Theo Pinson returning to Dallas

Keith Smith: The Dallas Mavericks have tendered a qualifying offer to make Theo Pinson a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. This is a QO at the minimum, because Pinson is no longer eligible for a Two-Way contact. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022

The following players have been tendered two-way qualifying offers and will become restricted free agents, according to @RealGM : Nico Mannion (Warriors), Neemias Queta (Kings), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Theo Pinson (Mavs) and Sharife Cooper (Hawks). – 8:25 AM

Theo Pinson’s deal with the Mavs will be a standard contract because he’s no longer eligible for a Two-Way deal. – 11:20 AM

