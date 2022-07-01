Zach LaVine agrees to max contract to return to Chicago

Shams Charania: NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, with a player option in Year 5, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
StatMuse @statmuse
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Julia Poe: Zach LaVine just made things official in his own way, posting this video on his Instagram with no caption but a pretty simple message (courtesy Wolf of Wall Street): “I’m not f***** leaving.” pic.twitter.com/i82Rtwnz7r -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / July 1, 2022
Sources said the Bulls remain confident LaVine will agree to a contract of nearly $215 million — the most any team could offer — even as the two-time All-Star waits to hear all offers in the process. -via Chicago Sun-Times / July 1, 2022
Joe Cowley: Per a source, teams that had been courting LaVine through back channels the last few weeks felt like the Bulls have always been destination No. 1 and no real close second. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / June 30, 2022
