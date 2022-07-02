Josh Okogie to Phoenix

Shams Charania: Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Between the Damion Lee, Jock Landale and Josh Okogie signings, it feels like we’re shaping up for a mass exodus of Suns players here soon – 8:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:07 PM
More on this storyline
Darren Wolfson: Told no QO coming for Josh Okogie … Look for McKinley Wright to play Vegas Summer League for a different organization. He should be able to land a 2-way elsewhere. #Timberwolves #RaisedbyWolves -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / June 27, 2022
Kyle Theige: Chris Finch added that this situation with Prince flared up over the last 48 hours, which explains his late addition to the injury report. Disappointing development for sure, but Finch sounded confident in a “next man up” mentality for both Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie. -via Twitter / April 12, 2022
