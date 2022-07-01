Raptors lurking in the Kevin Durant trade talks

Vivek Jacob: Woj says the Raptors are lurking in the KD talks
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets expecting haul of epic proportions for Kevin Durant newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans social media team gotta tell Griff the 12 are tearing themselves apart over unsubstantiated Kevin Durant trade ideas so just fully guarantee the Zion extension and let Shams tweet it out to bring everyone back together – 8:54 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Fans with dreams of acquiring Kevin Durant who just saw Rudy Gobert draw five first-round picks are justifiably shook. – 8:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Honestly, I’m good if the Pelicans trade for Kevin Durant and good if they keep this team as is – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 potential Kevin Durant trades that would land the Suns another superstar (plus a new Jazz 3-teamer as a bonus) – https://t.co/9usosVtVOF via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/7YQAoclkCW – 8:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Woj says the Raptors are lurking in the KD talks pic.twitter.com/qgW7DdePO9 – 7:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Are the Jazz done making deals? Where will Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving land? I discuss that & more on the NBA free agency front with @Chris Broussard & @RobParkerFS1 on the @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 4:30 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 7:16 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Wolves had to give up 10 assets to get Rudy Gobert:
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Patrick Beverley
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
2023 First-Round Pick
2025 First-Round Pick
2027 First-Round Pick
2029 First-Round Pick
2026 Pick Swap
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant would be the best player ever to wear a Suns uniform, right? Like he’s pretty universally passed Charles Barkley on All-Time lists? Steve Nash is the best Sun of all time, but Durant would be the best player they’ve ever had. – 7:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we played around with some more Kevin Durant ideas, including a 3-teamer revolving around a DA-sign-and-trade to the Jazz:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the weirdness of Kevin Durant wanting out:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: In order to see where Kevin Durant could wind up – and how – here are lessons we’ve learned from some of the biggest trade demands in NBA history. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
so kd really doesn’t want to be traded to the heat. got it. pic.twitter.com/DtYKgXJRti – 6:16 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: for the third time in six years, Kevin Durant is moving on, again looking for the right fit. Which begs the question: is there one for the NBA’s mercurial superstar? The great @Marcus Thompson and I ponder, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ODxT6Z – 6:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to think the Kevin Durant derby comes down to this:
If Memphis (Bane/Jackson/picks), New Orleans (Ingram/Herb/picks) or Boston (Jaylen/picks) gets into this, it’s an insane bidding war.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kevin Durant’s next team odds only available offshore. Suns favored at 2-1. No line on #Wizards. ICYMI, a trade to Washington makes sense on many levels: sidelines.io/nba/which-team… – 5:36 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Free Agency, Day 2 column, at @TheAthletic
* Why Kevin Durant has his sights set on Phoenix, and why Miami’s chances seem slim
* The Damian Lillard latest and why the Gary Payton II deal mattered in Portland
* Warriors
* All things Kings
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Kevin Durant destinations?
🏀Day 2 of Free Agency!
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tim Legler’s favorite centerpiece target for the Nets in a Kevin Durant trade is Brandon Ingram. He’s throwing in Larry Nance Jr. and a ton of picks in the deal too. Would you do it, New Orleans? – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Nate Duncan
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest with Kevin Durant, speculate on a few more trades (like a 3-teamer with the Jazz?) and more! Join us:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zach Lowe in reaction to Utah acquiring 5 first-rounders for Rudy Gobert on ESPN’s NBA Today show:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan. KD Trades; Gobert Live Reaction; Murray Trade; Free Agency Reaction hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/kd-tr… – 4:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just finished recording with @John Hollinger and we were live when the Gobert news broke. Lots coming on KD, initial Gobert reaction, and more. Up in about 30 mins. – 4:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 5 in our last Trade Rumor Rankings (five days ago)
1. Kyrie Irving
2. John Collins
3. Kevin Durant: Trade request
4. Rudy Gobert: Traded
The Ringer @ringernba
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
FWIW, the Suns could also trade their 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round picks in a deal for Kevin Durant. – 4:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Windhorst’s dot-connecting about a potential rebuild in Utah got me thinking: Could the Nets trade Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving and somehow get Donovan Mitchell for their troubles?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The trades didn’t happen on draft night … but NBA #tradesaplenty are sure unfolding now as promised.
