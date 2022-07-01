Theo Pinson returning to Dallas

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Theo Pinson is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Theo Pinson’s deal with the Mavs will be a standard contract because he’s no longer eligible for a Two-Way deal. – 11:20 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
theo pinson is an absolute legend – 11:14 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Theo Pinson is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:14 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The following players have been tendered two-way qualifying offers and will become restricted free agents, according to @RealGM: Nico Mannion (Warriors), Neemias Queta (Kings), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Theo Pinson (Mavs) and Sharife Cooper (Hawks). – 8:25 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Players who were tendered qualifying offers according to Real GM:
Nico Mannion (Warriors)
Neemias Queta (Kings)
Amir Coffey (Clippers)
Malcolm Hill (Bulls)
Theo Pinson (Mavs)
Sharife Cooper (Hawks) – 7:01 AM

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: The Dallas Mavericks have tendered a qualifying offer to make Theo Pinson a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. This is a QO at the minimum, because Pinson is no longer eligible for a Two-Way contact. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022

