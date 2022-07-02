Bismack Biyombo returning to Phoenix

Chris Haynes: Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed to terms on a return to the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As soon as JaVale McGee left for Dallas, bringing back Bismack Biyombo became much more important. It’s good the Suns were able to get that done with everything else going on – 1:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest Win% by a player in 2022 (min. 30 games):
— Bismack Biyombo
Another winner returning to the Suns. pic.twitter.com/Ia0JdqjC2x – 12:24 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed to terms on a return to the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
19 hours in check-in
Ball-handlers available: Sexton, Schroder, DiVincenzo, Dragic, Walker, Thomas, Augustin, Neto, Satoransky, Rondo, Campazzo
Centers available: Ayton, Looney, Smith, Harrell, Cousins, Thompson, Biyombo, Bryant, Ibaka, Dieng, Aldridge, Howard, Whiteside – 12:53 PM
Bismack Biyombo @bismackbiyombo
La fierté de représenter le pays partout où je pars, sera l’un de choses les plus luxueuses que j’aurai dans ma vie. Je vous souhaite tous une bonne fête d’indépendance. Surtout N’oublions pas nos martyrs et on est de cœur avec nos frères et sœurs à l’Est #LeTravailleContinue pic.twitter.com/2QX7MoeBHZ – 4:42 PM
Bismack Biyombo: Wow, what a day! I can not put into words what a blessing it was being in the presence of Pope Francis. I wish my parents could be here to witness this, but I just know my mom is absolutely happy that I was able to do this and I know my father is beaming from above. Pope Francis -via Twitter @bismackbiyombo / June 21, 2022
Pope Francis may have canceled his planned trip to Congo because of his bad knee, but he had a visit Tuesday from one of Congo’s brightest basketball stars who briefed him on his humanitarian efforts back home. The Phoenix Suns’ Bismack Biyombo had a private audience with Francis at the Vatican hotel where the pontiff lives. The 6-foot-9 Biyombo towered over the Argentine pope, even as he stood for photos. -via Santa Maria Times / June 21, 2022
Biyombo said the Congolese people were patient and knew he would eventually come. “If he is not feeling good he can’t get on a plane,” Biyombo told The Associated Press in St. Peter’s Square after the audience. “I think if he wouldn’t go to Congo, I will bring the Congo to him,” he said, laughing. -via Santa Maria Times / June 21, 2022