And there’s definitely more to come with the Nets actively engaged in Kevin Durant trade talks …
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Danny Leroux
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I can not wait to see what the Durant return is now. Is it going to be more than that? – 3:57 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
FIVE(4 + Kessler)1st rd picks for Rudy Gobert? Good god, that’s insane!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
So either Kevin Durant or a full teardown for the Jazz. No in between – 3:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Zion obviously needs to stay healthy and be better on defense. But he averaged 27/7/4 and that was with a worse roster and head coach. I’m buying Pelicans stock. Playoff team with upside to be a top 4 seed.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
There are not enough draft picks in the world for Kevin Durant based on today’s inflation rate. – 3:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So, I assume KD goes for about unprotected 10 first round picks? – 3:49 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Would you trade excellent young players and valuable picks for Kevin Durant? truehoop.com/p/would-you-gi… 1/7 – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Donovan Mitchell becomes available, I wonder if that gives teams in the Kevin Durant chase a bit of leverage on the Nets. You’d obviously rather have KD, but there are gonna be teams that say “well Mitchell is eight years younger and we can get him for half of the price…” – 3:48 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 3:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant and the Big Ten were the two biggest sports topics Thursday and today, but they don’t see that close in terms of the attention they’ve received by Google Search trends. Many more people seem to care about Durant (blue) & his trade request than USC and UCLA going B1G pic.twitter.com/f8rQQH23h5 – 3:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson of Heat Summer League squad:
Talks about the disappointment of not being drafted, then ultimately choosing Miami for the developmental program
“Knowing my own nature, I know Miami’s a very good fit for me.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Kyrie Irving end up with the Lakers? Where will the Nets trade Kevin Durant? I tackle those NBA free agency questions & more with @danbeyeronfox & @Aaron_Torres on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:20 pm PT – 3:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On 10 specific Kevin Durant trades to the Suns, who should be in play and one 3-team banger with the Hawks I can’t stop thinking about: bit.ly/3bLNbrT – 3:09 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Digging through NBA free agency, and Kevin Durant excitement, with @David Thorpe and @jshector https://t.co/DA7UU8GlmE
Mark Murphy @Murf56
League executive said the pitches to Nets for Kevin Durant will, “be like an auction, probably 20 teams.” Asked if Celtics will attend the auction, he said, “yes.” – 2:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Crazy stat I thought of while writing this morning’s story. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving headed out, Nic Claxton, who has played 94 regular season games in his career, becomes the second-longest tenured Net. He only trails Joe Harris, of course: theathletic.com/3393165/2022/0… – 2:54 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kyrie Irving Next Team IF Traded from the Nets:
LA Lakers – 1/3
New York Knicks – 5/1
LA Clippers – 6/1
Kevin Durant Next Team IF Traded from the Nets:
Phoenix Suns – 1/1
Miami Heat – 7/2
Toronto Raptors – 4/1
New Orleans Pelicans – 6/1
LA Lakers – 7/1
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Went on @TheHerd with @JoyTaylorTalks this morning to talk Kevin Durant, Nets, teams that should go all in, Brunson, Zion. Here’s a clip from the KD convo: pic.twitter.com/CnM2OMNlZ8 – 2:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Potential teams that have the assets to land KD
🏀 Some of the deals from Day 1 of free agency
🏀 Under-the-radar signings
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It didn’t work out”
Kevin Durant’s former teammate, @Derek Fisher, doesn’t blame Kevin Durant for doing what’s best for his career at his age #NetsWorld
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I think it’s a problem when I get a text saying “Kevin got traded” and my first thought, even after the events of the last 24 hours, wasn’t about Kevin Durant. – 1:53 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Under normal circumstances, Nets owner Joe Tsai would understand Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s tactics as course of business. But these last three years have been anything but normal, and Tsai has a legitimate complaint, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3393222/2022/0… – 1:53 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The Wolves not going after Brogdon tells me they are still in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Smart move by Connelly because Kevin Durant is better than Malcolm Brogdon. – 1:48 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Brogdon to #BostonCeltics is my favorite move of free agency so far. They didn’t need Kevin Durant, they needed a tweak upgrade and that is exactly what they got. #NBAFreeAgency – 1:48 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Via Caesars email: “From 2:57 p.m. ET yesterday (when Kevin Durant wanting to go to the Suns was first reported) to 8 a.m. ET this morning, the Lakers drew 52% of the handle among all 2023 NBA title wagers at Caesars Sportsbook.” – 1:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves were active on the first day of free agency with KAT’s extension, Kyle Anderson’s signing. Also some thoughts on Gobert, Murray and KD theathletic.com/3393151/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s quite the trade for Boston man
Brogdon is a nice add for what they gave up
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Kevin Durant requests a trade
🏀 #NBAFreeAgency
🏀 Jalen Brunson’s mom joins the show
📞 @Bobby Marks joins the show
📰 HEADLINES!
