Malcolm Brogdon shot an eFG% of 52% looking for his own shot in the pick and roll and shots off his passes resulted in an eFG% of 57% last season. – 2:17 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Giving Brogdon that contract extension seemed questionable at the time, but it had to be a positive factor in the trade to Boston. If he had one year left his value would have been diminished. Always good to lock up assets. – 2:16 PM
Giving Brogdon that contract extension seemed questionable at the time, but it had to be a positive factor in the trade to Boston. If he had one year left his value would have been diminished. Always good to lock up assets. – 2:16 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Frankly, I’m surprised the @Indiana Pacers got that much for Brogdon. I can’t imagine the deal will go over too well with @Boston Celtics fans. – 2:14 PM
Frankly, I’m surprised the @Indiana Pacers got that much for Brogdon. I can’t imagine the deal will go over too well with @Boston Celtics fans. – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Very quick thoughts on the Brogdon to BOS deal:
-BOS gave up very little to get him
-Brogdon will miss time. So will Smart. BOS has depth to cover that w/ White & PP
-$17.1M TPE is still there til July 18, but I don’t think it gets used now. There’s tax and then there’s TAX – 2:14 PM
Very quick thoughts on the Brogdon to BOS deal:
-BOS gave up very little to get him
-Brogdon will miss time. So will Smart. BOS has depth to cover that w/ White & PP
-$17.1M TPE is still there til July 18, but I don’t think it gets used now. There’s tax and then there’s TAX – 2:14 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy. – 2:13 PM
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy.
Brogdon please stay healthy. – 2:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In our live blog: Boston’s crafty move at the end of last season to set up the Malcolm Brogdon deal, how Indiana can harness a huge trade exception, Boston’s tax bill, and more …
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:10 PM
In our live blog: Boston’s crafty move at the end of last season to set up the Malcolm Brogdon deal, how Indiana can harness a huge trade exception, Boston’s tax bill, and more …
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Steph Curry
— James Harden
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
Elite list. pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd – 2:10 PM
Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Steph Curry
— James Harden
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
Elite list. pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd – 2:10 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Pacers had to trade either Brogdon or Hield given their status as starters and contracts. Hard to imagine they could have done better for Brogdon. Nesmith is intriguing. Will be interesting to see how Brogdon fits in Boston if he stays healthy. – 2:06 PM
Pacers had to trade either Brogdon or Hield given their status as starters and contracts. Hard to imagine they could have done better for Brogdon. Nesmith is intriguing. Will be interesting to see how Brogdon fits in Boston if he stays healthy. – 2:06 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Brogdon is a perfect acquisition for The Discourse because he allows both the “Celtics need another ball-handler!” and the “Smart can be the primary ball-handler!” factions to feel vindicated. – 1:57 PM
Brogdon is a perfect acquisition for The Discourse because he allows both the “Celtics need another ball-handler!” and the “Smart can be the primary ball-handler!” factions to feel vindicated. – 1:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Okay, I was in the fence, but with Brogdon and Gallo now in Boston, I might lean Stevens over Giannis now pic.twitter.com/O7rfn3baTf – 1:52 PM
Okay, I was in the fence, but with Brogdon and Gallo now in Boston, I might lean Stevens over Giannis now pic.twitter.com/O7rfn3baTf – 1:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I can confirm the #Pacers are trading Malcolm Brogdon to the #Celtics for a 2023 first-round pick, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and former #iubb standout Juwan Morgan. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/UPeI97dNZX – 1:51 PM
I can confirm the #Pacers are trading Malcolm Brogdon to the #Celtics for a 2023 first-round pick, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and former #iubb standout Juwan Morgan. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/UPeI97dNZX – 1:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
2022-23 Celtics (so far) …
Starters: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Williams III
Bench: Brogdon, White, Gallinari, Williams, Houser, Pritchard
TPE still available but, unless there’s another shoe to drop, it feels like minimum deals to fill out roster. – 1:51 PM
2022-23 Celtics (so far) …
Starters: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Williams III
Bench: Brogdon, White, Gallinari, Williams, Houser, Pritchard
TPE still available but, unless there’s another shoe to drop, it feels like minimum deals to fill out roster. – 1:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Instant analysis on the Celtics trading for Malcolm Brogdon in a huge swing by Boston’s front office as well as ownership by taking on big money contract masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:50 PM
New: Instant analysis on the Celtics trading for Malcolm Brogdon in a huge swing by Boston’s front office as well as ownership by taking on big money contract masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Boston with plenty of nice, subtle moves, including Brogdon. Heat in holding pattern. (But it doesn’t matter when upgrades come, as long as they come.) Lots and lots of moving parts in East from when we previously knew it. – 1:49 PM
Boston with plenty of nice, subtle moves, including Brogdon. Heat in holding pattern. (But it doesn’t matter when upgrades come, as long as they come.) Lots and lots of moving parts in East from when we previously knew it. – 1:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers deal Malcolm Brogdon to Boston per @Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Pacers get Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, a 2023 first round pick, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, and Juwan Morgan.
