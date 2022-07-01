Toronto, Otto Porter agree to two-year deal

Free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with the second being a player option, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan.
OG Anunoby: 6-7, 7-2 wingspan.
Scottie Barnes: 6-9, 7-2 wingspan.
Precious Achiuwa: 6-8, 7-2 wingspan.
Chris Boucher: 6-9, 7-4 wingspan.
Khem Birch: 6-9, 7-1 wingspan.
Thad Young: 6-8, 7-0 wingspan.
Otto Porter Jr: 6-8, 7-2 wingspan. – 11:46 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lose GP2, JTA and Otto Porter Jr. in the first 24 hours of free agency. Bob Myers said there would be a limit to the team’s spending this offseason, and it’s showing. – 11:46 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Otto Porter, Belly, and JTA were always a long shot to return to the Dubs. GPII is the one that hurts. Genuinely not sure if they win a title without him. – 11:44 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Otto Porter Jr. off the board, Heat’s remaining forward options in free agency include T.J. Warren and Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to be waived by Spurs.
Martin twins, Cody & Caleb, also among top free-agent forward options still available.
Durant would also work. – 11:39 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Never go wrong adding good two-way players. Raptors do that with Otto Porter Jr. that said, obviously still work to be done with little PG (and guard in general) depth, no veteran 7-footer (if they even want/need one). – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
This Raptors squad is fun:
Fred VanVleet
Gary Trent Jr.
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Pascal Siakam
Bench:
Otto Porter Jr.
Chris Boucher
Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/fv38hvKF5t – 11:34 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Apparently, power forwards are easier to get through customs. Toronto has 4 4s, with Siakam, Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Otto Porter Jr just now. Heat’s PF options – if they don’t get Durant – are diminishing, with TJ Warren (& soon) Gallinari among those available in free agency – 11:31 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. had a veteran minimum offer on the table from the Warriors but is signing in Toronto for a better deal, per @Chris Haynes. Warriors have now lost the #7 and #8 players in their championship rotation in the first 24 hours of free agency. – 11:27 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Otto Porter goes to Raptors
A name floated around Heat plugging front-court spots
Most likely more focused on the big fish right now, but there are still some other back-up 4’s to grab late
Just guessing, but Crowder feels inevitable… – 11:26 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent Otto Porter Jr. — vital member of Golden State Warriors championship team — reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/otto-porter-jr… – 11:23 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Gary Harris? Delon Wright? Derrick Jones Jr.? A couple others who might be out of the Jazz’s price range like Bruce Brown? Kyle Anderson? Otto Porter Jr.? – 7:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With Mo Bamba and Malik Monk off the board, my preferred Lakers MLE target becomes Otto Porter. – 6:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Will be interesting to see the fine details of Bradley Beal’s new contract
Presume he gets the same player option in the last season and 15% trade kicker that Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall had – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Aside from joining one of the best well-ran franchises, what made committing to Raptors even more enticing for Otto Porter Jr. is that his wife is from Toronto. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 1, 2022
The 2022 NBA champion is leaving the Golden State Warriors after a productive first season in the Bay. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and shot 46.4% from the field. The journeyman bounced around the league in recent years, adding another stop in his NBA career. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 1, 2022
Barry Jackson: Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2022
