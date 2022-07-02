Kevin Durant breaks silence after requesting trade

Clutch Points: LMAO at this Kevin Durant response 🤣💀 Kevin Durant: The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around. Robin Lundberg: This is vague and doesn’t address anything directly. We all know you are an awesome basketball player. Kevin Durant: What u want addressed? Robin Lundberg: Do you really want a trade from the Nets? If so, why? Was Kyrie a dealbreaker for you? If you do want a trade, do you expect to pick your destination? Thanks! Kevin Durant: Keep dreaming robin lmao. pic.twitter.com/nheFXjQrEM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Talking Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Durant, NBA free agency and much more with the great @Tim_McKone on @985TheSportsHub from 2-4 p.m. today. Listen in! – 1:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Why the #Nets‘ impending implosion was worth the wager on the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant pairing. They just lost the big bet nypost.com/2022/07/02/net… via @nypost – 1:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Doesn’t look like Luka is super worked up about the Mavs’ approach to free agency while they (and the rest of the NBA) gauge the Kevin Durant trade fallout.
So maybe everyone should take a nap or put on a SpongeBob hat, too. pic.twitter.com/SEAUaj8zw4 – 12:40 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
BACK to recap DAY 2️⃣ of NBA Free Agency! | NBA on ESPN
– The making of the touchscreen
– Sleep deprivation
– The 3 trades from Friday
– Best available and recent signings
– KD and Kyrie
and more…
youtu.be/m8rG4mYCjyE via @YouTube – 12:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: What do Herschel Walker, Rudy Gobert, James Harden and Kevin Durant have in common? It’s the picks (not to rub your nose in it). How trades are becoming buffets of draft choices (and the mother of all such deals). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant sends out cryptic Tweet in first comment since trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/02/kev… – 12:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What would happen if the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the New York Knicks?
Longtime NY sports radio host @MikeFrancesa tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @EvCoRadio it would be a disaster for the Nets franchise. pic.twitter.com/oC9na6lEvi – 11:33 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
So in non Kevin Durant/Zion Williamson things it just dawned on me how Dell Demps has his fingerprints all over the Rudy Gobert for 5 first round picks trade. Which…checks out – 11:31 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The start of NBA free agency and trade season makes people go nuts. I’ll maintain the reason I think we haven’t heard official (or more certainly) about a Zion extension is just due to getting the details ironed out. Not because the Pelicans are trading him for Durant – 11:16 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant breaks silence since trade request from Nets, sends out cryptic tweet
https://t.co/gL8zHvbSru pic.twitter.com/rFllFwCPCk – 11:16 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
ICYKI: Kyrie Irving is the ultimate mirror, putting everything you think you are on trial, and it looks like the Nets were found guilty by a jury of two. So, KD will go and Irving will go to parts unknown sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durants-… – 11:06 AM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
I tweeted a few days ago that fan goals vary by person, and that’s okay. Whatever the goal — anticipating that anyone on any roster will be better than a top 15 player of all time (like KD is) is an awfully optimistic viewpoint. -MP – 11:05 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is rich, Derrick Jones Jr. is still the Bulls’ best undersized shot-blocker, and KD is still out of reach – Day 2 summary of free agency …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/7/1… – 10:30 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This Durant conversation is the most interesting wedge issue I’ve ever seen regarding the Pelicans.
Opinions are strong, and most are well-reasoned in all directions, b/c Pels have a lot of good options.
It’s come a long way from the Trevon Bluiett saga, folks. – 10:12 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Valencia’s newcomer, Chris Jones, is trying to recruit Kevin Durant to the Spanish team.