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
With rare exception, NBA championship windows are small. Personalities, contracts, injuries shorten timelines in a hurry.
If Kevin Durant is available to the Pelicans, even in exchange for a young star, it’s worth giving up some of the timeline to take a shot at a title. – 1:08 PM
With rare exception, NBA championship windows are small. Personalities, contracts, injuries shorten timelines in a hurry.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Kevin Durant Wants Out — and when he decided that’s what he wanted shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 12:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD and Kyrie landing spot odds per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/061DJOSBGL – 12:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Naturally, I am getting more questions about the Wizards and Kevin Durant in radio interviews lately. Here’s a clip from my conversation with @RealBramW on @espn630dc. https://t.co/m17Y48514I pic.twitter.com/77gjPDTktZ – 12:24 PM
Naturally, I am getting more questions about the Wizards and Kevin Durant in radio interviews lately. Here’s a clip from my conversation with @RealBramW on @espn630dc. https://t.co/m17Y48514I pic.twitter.com/77gjPDTktZ – 12:24 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
These are the only teams on which BetOnline set odds for Kevin Durant’s trade destination… Guessing the absence of the Celtics from this list won’t make Brian @Brian Scalabrine happy. (He’s made some interesting points on this issue, by the way.) pic.twitter.com/PABBVtYYcO – 12:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Odds on Kevin Durant’s next team, per @betonline_ag. Biggest surprise: the strength of Phoenix’s odds. pic.twitter.com/Pov1FdJMlB – 12:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 Which teams KD could actually go to
💬 All the important news from Day 1 of free agency
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Who has the best package of players and picks the Nets can get for Kevin Durant – 12:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine has a good relationship with KD … and is not opposed to recruiting … just saying. – 12:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
For the third time in six years, Kevin Durant will be on the move, looking for the perfect fit. But is there one for the league’s enigmatic superstar? The great @Marcus Thompson and I ponder, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3394065/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Danny Leroux
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective podcast from Day 1 of KD trade watch (and free agency) — with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 11:55 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant’s preferred destination is Phoenix.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Hasn’t even been a full 24 hours yet but beyond ready for Zion Williamson’s contract to become official so that this Kevin Durant trade speculation goes away – 11:40 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Otto Porter Jr. off the board, Heat’s remaining forward options in free agency include T.J. Warren and Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to be waived by Spurs.
Martin twins, Cody & Caleb, also among top free-agent forward options still available.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Apparently, power forwards are easier to get through customs. Toronto has 4 4s, with Siakam, Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Otto Porter Jr just now. Heat’s PF options – if they don’t get Durant – are diminishing, with TJ Warren (& soon) Gallinari among those available in free agency – 11:31 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
At this time I would like to thank Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for making the Nets so untenable that a free agent leaves Brooklyn for Denver. Appreciate the effort, fellas. – 11:11 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Nate Duncan
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
As everyone waits for the Kevin Durant situation to play out, wrote about an under-the-radar team that would make for a very interesting player for Durant and instantly leap to title contender with him: the Memphis Grizzlies theathletic.com/3393520/2022/0… – 10:45 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Went on @GetUpESPN with @HannahStormESPN and explained why Ben Simmons could be the key to a Kevin Durant trade.
