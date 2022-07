RJ Barrett extension to drag out?

The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million.Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News