Btw, KD’s looking good in orange uniform! #Valencia #Durant #NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/Xbo3m62bik – 10:10 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective’s Day 2 free agency YouTube special delves into the question of the day — “What’s going on in Utah?” — discusses the new Twin (Cities) Towers and speculates on some potential KD deals. @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps m.youtube.com/watch?v=zPXMWr… – 10:06 AM
The Hoop Collective’s Day 2 free agency YouTube special delves into the question of the day — “What’s going on in Utah?” — discusses the new Twin (Cities) Towers and speculates on some potential KD deals. @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps m.youtube.com/watch?v=zPXMWr… – 10:06 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: For the third time in six years, Kevin Durant is moving on, looking for the perfect fit. But is there one out there for the NBA’s enigmatic superstar? The great @Marcus Thompson and I contemplate, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ODxT6Z – 10:00 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New Orleans is one of two NBA franchises to never pay the luxury tax. KD is owed $44.1M, $47.1M, $51.2M, $54.7M. Getting him almost certainly pushes you into tax territory. forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 9:36 AM
New Orleans is one of two NBA franchises to never pay the luxury tax. KD is owed $44.1M, $47.1M, $51.2M, $54.7M. Getting him almost certainly pushes you into tax territory. forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 9:36 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Is keeping Butler, Adebayo and Lowry in Durant trade even possible? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:58 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The new Valencia signing Chris Jones might know something that we don’t regarding Kevin Durant’s future 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/Qb03d6wmtD – 2:51 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Sean Marks looking for king’s ransom in return for Kevin Durant. #nba nypost.com/2022/07/02/net… via @nypostsports – 2:17 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 1:00 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Mitchell to the Nets? Would have to find someone to take Simmons tho. Maybe the Wizards? I think Ayton could then go to the Nets with Mitchell and Bridges. KD to the Suns. Picks to the Nets and Jazz. – 12:01 AM
Mitchell to the Nets? Would have to find someone to take Simmons tho. Maybe the Wizards? I think Ayton could then go to the Nets with Mitchell and Bridges. KD to the Suns. Picks to the Nets and Jazz. – 12:01 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics fans:
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a first-rounder for Kevin Durant? – 11:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has played more games with
Luke Walton
Anthony Bennett
Shawn Marion
Mike Miller
Gordon Hayward
than Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/VEGtZvz1DW – 10:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns appear to be Durant trade frontrunners; In Miami, Durant only wants to play with full roster nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/sun… – 9:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Now, I don’t think the Pelicans are in deep negotiations with the Nets over a Zion/Durant trade. I think the reason nothing has been announced yet is because they are still figuring out the finer points of his extension. – 9:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
As I said in today’s episode of Locked On Pelicans I think how you view Durant may come down to if you feels it’s absolutely championship or bust on the NBA – 9:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets expecting haul of epic proportions for Kevin Durant newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans social media team gotta tell Griff the 12 are tearing themselves apart over unsubstantiated Kevin Durant trade ideas so just fully guarantee the Zion extension and let Shams tweet it out to bring everyone back together – 8:54 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Fans with dreams of acquiring Kevin Durant who just saw Rudy Gobert draw five first-round picks are justifiably shook. – 8:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Honestly, I’m good if the Pelicans trade for Kevin Durant and good if they keep this team as is – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 potential Kevin Durant trades that would land the Suns another superstar (plus a new Jazz 3-teamer as a bonus) – https://t.co/9usosVtVOF via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/7YQAoclkCW – 8:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Woj says the Raptors are lurking in the KD talks pic.twitter.com/qgW7DdePO9 – 7:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Are the Jazz done making deals? Where will Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving land? I discuss that & more on the NBA free agency front with @Chris Broussard & @RobParkerFS1 on the @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 4:30 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 7:16 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Wolves had to give up 10 assets to get Rudy Gobert:
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Patrick Beverley
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
2023 First-Round Pick
2025 First-Round Pick
2027 First-Round Pick
2029 First-Round Pick
2026 Pick Swap
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant would be the best player ever to wear a Suns uniform, right? Like he’s pretty universally passed Charles Barkley on All-Time lists? Steve Nash is the best Sun of all time, but Durant would be the best player they’ve ever had. – 7:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we played around with some more Kevin Durant ideas, including a 3-teamer revolving around a DA-sign-and-trade to the Jazz:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/Udg4ku9XiN – 7:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Myself and @Monte Poole talk Kevon Looney’s Warriors return, losing GP2, free-agent departures, Rudy Gobert to the T-Wolves and a possible KD-CP3-Booker Big 3 https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/3jxfNDzM7C – 6:54 PM
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the weirdness of Kevin Durant wanting out:
si.com/nba/2022/07/01… – 6:37 PM
On the weirdness of Kevin Durant wanting out:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: In order to see where Kevin Durant could wind up – and how – here are lessons we’ve learned from some of the biggest trade demands in NBA history. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
so kd really doesn’t want to be traded to the heat. got it. pic.twitter.com/DtYKgXJRti – 6:16 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: for the third time in six years, Kevin Durant is moving on, again looking for the right fit. Which begs the question: is there one for the NBA’s mercurial superstar? The great @Marcus Thompson and I ponder, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ODxT6Z – 6:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to think the Kevin Durant derby comes down to this:
If Memphis (Bane/Jackson/picks), New Orleans (Ingram/Herb/picks) or Boston (Jaylen/picks) gets into this, it’s an insane bidding war.
