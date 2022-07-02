Jazz inquired about possibility of trading for OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr

Michael Scotto: Sources: Before eventually trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, the Jazz inquired about the possibility of trading for Raptors starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. Plus, what the Gobert trade means for the Kevin Durant trade market on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…
Sources: Before eventually trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, the Jazz inquired about the possibility of trading for Raptors starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. Plus, what the Gobert trade means for the Kevin Durant trade market on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 1:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had been taking calls on much of roster outside of Donovan Mitchell prior to free agency, per teams in touch w/them at the time. @Adrian Wojnarowski says they now plan to re-tool roster around Donovan Mitchell. Worth noting that they checked in w/TOR on Gary Trent Jr. earlier in week. – 4:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan.
OG Anunoby: 6-7, 7-2 wingspan.
Scottie Barnes: 6-9, 7-2 wingspan.
Precious Achiuwa: 6-8, 7-2 wingspan.
Chris Boucher: 6-9, 7-4 wingspan.
Khem Birch: 6-9, 7-1 wingspan.
Thad Young: 6-8, 7-0 wingspan.
Otto Porter Jr: 6-8, 7-2 wingspan. – 11:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
This Raptors squad is fun:
Fred VanVleet
Gary Trent Jr.
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Pascal Siakam
Bench:
Otto Porter Jr.
Chris Boucher
Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/fv38hvKF5t – 11:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gary Trent Jr. in 2022:
18.3 PPG
2.7 RPG
2.0 APG
1.7 SPG
All career highs. pic.twitter.com/I1t1sx8oIH – 12:23 PM
According to rival NBA executives who’ve spoken to the Nets, the asking price remains high for 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant, and is expected to go up following the boatload of draft picks the Timberwolves gave up to acquire Rudy Gobert. Brooklyn is seeking a combination of the best assets from teams, including any All-Star player(s), rising young players with All-Star potential and substantial unprotected draft picks and pick swaps where applicable. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2022
If Boston wanted to make a run at Durant, the Celtics could theoretically try and entice the Nets with a package around Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. The Nets plan to wait until they get an offer that accommodates their asking price with Durant’s contract guaranteed over the next four years. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2022
Clutch Points: LMAO at this Kevin Durant response 🤣💀 Kevin Durant: The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around. Robin Lundberg: This is vague and doesn’t address anything directly. We all know you are an awesome basketball player. Kevin Durant: What u want addressed? Robin Lundberg: Do you really want a trade from the Nets? If so, why? Was Kyrie a dealbreaker for you? If you do want a trade, do you expect to pick your destination? Thanks! Kevin Durant: Keep dreaming robin lmao. pic.twitter.com/nheFXjQrEM -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 2, 2022
Jake Fischer: Consistently heard Toronto’s only appetite to trade OG Anunoby is for an elite center. Raptors remain linked to Rudy Gobert, called on Jarrett Allen back in February, per sources. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 24, 2022
Michael Grange: “I had a really, good, positive season-ending wrap up with OG — I really like him … players like him are hard to find in this league.” – Nick Nurse on OG Anunoby rumours, says he was in the building working out with Barnes and Siakam, feels there’s a closeness with this team. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 23, 2022
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers are in pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby with the No. 7 pick in Thursday’s draft in play, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 22, 2022
Utah had expressed interest in trading for Gary Trent Jr., sources say. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2022
Chris Fedor on trade candidates to watch: Here are the names that I’ve heard: I think both (Bojan and Bogdan) Bogdanovics would make sense. Gordon Hayward, whose salary lines up with Kevin Love… Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Jeremi Grant, Aaron Gordon. And this is one that I’m watching. I think it’s less likely than it was when the postseason started, but it’s one that I’ve heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland. It’s Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022
Eric Koreen: “He can be whatever he wants to be.” – Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes -via Twitter @ekoreen / April 29, 2022
