Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, multiple first-round picks, more headed to Utah in Gobert trade

Edwards shrugged off a knee scare to score 24 points. Beverley had 17 points, five assists and two blocked shots, and Jordan McLaughlin had an enormous 16 points off the bench. McLaughlin did not play in Game 3, a decision Finch said happened because “sometimes you do stupid things.” He was 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range. With Russell’s shot not falling again — he was 3-for-12 and scored 10 points — and Malik Beasley bizarrely not even attempting a shot in 11:35, the Wolves desperately needed McLaughlin’s output. “Jordan McLaughlin,” Edwards crowed in his postgame comedy routine. “Anything you ask me, that’s what I’m saying. Y’all might not want to ask me any more questions. Jordan McLaughlin. That’s my answer. Everything. Everything.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2022