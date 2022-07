Cody Martin returning to Hornets

Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0…

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods

Players the Nuggets could target that are still available and worth the taxpayer MLE (or more):Delon WrightBruce BrownGary Payton IICaleb MartinCody MartinDerrick Jones Jr.Gary HarrisDonte DiVincenzoTarget list is drying up. – 7:16 PM

Haywood Highsmith begins earning his keep for summer Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Cody Martin gets his, as twin brother/Heat free-agent forward Caleb Martin waits. And: A twist on a possible Heat-Durant move. – 4:56 PM

