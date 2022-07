Josh Okogie to Phoenix

Darren Wolfson: Told no QO coming for Josh Okogie … Look for McKinley Wright to play Vegas Summer League for a different organization. He should be able to land a 2-way elsewhere. #Timberwolves #RaisedbyWolves -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / June 27, 2022

Between the Damion Lee, Jock Landale and Josh Okogie signings, it feels like we’re shaping up for a mass exodus of Suns players here soon – 8:12 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.