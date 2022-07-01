Nemanja Bjelica headed back to Europe with Fenerbahce?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Round up of Warriors FA so far
Signed:
Kevon Looney
Walked:
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr
Nemanja Bjelica
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Questionable:
Andre Iguodala, still considering retirement
Damion Lee
#dubnation #goldblooded – 4:31 PM
Round up of Warriors FA so far
Signed:
Kevon Looney
Walked:
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr
Nemanja Bjelica
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Questionable:
Andre Iguodala, still considering retirement
Damion Lee
#dubnation #goldblooded – 4:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The 2021/2022 NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica has reportedly reached agreement with Fenerbahce 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Zx4Q12mDN4 – 4:00 PM
The 2021/2022 NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica has reportedly reached agreement with Fenerbahce 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Zx4Q12mDN4 – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Fenerbahce, Nemanja Bjelica reportedly agree to 2-year deal
sportando.basketball/en/fenerbahce-… – 3:08 PM
Fenerbahce, Nemanja Bjelica reportedly agree to 2-year deal
sportando.basketball/en/fenerbahce-… – 3:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The reports out there that Nemanja Bjelica is strongly considering a return to Europe shouldn’t shock anyone. He has weighed going back to Europe for years. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:46 PM
The reports out there that Nemanja Bjelica is strongly considering a return to Europe shouldn’t shock anyone. He has weighed going back to Europe for years. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nemanja Bjelica won the NBA championship with the Warriors in 2021-22 season. His status for next summer is unclear and Turkish team, Fenerbahce, has the willingness to bring him back to Turkey for the upcoming season, as @SdnaGr reported. #Fenerbahce – 4:31 PM
Nemanja Bjelica won the NBA championship with the Warriors in 2021-22 season. His status for next summer is unclear and Turkish team, Fenerbahce, has the willingness to bring him back to Turkey for the upcoming season, as @SdnaGr reported. #Fenerbahce – 4:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors current roster. Presuming they find a way to keep Looney and GP2, then what?
Bjelica as the third center? Go with two centers and get another PG or wing? Keep the 15th spot open (for Iguodala)?
Decisions. Decisions. pic.twitter.com/L73LYycBMU – 5:43 PM
Warriors current roster. Presuming they find a way to keep Looney and GP2, then what?
Bjelica as the third center? Go with two centers and get another PG or wing? Keep the 15th spot open (for Iguodala)?
Decisions. Decisions. pic.twitter.com/L73LYycBMU – 5:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers window will be STACKED 🔥
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic
🇹🇷 Alperen Sengun
🇹🇷 Cedi Osman
🇷🇸 Nemanja Bjelica
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic
🇩🇪Dennis Schroder
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇨🇿 Tomas Satoransky
🇧🇬 Sasha Vezenkov
Others⬇️ – 11:12 AM
The upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers window will be STACKED 🔥
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic
🇹🇷 Alperen Sengun
🇹🇷 Cedi Osman
🇷🇸 Nemanja Bjelica
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic
🇩🇪Dennis Schroder
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇨🇿 Tomas Satoransky
🇧🇬 Sasha Vezenkov
Others⬇️ – 11:12 AM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Nemanja Bjelica has informed the Warriors that he is leaving the NBA to return to Turkey, sources confirmed to ESPN. Bjelica played for Turkish champions Fenerbahce between 2013 and 2015. Another hit to the Warriors’ depth. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / July 1, 2022
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.