Plus a top-5 list of my preferred destinations for KD.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Lu Dort gets a new deal
🏀 Dort’s deal deserves more nuance
🏀 Mike Muscala is back
🏀 KD requests a trade and how it impacts OKC
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW on Substack: Where the Heat stand after re-signing Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and planning a trade for Kevin Durant
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our free agency tracker on Day 2 is up: Where the Heat’s roster stands entering Friday as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:10 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Before Kevin Durant trade request, Nets owner Joseph Tsai already had reason to be furious, which is why KD and Kyrie will likely both be dealt, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3393222/2022/0… – 10:10 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Before Kevin Durant trade request, Nets owner Joseph Tsai already had reason to be furious, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3393222/2022/0… – 10:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
NBA trades in free agency can be complex, and sign-and-trades are even worse. For @PHNX_Suns, here are 10 potential (legal) trades that would get Kevin Durant to the Suns: https://t.co/9usosVtVOF pic.twitter.com/owGZlATLbE – 10:03 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking Kevin Durant’s trade requests — and what the Nets options could be for Durant and Kyrie Irving. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:52 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Where will Kevin Durant land? Five potential trade options for Nets. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/whe… – 9:51 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just as Kevin Durant asked out of Brooklyn, the Nets swung a trade for Royce O’Neale and later re-signed Nic Claxton and Patty Mills. On the supporting cast the Nets are creating for whoever comes back in a Durant trade: theathletic.com/3393165/2022/0… – 9:46 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, As Kevin Durant seeks his way of Brooklyn, Rockets see value, potential of the Nets draft picks they hold increase as they hoped houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:38 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
As the NBA was tilted sideways by Kevin Durant’s bombshell, the Toronto Raptors kept it steady at the opening of free agency. Exciting? No. Effective? It just might be: sportsnet.ca/article/as-nba… – 9:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Miami Heat keeps Victor Oladipo on a one-year deal, signs Dedmon for two years, waits out Durant: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:02 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Danny Leroux
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Roundtable! @TheCrossover staff reacts to Kevin Durant’s trade request and dives into the Nets options for Durant and Kyrie Irving si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 8:43 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
For the third time in six years, Kevin Durant is leaving. He isn’t a free agent this time, but his trade request from the Nets begs the question: will he ever be content where he is? The great @Marcus Thompson & I consider, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3394065/2022/0… – 8:17 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
An intriguing part of this possible Kevin Durant to #Suns situation is he’d face Golden State, the team he won his 2 chips/2 finals MVPs with.
That would be bananas, especially in WCF.
Already buzz between Suns #Warriors.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
KD to #Wizards? Makes sense on many levels, especially at 250-1: sidelines.io/nba/which-team… – 6:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
One of the best episodes of the year on Dunc’d On Prime. @Danny Leroux and I recorded for 3 hours to discuss the KD trade request and go through every signing and every team. Join us with our special offseason sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:39 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The more I look at it, the more the #Wizards make sense for KD. More coming on that. – 3:14 AM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New free-agency bonanza episode of The Ringer NBA Show w/ @BigWos: The KD Sweepstakes, the Lakers’ latest attempt at retooling, Daryl Morey’s Roxers, supermaxes aplenty and more. open.spotify.com/episode/0EDcIH… – 2:48 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Recapping a wild 24 hours in the NBA w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD trade request, Kyrie’s next home (Lakers?), Hawks/Spurs, Sixers, Wiz/Beal, Wolves/KAT, Gobert rumors, Lakers, Clippers, much, much more:
Sean Highkin @highkin
Free agency day 1 recap at @RoseGardenReprt (free and unlocked): A Kevin Durant wild goose chase in Northeast Portland and Anfernee Simons gets paid, and what may be still to come. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/kevin-durant…
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Kevin Durant’s trade request doesn’t absolve him of blame for the biggest failure in NBA history (plus details on possible outcome for Kyrie, insight on Durant and Phoenix/Miami) sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durants-… – 12:51 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
What Kevin Durant’s pending exodus means for Houston on Red Nation Hoops rednationhoops.com/p/what-kevin-d… – 12:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Brooklyn has no incentive to tank, but they also have no reason to worry about their record, either. That undercuts the threat from Durant and Kyrie of refusing to play if they’re not traded. So what? The season’s toast anyway. Get the offer you want. AK – 11:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons now key to #Nets‘ rebuild with Durant, Irving on their way out nypost.com/2022/06/30/nba… via @nypostsports – 11:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Trade market is, as per usual, somewhat slow to develop. Probably going to be held up even more than usual because of KD. No one wants to move a tradable asset and then find out they could have had a shot at KD later. – 11:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As the Raptors take care of business, let’s remember that the Kevin Durant situation is only vaguely similar to 2018’s Kawhi Leonard situation: theathletic.com/3394243/2022/0… – 11:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
