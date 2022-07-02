Jazz pushed hard to include Jaden McDaniels in Rudy Gobert trade

Sources told both Jazz writer Tony Jones and me that Danny Ainge pushed hard to include McDaniels. Earlier versions of Utah’s ask included the four first-rounders, McDaniels, multiple pick swaps and some second-round picks as well. The Timberwolves held firm in refusing to include McDaniels, a versatile defender who blossomed under the glare of the playoff spotlight against Memphis and is entering his third season in the league.
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport: Everyone’s talking about how many picks the Timberwolves gave up for Rudy Gobert, but I love the decision to just say “screw it” and actually go for it bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 10:52 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Timberwolves haven’t made the second round since 2004.
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert
Bench:
Kyle Anderson
Jaylen Nowell
Naz Reid
Taurean Prince
Bryn Forbes
Can this squad end the drought? pic.twitter.com/UN3xRG8wW3 – 10:50 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Here’s some perspective on the LaVine deal. This upcoming season he’ll be making just under what Luka and Trae Young make. Next year it’s Khris Middleton, AD, Gobert money, Year 5 when LaVine can opt in? $49 million. It feels about right … until it doesn’t. – 10:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, losers from the Rudy Gobert trade to the Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/02/win… – 10:38 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
How did the monster Rudy Gobert trade go down?
@Jon Krawczynski on the Minnesota side and the question that pushed them: theathletic.com/3396336/2022/0…
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In case you somehow missed it: As Friday progressed, so did speculation the Utah Jazz were about to do something big. Turns out, it was 7-foot-1 tall with a 7-9 wingspan and 9-9 standing reach big. Franchise centerpiece Rudy Gobert was traded to Minnesota. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:18 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Rudy Gobert led in FG pct this past season.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
As the Timberwolves contemplated making one of the biggest trades in franchise history, one question drove the decision making process.
“What are we waiting for?”
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show with @Britt Robson… Rudy Gobert is on the Wolves
Plenty to quibble with about the move — and we did — but I also caught myself realizing this was the first time I’ve ever had a real conversation about the Wolves potentially winning a title
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Talked through a wild day of NBA movement with my guy @Logan Murdock – starting with the Rudy Gobert MEGADEAL: open.spotify.com/episode/21zwju… – 12:17 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New Ringer NBA Pod: @Logan Murdock + @Rob Mahoney on the Gobert Trade and Boston’s big day.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
How it happened. Why it happened. And now that Rudy Gobert is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, what’s next for the Utah Jazz? The story inside the trade that changed the course of the franchise, is here – theathletic.com/3396392/2022/0… – 10:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Rudy Gobert Trade; Brogdon and Huerter Trades; Every Signing; Every Team for Day 2 with @Danny Leroux. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 10:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Breaking down the Rudy Gobert trade and what it means for the Utah Jazz https://t.co/FewkBGsPIs pic.twitter.com/IkW2ao4ydo – 9:06 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Fans with dreams of acquiring Kevin Durant who just saw Rudy Gobert draw five first-round picks are justifiably shook. – 8:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could Donovan Mitchell be a fit with the Knicks after the Rudy Gobert trade?
