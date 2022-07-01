Theo Pinson returning to Dallas

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Theo Pinson is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Theo Pinson’s deal with the Mavs will be a standard contract because he’s no longer eligible for a Two-Way deal. – 11:20 AM
Theo Pinson’s deal with the Mavs will be a standard contract because he’s no longer eligible for a Two-Way deal. – 11:20 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Theo Pinson is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:14 AM
Free agent G Theo Pinson is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:14 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Players who were tendered qualifying offers according to Real GM:
Nico Mannion (Warriors)
Neemias Queta (Kings)
Amir Coffey (Clippers)
Malcolm Hill (Bulls)
Theo Pinson (Mavs)
Sharife Cooper (Hawks) – 7:01 AM
Players who were tendered qualifying offers according to Real GM:
Nico Mannion (Warriors)
Neemias Queta (Kings)
Amir Coffey (Clippers)
Malcolm Hill (Bulls)
Theo Pinson (Mavs)
Sharife Cooper (Hawks) – 7:01 AM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: The Dallas Mavericks have tendered a qualifying offer to make Theo Pinson a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. This is a QO at the minimum, because Pinson is no longer eligible for a Two-Way contact. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022
Marc Stein: Theo Pinson will now be strongly expected to stay in Dallas after the Mavericks complete the Christian Wood trade and open up some unforeseen roster room, league sources say. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 16, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Mavs have three priorities entering free agency: 1) Re-sign Jalen Brunson, 2) add a wing who can be part of the playoff rotation, 3) re-sign Theo Pinson, who is no longer eligible for a two-way deal. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.