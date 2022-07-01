Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, multiple first-round picks, more headed to Utah in Gobert trade

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂
“You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt & every time I hear he’s defensive player of the year..So whatever.” -Bev in Dec – 4:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
If Pat Bev gets bought out in Utah, look for the Sixers explore adding him to the roster. Makes too much sense. – 4:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Jazz wind up going in the tank teams should be trying to pry Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt away from them ASAP. – 4:01 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
PATRICK BEVERLEY TO THE GREAT SALT LAKE! YOU JUST LOVE TO SEE IT. – 3:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I’m… actually pretty on board now that the picks have been reported?
Four picks, a swap, a decent prospect in Kessler, a flier on Bolmaro, a moveable piece in PatBev, a maybe movable Beasley, a useful and young player in Vanderbilt…
It’s a ton. – 3:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
All to Utah
Beasley- $15.6M, $16.5M (team)
Vanderbilt- $4.3M, $4.6M (team)
Bolmaro- $2.5M, $2.6M (team), $4.4M (team)
Beverley- $13M – 3:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Pat Bev is due $13M in this his final year. If somehow he doesn’t want to play in Utah and gets bought out … – 3:52 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency – 3:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.
Beverley is expiring next year.
Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.
Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.
Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are receiving multiple picks, Walker Kessler and Malik Beasley, among others – 3:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I Can’t believe the Timberwolves traded Pat Bev after he led them to the play-in championship. Wow! Puzzling move. – 3:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
North Carolina native John Wall joins the LA Clippers five years after North Carolina native Chris Paul was traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets.
LAC point guards in those 5 years:
Milos Teodosic
Patrick Beverley
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Reggie Jackson – 12:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Few in the NBA can do what Gary Payton II did on vet minimum for the Warriors?
He’s a defensive game-changer, better than PatBev, more versatile than Avery Bradley. Perfect fit alongside Curry/Klay/Wiggins – 2:57 AM
Jay Williams: What’s going to happen with the Miami Heat? Are they going to be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to be partner with Jimmy Butler? Beverley: Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? Williams: Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? I don’t know. I like that you just said that. Beverley: Yes. Say it. OK, say it. Williams: You said it for me, and I’ll keep saying it from now on. Beverley: It’s not the NBA channel. It’s ESPN. We can say anything we want. -via NBC Sports / June 16, 2022
Patrick Beverley: Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang🙏🏾🏀🤦🏾♂️🐐 -via Twitter @patbev21 / June 15, 2022
Christopher Hine: Malik Beasley: “We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting just like Golden State. We made some mistakes. We’re a young team. We got to learn from it and bounce back.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 28, 2022
Edwards shrugged off a knee scare to score 24 points. Beverley had 17 points, five assists and two blocked shots, and Jordan McLaughlin had an enormous 16 points off the bench. McLaughlin did not play in Game 3, a decision Finch said happened because “sometimes you do stupid things.” He was 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range. With Russell’s shot not falling again — he was 3-for-12 and scored 10 points — and Malik Beasley bizarrely not even attempting a shot in 11:35, the Wolves desperately needed McLaughlin’s output. “Jordan McLaughlin,” Edwards crowed in his postgame comedy routine. “Anything you ask me, that’s what I’m saying. Y’all might not want to ask me any more questions. Jordan McLaughlin. That’s my answer. Everything. Everything.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2022