First of many free agency podcasts is up. @friedmanadam5 and I reunite to discuss the early hours of free agency, the Pacers 0 moves so far (and why), KD impacting the free agency landscape, Jalen Smith, and much more.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Durant has one of the biggest salaries in the NBA. If the Celtics decided to make a trade offer for the All-Star forward, what would they need to include in the deal to make the math work? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to get into on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and everything else in NBA free agency. Looking forward toward analyzing first day of NBA free agency with @SwollenDome & @ohrnberger on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:20 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 11:05 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The guy you do not want to be right now is #Nets GM Sean Marks. The teams that makes most sense as a landing zone for KD are the #Suns and #Pelicans. Eastern Conference next season looks bleak. – 11:02 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The Nets two biggest mistakes of this Durant/Kyrie era were, somewhat ironically, trading for Harden and then trading Harden. Not sure which one was the bigger error… – 10:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls Day 1 free agency – KD, Zach LaVine news, and an Andre Drummond …
Read it:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Durant: “Bam Adebayo stood out to me.” 👀
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are well positioned to enter the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The question is: how much do they want to be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? https://t.co/N8waheo8D2 pic.twitter.com/FktEP3o7J0 – 10:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KD finna wear this on a hoodie before going for 60 in Barclays next season. pic.twitter.com/GQI4qAZcJE – 10:22 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Lakers should be doing everything in their power to trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant. – 10:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
📺 @Brian Scalabrine + @trenni want Kevin Durant. I’m not as eager to break this thing up. We yell about it.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
On the increased likelihood that Kyrie Irving is traded to the Lakers, the potential framework of a two- or three-team deal, the Lakers’ reluctance to trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant and more with @Sam Amick: theathletic.com/3394038/2022/0… – 9:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant reportedly has Phoenix among his desired trade destinations.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
It can’t happen for financial reasons, but would you trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant one for one? – 9:42 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Does the Kevin Durant trade request in Brooklyn give a Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion in Laker Land new life? All the answers here, with @Jovan Buha, at @TheAthletic
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Here’s the link for you to watch the live pod between @Alex Schiffer and I, breaking down all of the Kevin Durant madness, from where the Nets go from here to fake trades to everything. Starting in one minute.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
NEW: Can the Celtics trade for Kevin Durant? Should the Celtics trade for Kevin Durant? @Jay King and I broke it down: theathletic.com/3393996/2022/0… – 9:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
we knew for days this was possible and yet it still feels kinda surreal to speculate about kevin durant trades.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Will have a quick Bonus podcast up with @alex__schiffer breaking down all of the Kevin Durant news today coming soon. – 9:02 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Get it done. – 8:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story on the end of the KD/Kyrie era Nets. Three years to the day of the Clean Sweep, Kevin Durant asks for a trade that could be of historic returns: theathletic.com/3393667/2022/0… – 8:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Talking to a couple of agents with free agents and the sense is that market has slowed to a crawl until KD (and Kyrie, to a lesser extent) situation gets sorted out. Too many things in play, teams don’t want to commit and miss an opportunity, even tangential to main event. – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Draft shows are 95% saturated with Kyrie and KD stories—-you know what- this is a huge day for undrafted players who agreed to a generational contract ( Dort) for guys like Anfernee Simons and Jalen Brunson who bet on themselves and will make 25 million a year. Good on them. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Three Kevin Durant to OKC trade ideas that we definitely 100% absolutely will not see.
Talkin’ NBA: Marc J. Spears says Kevin Durant’s trade request as held the league at hostage. What the Nets want: — Young or future All-Star — A lot of picks (and ability swap them) — Another starter -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / July 1, 2022
Andy Larsen: FWIW: I’m hearing some pushback regarding the idea that the Jazz are definitely keeping Donovan Mitchell moving forward. Sense is that the Jazz are keeping their options open here: they could retool around Mitchell, or trade him for a massive haul to jumpstart a rebuild. In particular, watch Miami. Obviously, Kevin Durant is their No. 1 target, but if that doesn’t work out, they have been and will continue to be aggressive re: Donovan Mitchell. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / July 1, 2022
As for the Miami possibility that also seems to be in play, I’m told there’s a significant obstacle on that front. Kevin Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets’ (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
