Timberwolves still targeting Rudy Gobert

Darren Wolfson: I know I’m on record saying it’s hard to see Gobert actually landing here. But the #Timberwolves interest in pairing him with KAT continues to be very real. Former Utah ass’t Dell Demps now in Wolves front office has the book on him.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe
Apple: apple.co/3QUIHPw – 1:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Wolves really are gonna try this double big thing and trade for a center next to KAT, I’m taking Myles Turner over anyone.
You’re *trying* it — so take Turner for one year at $18M over 4 years and $170M of Gobert. Take a shot, stay nimble. Turner is the move. – 1:35 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Recapping a wild 24 hours in the NBA w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD trade request, Kyrie’s next home (Lakers?), Hawks/Spurs, Sixers, Wiz/Beal, Wolves/KAT, Gobert rumors, Lakers, Clippers, much, much more:
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fir…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/64MivV… – 1:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers in NBA history with $200M+ contracts:
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/HWjml7PnYj – 6:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.
solid news dumping by utah tbh. – 3:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The smoke around Gobert and the Hawks certainly seems to have died down, though its worth noting that Capela, Collins, Huerter, and Hunter, all the names discussed in a potential Hawks/Jazz swap, remain in Atlanta despite their trade for DeJounte Murray. – 6:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Shaquille O’Neal once again had something to say on Rudy Gobert and his mammoth contract 👀
This time Shaq revealed why he’s mad that French superstar and other players make so much money:
basketnews.com/news-174316-sh… – 9:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Throwback to 2014, Giannis Antetokounmpo posterizes Rudy Gobert in the NBA Summer League 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/fxz2cqKNOj – 9:18 AM
One NBA executive suggests a trade where the Nets trade Kyrie to the Los Angeles Lakers and get three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in return. “You could do three teams, Kyrie to the Lakers, Gobert to Brooklyn, and Russ to Utah, with the Jazz probably buying him out. That’s a longshot, though,” the executive said to Heavy’s own Sean Deveney. “It could be something that happens during the season, if the Nets get on the court and things go sideways — Ben Simmons is still not healthy, Durant is not happy, they’re struggling. At that point, the Nets are pretty much out of leverage, and the Lakers could send Westbrook and a pick for Kyrie, and it’s doubtful the Nets would get a better deal. Again, it is a long shot, but it is realistic.” -via Heavy.com / June 30, 2022
Toronto continues to monitor the availability of several elite centers, sources said, including Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Jon Krawczynski on the Timberwolves: I do think that they’ve had some trade discussions on Dejounte Murray, on Capela, on Rudy Gobert, on a lot of different fronts. I don’t think anything is close right now on that side of the equation. -via Spotify / June 29, 2022