Not very likely says @Howard Beck to @cpthefanchise
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is what the @Utah Jazz are losing in Rudy Gobert, and why he’s the third best player in franchise history, and a likely Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/WDRbhKZRGC – 7:19 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Wolves had to give up 10 assets to get Rudy Gobert:
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Patrick Beverley
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
2023 First-Round Pick
2025 First-Round Pick
2027 First-Round Pick
2029 First-Round Pick
2026 Pick Swap
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If Minnesota traded for France national team Rudy Gobert, it will work.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I don’t love the value either, but I promise you it isn’t true that “Gobert gets played off the floor in the playoffs” just because you heard it on a podcast
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Updated story: Timberwolves land Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah. startribune.com/timberwolves-j… – 5:45 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I love Rudy Gobert as a player and appreciate his value more than most, but the volume of firsts and specifically unprotected firsts that he was just traded for is beyond insane. Minnesota is assuming a massive amount of risk. They’ll be giving a 1st when Rudy is 37 years old – 5:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves are over the moon about landing Rudy Gobert. This is the player they believed raised their ceiling more than any other available one. Lots of celebrating internally right now. – 5:37 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Trade talk break … Individual #NBA player award futures odds are out. Defensive Player Of the Year: Mikal Bridges, 14-1; Myles Turner 27-1; Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Mitchell Robinson, 100-1; Patrick Williams, 240-1. Rudy Gobert is favored at +650. – 5:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That is a large amount of pick capital for Rudy Gobert, great as he is, when the team sending the picks already has an All-NBA center and there is no certainty a twin towers approach will work to get the most out of both players in today’s NBA. Good work, Utah. – 5:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Over the past month, I wondered if I’d be writing a “Jazz trade Rudy Gobert” story. Over the past few hours, it started to feel increasingly more tangible. Now that it’s written and I can start to bring my brain back online … it’s honestly kinda surreal. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Timberwolves sure are gonna be fun next season. Rudy Gobert plays with the best teammate he’s had. Karl-Anthony Towns gets a defensive anchor to take some burden off him. Anthony Edwards could make another leap. Jaden McDaniels has promise. D’Lo. Good coach. High risk tolerance. – 5:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Anthony Edwards has some scrubbing to do.
David Locke @DLocke09
BREAKING – Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota
REACTION LIVE EDITION OF LOCKED ON JAZZ
RIGHT NOW
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I guess we can do fun with depth charts… how’s this look for Mini Soda
PG: D. Russell/J. Nowell
SG: A. Edwards/W. Moore
SF: J. McDaniels/T. Prince
PF: K. Towns/K. Anderson
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
As of now, Wolves look like this:
PG Russell, McLaughlin
SG Edwards, Nowell
SF McDaniels, Anderson/Prince, Moore Jr.
PF Towns, Prince/Anderson,
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Minnesota won big time with this deal.”
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
The gap between what the Wolves did give up for Gobert, and what Bulls fans were prepared to give up for Gobert, is kinda funny. – 4:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Gersson Rosas traded away all of the Wolves bigs on the Wolves roster outside of KAT his first year on the job, Tim Connelly added Rudy Gobert and made KAT a wing his first month on the job.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zach Lowe in reaction to Utah acquiring 5 first-rounders for Rudy Gobert on ESPN’s NBA Today show:
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to win DPOY 3+ times:
— Rudy Gobert
— Ben Wallace
— Dwight Howard
— Dikembe Mutombo
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan. KD Trades; Gobert Live Reaction; Murray Trade; Free Agency Reaction hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/kd-tr… – 4:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here’s my updated Wolves cap sheet after the Rudy Gobert trade
– 3 open roster spots (4 if Minott is a 2-way)
– $8.7M below the tax line (to fill out roster)
– Can add players with: remaining MLE (about $1.5M); minimum deals; matching a Knight RFA offer
– 22-23 cap space is gone pic.twitter.com/uRlCnCVANL – 4:44 PM
Here’s my updated Wolves cap sheet after the Rudy Gobert trade
– 3 open roster spots (4 if Minott is a 2-way)
– $8.7M below the tax line (to fill out roster)
– Can add players with: remaining MLE (about $1.5M); minimum deals; matching a Knight RFA offer
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Every agent representing a center knew Gobert was a goner. It wasn’t a secret. It’s astounding to me what happened to a team so dominant a season ago. One season. Don’t think the “owners” matter? Don’t value team execs as having major influence? Jazz fans now know the truth. – 4:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the blockbuster trade landing Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves: es.pn/3bCE1O5 – 4:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Rudy Gobert going from the Jazz’s perimeter defense to D’Angelo Russell and KAT is the Star Wars Anakin/Padme meme – 4:39 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With the haul that the #Jazz got from the #Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert, the cost of doing business with the #Nets just went up. Or so one would assume. – 4:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just finished recording with @John Hollinger and we were live when the Gobert news broke. Lots coming on KD, initial Gobert reaction, and more. Up in about 30 mins. – 4:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 5 in our last Trade Rumor Rankings (five days ago)
1. Kyrie Irving
2. John Collins
3. Kevin Durant: Trade request
4. Rudy Gobert: Traded
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Very curious how Chris Finch uses KAT off ball when Ant/D’Lo run pick & roll with Gobert.
