Zion Williamson to sign five-year extension up to $231 million

Shams Charania: New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $231 million, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The commitment will take Williamson’s new deal through the 2027-28 season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
In less than 20 hours, the NBA (potentially) committed nearly $1.5 billion to six players:
Zion WIlliamson, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Brad Beal
LaVine will make it almost $1.7 billion – 10:35 AM
In less than 20 hours, the NBA (potentially) committed nearly $1.5 billion to six players:
Zion WIlliamson, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Brad Beal
LaVine will make it almost $1.7 billion – 10:35 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing max contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 9:30 AM
Report: Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing max contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 9:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zion Williamson getting a max extension of $231M
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:11 AM
Zion Williamson getting a max extension of $231M
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion in 85 career games:
25.7 PPG
7.0 RPG
60.4 FG%
He is currently the only player in NBA history averaging 25+ points on 60% shooting. pic.twitter.com/5U6fItB258 – 9:03 AM
Zion in 85 career games:
25.7 PPG
7.0 RPG
60.4 FG%
He is currently the only player in NBA history averaging 25+ points on 60% shooting. pic.twitter.com/5U6fItB258 – 9:03 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I didn’t think Zion would get the Designated Rookie language, but I’ve written about his next deal extensively on @spotrac including in my Rookie Scale Extension projections piece here. I was spot-on about there being projections in the new deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/2… – 8:57 AM
I didn’t think Zion would get the Designated Rookie language, but I’ve written about his next deal extensively on @spotrac including in my Rookie Scale Extension projections piece here. I was spot-on about there being projections in the new deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/2… – 8:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $231 million, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The commitment will take Williamson’s new deal through the 2027-28 season. – 8:50 AM
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $231 million, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The commitment will take Williamson’s new deal through the 2027-28 season. – 8:50 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
we knew for days this was possible and yet it still feels kinda surreal to speculate about kevin durant trades.
(my first phone call would be to new orleans for zion) si.com/nba/2022/06/30… – 9:04 PM
we knew for days this was possible and yet it still feels kinda surreal to speculate about kevin durant trades.
(my first phone call would be to new orleans for zion) si.com/nba/2022/06/30… – 9:04 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Most fun KD trade outcomes for all of us just from a HOLY SHIT standpoint…
1. Zion/Pels
2. AD/Lakers
3. Knicks
4. OKC
5. Boston
Finishing last… Sacramento – 3:28 PM
Most fun KD trade outcomes for all of us just from a HOLY SHIT standpoint…
1. Zion/Pels
2. AD/Lakers
3. Knicks
4. OKC
5. Boston
Finishing last… Sacramento – 3:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson spent his morning taking the 85 or so kids signed up for his YMCA camp to the movies. You’ve seen the dunk videos but Zion really has been a visible part of the camp as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/yYHmwM4v1g – 1:08 PM
Zion Williamson spent his morning taking the 85 or so kids signed up for his YMCA camp to the movies. You’ve seen the dunk videos but Zion really has been a visible part of the camp as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/yYHmwM4v1g – 1:08 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Williamson said after the season ended, “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” Indeed, the All-Star locks in commitment to New Orleans. The deal is expected to include protections that both sides were sorting through overnight and will finalize, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 1, 2022
Nick DePaula: Jordan Brand has officially confirmed the Jordan Zion 2 will release this month. @Zion Williamson’s 2nd signature shoe adds a lockdown strap and is designed to harness his blend of speed and power on the court. -via Twitter @NickDePaula / June 21, 2022
Jordan Brand has officially unveiled Williamson’s next signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2. The shoe will make its debut tomorrow, June 22, in the “Voodoo” colorway followed by the “Hope Diamond” makeup launching on June 30. The shoe’s standout design is the new strobel unit in the midsole, which has been segmented into three sections for a smoother landing on the court. The Jordan Zion 2 also features a performance cup sole that attaches to the upper while working in tandem with the forefoot strap for lockdown and support. Grab a detailed look at both pairs below. -via Sole Collector / June 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.