Sorta big bet on Nesmith, a former lotto pick pegged as a shooter coming out of college… (1/2) – 1:48 PM
Pacers deal Malcolm Brogdon to Boston per @Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Pacers get Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, a 2023 first round pick, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, and Juwan Morgan.
Sorta big bet on Nesmith, a former lotto pick pegged as a shooter coming out of college… (1/2) – 1:48 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The Wolves not going after Brogdon tells me they are still in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Smart move by Connelly because Kevin Durant is better than Malcolm Brogdon. – 1:48 PM
The Wolves not going after Brogdon tells me they are still in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Smart move by Connelly because Kevin Durant is better than Malcolm Brogdon. – 1:48 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Brogdon to #BostonCeltics is my favorite move of free agency so far. They didn’t need Kevin Durant, they needed a tweak upgrade and that is exactly what they got. #NBAFreeAgency – 1:48 PM
Brogdon to #BostonCeltics is my favorite move of free agency so far. They didn’t need Kevin Durant, they needed a tweak upgrade and that is exactly what they got. #NBAFreeAgency – 1:48 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Malcolm Brogdon averaged 2.4 assists on drives this past season. Only Luka Doncic and Dejounte Murray averaged more per NBA Advanced Stats.
The Celtics ranked 14th as a team in this category. – 1:47 PM
Malcolm Brogdon averaged 2.4 assists on drives this past season. Only Luka Doncic and Dejounte Murray averaged more per NBA Advanced Stats.
The Celtics ranked 14th as a team in this category. – 1:47 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Malcolm Brogdon/Payton Pritchard
Marcus Smart/Derrick White
Jaylen Brown/Danilo Gallinari
Jayson Tatum/Grant Williams
Robert Williams/Al Horford
With probably at least 1-2 more rotation guy(s) to come, I’d guess.
Boston isn’t going anywhere. – 1:47 PM
Malcolm Brogdon/Payton Pritchard
Marcus Smart/Derrick White
Jaylen Brown/Danilo Gallinari
Jayson Tatum/Grant Williams
Robert Williams/Al Horford
With probably at least 1-2 more rotation guy(s) to come, I’d guess.
Boston isn’t going anywhere. – 1:47 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Malcolm Brogdon has 3 years left on his contract:
$22.6M, $22.5 and $22.5M left on his contract
Big question entering the offseason:
Does the front office have the authority to spend?
The answer is yes – 1:47 PM
Malcolm Brogdon has 3 years left on his contract:
$22.6M, $22.5 and $22.5M left on his contract
Big question entering the offseason:
Does the front office have the authority to spend?
The answer is yes – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Celtics are STACKED:
Malcolm Brogdon
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams
Bench:
Al Horford
Derrick White
Grant Williams
Danilo Gallinari pic.twitter.com/ghVOm5NgRU – 1:46 PM
The Celtics are STACKED:
Malcolm Brogdon
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams
Bench:
Al Horford
Derrick White
Grant Williams
Danilo Gallinari pic.twitter.com/ghVOm5NgRU – 1:46 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics trade for Malcom Brogdon with the Pacers
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-tra… – 1:45 PM
Celtics trade for Malcom Brogdon with the Pacers
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-tra… – 1:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Malcolm Brogdon is a shooter, defender, ball-mover. High IQ player, high-character guy.
Tremendous trade by Brad Stevens. – 1:45 PM
Malcolm Brogdon is a shooter, defender, ball-mover. High IQ player, high-character guy.
Tremendous trade by Brad Stevens. – 1:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brad Stevens continues to aggressively add talent to the Celtics. The Celtics now have incredible depth in the backcourt — the 6’5″ Brogdon can play (and defend) multiple positions — and if Gallinari signs on will go ten-deep with high level players. – 1:44 PM
Brad Stevens continues to aggressively add talent to the Celtics. The Celtics now have incredible depth in the backcourt — the 6’5″ Brogdon can play (and defend) multiple positions — and if Gallinari signs on will go ten-deep with high level players. – 1:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ top priority in free agency was to move on from Malcolm Brogdon — and they’ve done it.