Does he space in the corner & attack closeouts? Do you slide him into the dunkers spot from time to time? Would he be on the other side of the floor as an outlet?
StatMuse @statmuse
KAT and Gobert 2022 regular season ➡️ playoffs:
KAT —
24.6 ➡️ 21.8 PPG
9.8 ➡️ 10.8 RPG
3.1 ➡️ 4.5 TPG
52.9 ➡️ 48.8 FG%
Gobert —
15.6 ➡️ 12.0 PPG
14.7 ➡️ 13.2 RPG
2.1 ➡️ 1.0 BPG
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wait for confirmation, but I believe this is the full Rudy Gobert to Minnesota trade pic.twitter.com/DIs5eKBrxt – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Maybe that’s the outline of a Durant trade: eight picks, three swaps, Bridges, maybe Cam? – 4:18 PM
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Maybe that’s the outline of a Durant trade: eight picks, three swaps, Bridges, maybe Cam? – 4:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Twin Cities got their Twin Towers in Rudy Gobert and KAT. Rival NBA executives will call Danny Ainge and the Jazz to inquire about the asking price for Donovan Mitchell, who Utah plans to build around.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Brian Windhorst when the Jazz trade Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/RBqzujsBGJ – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Timberwolves new duo over the last 4 seasons:
Gobert —
Most blocks
Most rebounds
3x All Star
KAT —
Most 3P by a center
Highest 3P% by a center
2x All Star pic.twitter.com/9j4tfRWnil – 4:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Honestly Rudy Gobert was a pleasure to cover, though.
He was always honest, thoughtful, and respectful.
Not to mention he’s probably the third best player in @Utah Jazz history.
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Timberwolves are going to be a problem. Rudy Gobert! If KAT is smarter in avoiding fouls, that interior defense is going to be formidable. Mix in Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen McDaniels & Taurean Prince for length… Minnesota set to take a leap. #RaisedByWolves – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Rudy Gobert was No. 27 in our Trade Value Rankings.
Have they given up too much?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four picks #NBA
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Rudy Gobert shot 87% in transition, 73% of dump passes, 71% rolling to the rim, and 69% on put backs last season. While he was on the floor, only 24% of the shots Utah faced in the half court were dunks and layups, down from 30% when he was on the bench. – 4:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will be looking in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/S5WRpUifnC – 4:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
So to recap, Gobert fetched four 1st round picks, a 2022 first round draft pick, a pick swap, and useable and/or moveable pieces.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My instant trade grades are up for the Rudy Gobert swap: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 4:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ve said for years that Tim Connelly was/is aggressive & when he identifies a guy he thinks is the guy, he will go after them with tenacity. Those additions did not reveal themselves while he was in Denver like Gobert, but the intent to pull off a move like this is very Connelly – 4:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
League sources confirm the Gobert trade to Minnesota and it’s expected that the Jazz are not near done with their offseason dealing. – 3:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In Tim Connelly’s first draft as Denver GM in 2013, he traded out of the 27th pick – and the Jazz selected Rudy Gobert there. Now, Connelly lands Gobert in his first weeks as the new president of the Timberwolves. – 3:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers making $200M:
— Nikola Jokic
— Rudy Gobert
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
FIVE(4 + Kessler)1st rd picks for Rudy Gobert? Good god, that’s insane!
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now. – 3:54 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
At least between Towns and Gobert, we have two big guys who will never complain. – 3:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The definition of mega trade. Timberwolves traded almost the half of their team for Gobert. Insane move that can make them big problem for each and every team in the league. The Rudy-KAT duo seems unstoppable! #RaisedByWolves – 3:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timberwolves projected starters:
– Rudy Gobert
– Karl-Anthony Towns
– Kyle Anderson
– Anthony Edwards
– D’Angelo Russell
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This squad:
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Kyle Anderson
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/Uwf4Jws1DI – 3:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.
