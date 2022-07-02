Cody Martin returning to Hornets

Shams Charania: Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haywood Highsmith begins earning his keep for summer Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Cody Martin gets his, as twin brother/Heat free-agent forward Caleb Martin waits. And: A twist on a possible Heat-Durant move. – 4:56 PM
Haywood Highsmith begins earning his keep for summer Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Cody Martin gets his, as twin brother/Heat free-agent forward Caleb Martin waits. And: A twist on a possible Heat-Durant move. – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Cody Martin back to Hornets; Heat’s Caleb Martin, his twin brother, still a free agent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:28 PM
NBA free agents: Cody Martin back to Hornets; Heat’s Caleb Martin, his twin brother, still a free agent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:32 PM
Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:32 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best free agents left (by position)
PG: Dennis Schroeder
SG: James Harden
SF: Cody Martin
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Deandre Ayton
How do you like that? – 1:08 PM
Best free agents left (by position)
PG: Dennis Schroeder
SG: James Harden
SF: Cody Martin
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Deandre Ayton
How do you like that? – 1:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players the Nuggets could target that are still available and worth the taxpayer MLE (or more):
Delon Wright
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
Derrick Jones Jr.
Gary Harris
Donte DiVincenzo
Target list is drying up. – 7:16 PM
Players the Nuggets could target that are still available and worth the taxpayer MLE (or more):
Delon Wright
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
Derrick Jones Jr.
Gary Harris
Donte DiVincenzo
Target list is drying up. – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?
Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… – 11:28 PM
Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?
Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… – 11:28 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: #Hornets have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with Cody Martin, league sources tell @theobserver. -via Twitter @rodboone / July 2, 2022
Zach Lowe on the Timberwolves: I’ve heard rumblings that they’re kicking around the Martin twins. -via Spotify / July 1, 2022
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.