Pushback against idea the Jazz are 'definitely keeping' Donovan Mitchell, Heat again named team to watch for him

Andy Larsen: FWIW: I’m hearing some pushback regarding the idea that the Jazz are definitely keeping Donovan Mitchell moving forward. Sense is that the Jazz are keeping their options open here: they could retool around Mitchell, or trade him for a massive haul to jumpstart a rebuild. In particular, watch Miami. Obviously, Kevin Durant is their No. 1 target, but if that doesn’t work out, they have been and will continue to be aggressive re: Donovan Mitchell Source: Twitter @andyblarsen