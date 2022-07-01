Timberwolves adding Bryn Forbes

Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with Bryn Forbes, sources told @TheAthletic.
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Bryn Forbes is a heck of a get on a 1-year minimum for the #Timberwolves. @Jon Krawczynski with the agreement first. Wolves cap hit = $1,836,090. pic.twitter.com/l010KtwHWi – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Confirmed @Jon Krawczynski‘s report of the Bryn Forbes signing. Connelly traded for Forbes last season when he was in Denver. – 9:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with Bryn Forbes, sources told @TheAthletic. – 9:47 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
