Nets have no interests in accommodating Kyrie Irving, could use his salary as filler for another trade

Appearing this morning on ESPN’s “KJM,” Brian Windhorst cited a “high-90% chance” that the Nets will honor Durant’s trade request and said any deal involving Kyrie Irving will have to wait until Durant is moved. Irving only wants to go to the Lakers, but that means the Nets would have to take Russell Westbrook, who makes about $11MM more than Irving, and working out other compensation for Brooklyn won’t be easy. -via Hoops Rumors / July 1, 2022