Beverley is expiring next year.
Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.
Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.
Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah jazz are trading All-NBA center and three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert for four players and four draft picks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Getting four first rounders for Gobert compensates for the lack of win now talent the jazz are taking back. Utah badly wanted Jaden McDaniels in the deal. Minnesota badly wanted to keep him. In the end, the wolves tree in more draft compensation – 3:49 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves https://t.co/qQPCoBq29K pic.twitter.com/GBKBEMLyMq – 3:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves now have…
– Karl-Anthony Towns under contract for 6 years and $283.5M
– Rudy Gobert under contract for 4 years and $170M
– Anthony Edwards under contract for 7 years and $222M (assuming he signs a mix extension next summer) – 3:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. – 3:47 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Honestly don’t hate the KAT-Gobert pairing at all the more I think about it.
KAT’s shooting covers for Gobert’s lack of it, and Gobert’s defensive prowess will make up for KAT’s struggles on that end.
Kinda excited!
DLo-Ant-SloMo-KAT-Gobert is funky and fun, sign me up. – 3:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Minnesota fans are going to love Gobert, by the way.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This seems like a steal for Minnesota, regardless of how well Gobert and KAT fit. – 3:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really wanted Rudy Gobert to end up with the Bulls because Lonzo and Caruso in front of him would have maximized his rim protection.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rudy Gobert to Minnesota frees Karl-Anthony Towns up to run point. – 3:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I don’t know a single team that is prepared to handle Towns and Gobert in the same front court.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Timberwolves are landing Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/c0CnWWa2cZ – 3:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I am very rarely a proponent of making center-sized people move down a position to power forward, but I think the Gobert/Towns duo is one where it actually makes sense, even in today’s game. – 3:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert in Utah:
12p/12r
65.3 FG%
3x All Star
6x All-Defensive
4x All-NBA
1 of 4 players to win DPOY 3 times. pic.twitter.com/8wJfYYr0oi – 3:42 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i don’t think the universe is ready for a rudy gobert/jaden mcdaniels frontcourt. – 3:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Patrick Beverly when he sees he’s headed to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: pic.twitter.com/CyVmF0eVov – 3:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
when you have the chance to extend karl-anthony towns for $224m and then acquire rudy gobert’s four-year, $169.7m contract you obviously have to do it. – 3:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tim Connelly is all in on pairing KAT with a rim protecting center. Did not even wait to see what it would look like before trading for Gobert.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota league sources tell the athletic, – 3:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Towns full time PF? Playoff Gobert? Clogging the lane for Anthony Edwards? Minn must have given up the absolute farm – 3:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves were active on the first day of free agency with KAT’s extension, Kyle Anderson’s signing. Also some thoughts on Gobert, Murray and KD theathletic.com/3393151/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe
Apple: apple.co/3QUIHPw – 1:05 PM
More on this storyline
Given all that, and the third-year leap they anticipate from Edwards, the stability they hope will bring even more out of Towns and the belief that it would be hard to find another star player who is open to Minnesota the way Gobert was — sources told The Athletic that Gobert expressed excitement about the opportunity of playing with the Timberwolves and that Towns, in particular, was supportive of the move — that one question just kept gnawing at the group while they labored over the decision. -via The Athletic / July 2, 2022
At the same time, the sources say, the Jazz saw Gobert’s super-max contract as a hindrance. Utah’s current core reached its peak as a second-round playoff team, and Ainge thought it needed to move Gobert to break free from that. Other teams were interested, and other packages were available. Once Minnesota’s offer swelled to four firsts, a pick swap, plus Kessler, whom the Timberwolves drafted at No. 22 in the first round of the 2022 draft, the Jazz believed it was time to move, McDaniels or no McDaniels. -via The Athletic / July 2, 2022
Rudy Gobert: Utah!!! I was just a kid from France when i got here 9 years ago… -via Twitter @rudygobert27 / July 2, 2022
