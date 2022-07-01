Ricky Rubio returning to Cleveland

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Ricky Rubio is nearing a deal on a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ricky Rubio is set to reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers🤝
Both sides have agreed on a multi-year deal:
basketnews.com/news-174490-ri… – 10:30 AM
Ricky Rubio is set to reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers🤝
Both sides have agreed on a multi-year deal:
basketnews.com/news-174490-ri… – 10:30 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The Cavaliers had success when Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland shared the floor this past season, outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per 100 possessions prior to Rubio’s injury.
That ranked in the top-5 among all 2-man lineups to play 500 minutes together in 2021-22. – 10:23 AM
The Cavaliers had success when Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland shared the floor this past season, outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per 100 possessions prior to Rubio’s injury.
That ranked in the top-5 among all 2-man lineups to play 500 minutes together in 2021-22. – 10:23 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For #Cavs, Ricky Rubio was always Plan A. The Cavs got their man.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/07/c… – 10:20 AM
For #Cavs, Ricky Rubio was always Plan A. The Cavs got their man.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/07/c… – 10:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ricky Rubio returning to Cavaliers (three years, $18M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 10:16 AM
Report: Ricky Rubio returning to Cavaliers (three years, $18M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 10:16 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A few people have asked this, so here’s one answer:
Ricky Rubio is allowed to sign with the Cavs after they traded him because his contract expired.
The one-year restriction only applies to players who are waived after being traded. Signing after contract expires is allowed. – 10:08 AM
A few people have asked this, so here’s one answer:
Ricky Rubio is allowed to sign with the Cavs after they traded him because his contract expired.
The one-year restriction only applies to players who are waived after being traded. Signing after contract expires is allowed. – 10:08 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ricky Rubio reportedly returning to Cavs on 3-year, $18.4 million deal
sportando.basketball/en/ricky-rubio… – 10:04 AM
Ricky Rubio reportedly returning to Cavs on 3-year, $18.4 million deal
sportando.basketball/en/ricky-rubio… – 10:04 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Welcome back, Ricky! The Cavaliers will sign point guard Ricky Rubio to a three-year contract, bringing him back to Cleveland. Rubio played in 34 games for the Cavs last season before tearing his ACL. Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/3ZWRfrwzrR – 10:02 AM
Welcome back, Ricky! The Cavaliers will sign point guard Ricky Rubio to a three-year contract, bringing him back to Cleveland. Rubio played in 34 games for the Cavs last season before tearing his ACL. Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/3ZWRfrwzrR – 10:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ricky Rubio returns to Cleveland and he will teaming up with Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen once again. International basketball at its finest in Cleveland. #Cavs – 9:57 AM
Ricky Rubio returns to Cleveland and he will teaming up with Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen once again. International basketball at its finest in Cleveland. #Cavs – 9:57 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Cavs agree to a deal with ex-Pacers guard Ricky Rubio, per ESPN + Yahoo. It’s a 3-year, $18.4m deal, Yahoo says. CLE & IND could make it a sign-and-trade with Dylan Windler or Cedi Osman if CLE want to keep its MLE, but no incentive for Cavs to do that without strong MLE option. – 9:51 AM
Cavs agree to a deal with ex-Pacers guard Ricky Rubio, per ESPN + Yahoo. It’s a 3-year, $18.4m deal, Yahoo says. CLE & IND could make it a sign-and-trade with Dylan Windler or Cedi Osman if CLE want to keep its MLE, but no incentive for Cavs to do that without strong MLE option. – 9:51 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers and free agent guard Ricky Rubio have agreed to a 3-year, $18.4 million deal with a partial guarantee in the third year of the deal, @Jorge Sierra has learned. Rubio was a key veteran rotation player for Cleveland and mentor to All-Star Darius Garland. – 9:51 AM
Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers and free agent guard Ricky Rubio have agreed to a 3-year, $18.4 million deal with a partial guarantee in the third year of the deal, @Jorge Sierra has learned. Rubio was a key veteran rotation player for Cleveland and mentor to All-Star Darius Garland. – 9:51 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sources confirm to @TheAthletic that #cavs and and Ricky Rubio have agreed to a three-year deal. – 9:45 AM
Sources confirm to @TheAthletic that #cavs and and Ricky Rubio have agreed to a three-year deal. – 9:45 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Ricky Rubio and Cleveland come to terms on a three-year, $18.4 deal. sports.yahoo.com/ricky-rubio-nb… – 9:45 AM
Yahoo Sources: Ricky Rubio and Cleveland come to terms on a three-year, $18.4 deal. sports.yahoo.com/ricky-rubio-nb… – 9:45 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are giving Ricky Rubio a three-year deal worth $18.4 million, including a partial guarantee in the final year, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 9:44 AM
#Cavs are giving Ricky Rubio a three-year deal worth $18.4 million, including a partial guarantee in the final year, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 9:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cavs record with Ricky Rubio last season: 20-14
Cavs record without Ricky Rubio last season: 24-24 pic.twitter.com/h414YbrxgF – 9:44 AM
Cavs record with Ricky Rubio last season: 20-14
Cavs record without Ricky Rubio last season: 24-24 pic.twitter.com/h414YbrxgF – 9:44 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs and Ricky Rubio have agreed to a three-year deal, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 9:42 AM
#Cavs and Ricky Rubio have agreed to a three-year deal, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 9:42 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Ricky Rubio is nearing a deal on a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. – 9:39 AM
Free agent guard Ricky Rubio is nearing a deal on a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. – 9:39 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
What are the #Pacers‘ options with free agents T.J. Warren, Jalen Smith and Ricky Rubio? indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 5:20 PM
What are the #Pacers‘ options with free agents T.J. Warren, Jalen Smith and Ricky Rubio? indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 5:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I detailed the #Pacers’ options for free agents T.J. Warren, Jalen Smith and Ricky Rubio. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:52 AM
I detailed the #Pacers’ options for free agents T.J. Warren, Jalen Smith and Ricky Rubio. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:52 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Free agent guard Ricky Rubio has reached an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $18.4 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 1, 2022
One member of the organization said the Cavs had chances to move into the late first round if they desired, but any player selected there comes with a guaranteed contract. The Cavs are very much interested in bringing back Ricky Rubio, whose expiring contract was used as matching salary in the LeVert trade. If they do, it would give them 14 guaranteed contracts. They didn’t want to add any others at this stage. Rubio certainly won’t be ready for the start of the season as he continues rehabbing from a second ACL surgery, and likely wouldn’t be available until January. If the Cavs elect to bring him back, they’ll likely have to try and make do with LeVert and/or Collin Sexton sharing the backup point guard duties until Rubio is ready. It’s hardly ideal, but it illustrates how much this team still values Rubio. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
And that, of course, is also assuming Sexton is still on this team next season. Sexton is a restricted free agent this summer. It’s worth noting the Cavs could also sign a veteran point guard to a league minimum deal with the understanding he could be gone when Rubio is ready in January. Navigating deals for Sexton and Rubio this summer will be complicated, particularly since the Cavs ideally would like to stay out of the luxury tax for one more year. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.