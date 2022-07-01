RJ Barrett extension to drag out?

The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson payday and the questions it brings; Plus a tidbit on RJ Barrett nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Knicks potential depth chart:
PG:
Jalen Brunson
Derrick Rose
Immanuel Quickley
Deuce McBride
SG:
Evan Fournier
Quentin Grimes
Trevor Keels
SF:
RJ Barrett
Cam Reddish
PF:
Julius Randle
Obi Toppin
C:
Mitchell Robinson
Isaiah Hartenstein
Jericho Sims
Taj Gibson – 10:36 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
KNICKS ROSTER AS OF NOW
Guards: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Quickley, Fournier, Miles McBride
Wings: RJ Barrett, Grimes, Reddish
Bigs: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson (NG), Jericho Sims (2W)
That’s 11 guaranteed players. Mitchell Robinson still a FA. – 7:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Knicks squad:
Jalen Brunson
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/BD5tDQcztk – 5:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Knicks, Andre Drummond, interest level in Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, MEM/Joe Ingles, Oladipo/SAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:39 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson isn’t the only guy who could get a big deal from the Knicks.
When free agency begins, RJ Barrett is eligible for an extension. His max is $185 million over 4 years.
Will the Knicks give it to him?
Story ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/lYcxXJFzRl pic.twitter.com/NHw2p2D0wN – 4:46 PM
More on this storyline
Jonathan Macri: On Spotify Live with @TheSteinLine , @JakeLFischer just said there’s “mutual interest” between RJ Barrett and the Knicks on getting an extension done this summer. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
The Athletic conducted a poll, asking 16 officials in NBA front offices what they would deem a fair number for Barrett in an extension this summer or fall. Responses ranged from $15 million to $30 million a year. No one advocated for the Knicks to give him the max. Exactly half of the responses were a nice, clean four years, $100 million, making it by far the most common proposal from the polled executives. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2022
One high-ranking exec, who said that $25 million a year was reasonable, compared Barrett’s extension negotiations to John Collins’ 2021 free agency. Collins wanted the max but ended up re-signing with the Hawks on a five-year, $125 million contract. The one difference? NBA rules state players can’t receive more than four years in a rookie-scale extension, the type Barrett would get, unless it’s a max. Thus, Barrett receives only four here. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2022