To Boston, @Adrian Wojnarowski says, for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-rounder and a few other pieces.
Brad Stevens knows the Pacers well. And this is a good situation for Brogdon. – 1:44 PM
Pacers’ top priority in free agency was to move on from Malcolm Brogdon — and they’ve done it.
To Boston, @Adrian Wojnarowski says, for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-rounder and a few other pieces.
Brad Stevens knows the Pacers well. And this is a good situation for Brogdon. – 1:44 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Had heard Indiana was interested in Grant Williams, as the Pacers have been connected to a lot of forwards. For Boston to land Malcolm Brogdon without sacrificing Williams is a big win for the Celtics. – 1:43 PM
Had heard Indiana was interested in Grant Williams, as the Pacers have been connected to a lot of forwards. For Boston to land Malcolm Brogdon without sacrificing Williams is a big win for the Celtics. – 1:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics are clearly determined to get back to the NBA Finals AND Brad Stevens continues to impress in his fledging career as an NBA executive as Boston acquires Malcolm Brogdon and closes in on Danilo Gallinari.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:43 PM
The Celtics are clearly determined to get back to the NBA Finals AND Brad Stevens continues to impress in his fledging career as an NBA executive as Boston acquires Malcolm Brogdon and closes in on Danilo Gallinari.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last three players to record a 50/40/90% season (min. 25 MPG):
— Kyrie Irving
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/fcK6xIGMlV – 1:42 PM
Last three players to record a 50/40/90% season (min. 25 MPG):
— Kyrie Irving
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/fcK6xIGMlV – 1:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow
Celtics add Brogdon and Gallo to a team that made the Finals – without sacrificing a single rotation player.
Boston gonna be real tough to beat next season. – 1:41 PM
Wow
Celtics add Brogdon and Gallo to a team that made the Finals – without sacrificing a single rotation player.
Boston gonna be real tough to beat next season. – 1:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Like that trade for Boston if Brogdon can stay healthy. An extra ball-handler and a low-turnover player who can stabilize things when the rest of their core is chucking the ball all over the place. – 1:41 PM
Like that trade for Boston if Brogdon can stay healthy. An extra ball-handler and a low-turnover player who can stabilize things when the rest of their core is chucking the ball all over the place. – 1:41 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My instant trade grade is up on the Huerter-to-Kings swap. Brogdon-to-Celtics should be up shortly:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 1:40 PM
My instant trade grade is up on the Huerter-to-Kings swap. Brogdon-to-Celtics should be up shortly:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 1:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If that’s what Indiana got for Brogdon, what’s Turner’s price? lol – 1:40 PM
If that’s what Indiana got for Brogdon, what’s Turner’s price? lol – 1:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Huge veteran point guard pick up for the Celtics in Malcolm Brogdon. Just what East champ Boston desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/f2mEBNqw3l – 1:40 PM
Huge veteran point guard pick up for the Celtics in Malcolm Brogdon. Just what East champ Boston desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/f2mEBNqw3l – 1:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics wanted to land a true playmaking point guard and now acquire Malcolm Brogdon without costing themselves a core player. The Pacers land another first-round pick in the deal. – 1:40 PM
The Celtics wanted to land a true playmaking point guard and now acquire Malcolm Brogdon without costing themselves a core player. The Pacers land another first-round pick in the deal. – 1:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s quite the trade for Boston man
Brogdon is a nice add for what they gave up
Even more of a signal for Heat to lock in on Durant/Mitchell types with top of East getting stronger – 1:39 PM
Well that’s quite the trade for Boston man
Brogdon is a nice add for what they gave up
Even more of a signal for Heat to lock in on Durant/Mitchell types with top of East getting stronger – 1:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon to Boston is NOT a TPE trade. He makes $22.6M, so Boston is sending back some salary here. – 1:37 PM
Brogdon to Boston is NOT a TPE trade. He makes $22.6M, so Boston is sending back some salary here. – 1:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 1:35 PM
The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 1:35 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m excited, man,” Brogdon told The Athletic in a phone interview Friday. “We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family.” -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
But at this point, he’s already been a featured player on an NBA team and he’s already gotten the contract. Now his priority is just to be healthy and get a ring. “I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it,” Brogdon said. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.” -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.