Cavaliers, Darius Garland agree on a $193 million max deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has agreed on a five-year, $193M maximum designated rookie contract extension that could be worth as much as $231M, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. It is the largest deal in franchise history.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Quick news story on #Cavs Darius Garland agreeing to a five-year $193 million rookie max contract extension
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Darius Garland is going to paid for staying with the Cavs for another 5 years.
The All-Star guard has signed the largest contract in franchise history 💰
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs, Darius Garland agree to five-year rookie max extension
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Darius Garland reportedly signing 5-year, max contract extension with Cavs
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Love it or hate it, All-NBA votes next spring could cost Ja, Zion and now Darius Garland close to $40 million.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
That’s three guys from RJ Barrett’s draft class who have gotten max extensions in the past few days: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and now Darius Garland.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
BREAKING: Darius Garland, Cavaliers agree to five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million, per agent
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Darius Garland last seaon
21.7 points
3.3 rebounds
8.6 assists
1.3 steals
3.6 turnovers
46.2% FG
38.3% 3P
89.2% FT
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Darius Garland recorded 19 games with 20 points and 10 assists this past season.
Only players with more such games in 2021-22 were:
Trae Young
James Harden
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland put up a bunch of career highs in 2022:
21.7 PPG
3.3 RPG
8.6 APG
1.3 SPG
All Star
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland’s five-year contract extension does not have a Player Option in Year 5, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / July 2, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs All-Star point guard Darius Garland has agreed on a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract extension that could be worth as much as $231 million with escalators, sources confirm to @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / July 2, 2022
Then there’s the smallest of sample-size theater. James Wiseman played all of 69 minutes at Memphis, while Darius Garland played five games at Vanderbilt. Famously, Kyrie Irving played only 11 games at Duke. Top 2022 prospect Shaedon Sharpe didn’t play a single game this season for Kentucky. One executive said he’s been burned by an overly cautious medical staff who raised red flags that dissuaded him from selecting a first-round prospect. Many feel that workouts, more controlled by agents than ever, are overvalued, as is performance in the NCAA tournament (see Williams, Derrick and Flynn, Jonny). Combine results can be tantalizing, though scouts and execs feel as if the league has made a proper correction on a traditional fetish — “athleticism.” Yet at the same time, some say the swing toward “basketball IQ” has moved so dramatically in the past few years, that teams might look up to find that they don’t have the necessary shot creation to contend. -via ESPN / June 23, 2022
