Timberwolves still targeting Rudy Gobert

One NBA executive suggests a trade where the Nets trade Kyrie to the Los Angeles Lakers and get three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in return. “You could do three teams, Kyrie to the Lakers, Gobert to Brooklyn, and Russ to Utah, with the Jazz probably buying him out. That’s a longshot, though,” the executive said to Heavy’s own Sean Deveney . “It could be something that happens during the season, if the Nets get on the court and things go sideways — Ben Simmons is still not healthy, Durant is not happy, they’re struggling. At that point, the Nets are pretty much out of leverage, and the Lakers could send Westbrook and a pick for Kyrie, and it’s doubtful the Nets would get a better deal. Again, it is a long shot, but it is realistic.” -via Heavy.com / June 30, 2022