Otherwise? He’s likely headed to Phoenix. Miami doesn’t have enough without Bam – 5:41 PM
I’m starting to think the Kevin Durant derby comes down to this:
If Memphis (Bane/Jackson/picks), New Orleans (Ingram/Herb/picks) or Boston (Jaylen/picks) gets into this, it’s an insane bidding war.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kevin Durant’s next team odds only available offshore. Suns favored at 2-1. No line on #Wizards. ICYMI, a trade to Washington makes sense on many levels: sidelines.io/nba/which-team… – 5:36 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Free Agency, Day 2 column, at @TheAthletic
* Why Kevin Durant has his sights set on Phoenix, and why Miami’s chances seem slim
* The Damian Lillard latest and why the Gary Payton II deal mattered in Portland
* Warriors
* All things Kings
theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0… – 5:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Kevin Durant destinations?
🏀Day 2 of Free Agency!
@TermineRadio has you covered all afternoon long on NBA Today! Listen anytime on the SXM app ➡️https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/w3GNP5q9Le – 5:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tim Legler’s favorite centerpiece target for the Nets in a Kevin Durant trade is Brandon Ingram. He’s throwing in Larry Nance Jr. and a ton of picks in the deal too. Would you do it, New Orleans? – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/thzZwxfFJ8 – 5:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest with Kevin Durant, speculate on a few more trades (like a 3-teamer with the Jazz?) and more! Join us:
https://t.co/YwvEhd50ST pic.twitter.com/QJlo1HsEXR – 4:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zach Lowe in reaction to Utah acquiring 5 first-rounders for Rudy Gobert on ESPN’s NBA Today show:
“At this point, the only team that has enough picks to trade for Kevin Durant is Oklahoma City. I mean, what’s it going to take to get Kevin Durant? 12 first-round picks?” – 4:50 PM
Zach Lowe in reaction to Utah acquiring 5 first-rounders for Rudy Gobert on ESPN’s NBA Today show:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan. KD Trades; Gobert Live Reaction; Murray Trade; Free Agency Reaction hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/kd-tr… – 4:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just finished recording with @John Hollinger and we were live when the Gobert news broke. Lots coming on KD, initial Gobert reaction, and more. Up in about 30 mins. – 4:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 5 in our last Trade Rumor Rankings (five days ago)
1. Kyrie Irving
2. John Collins
3. Kevin Durant: Trade request
4. Rudy Gobert: Traded
5. Dejounte Murray: Traded – 4:24 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
29 teams would love to have KD on their roster, but who can entice the Nets enough to make the deal? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/Gk60ZCEP8a – 4:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Maybe that’s the outline of a Durant trade: eight picks, three swaps, Bridges, maybe Cam? – 4:18 PM
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
FWIW, the Suns could also trade their 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round picks in a deal for Kevin Durant. – 4:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Windhorst’s dot-connecting about a potential rebuild in Utah got me thinking: Could the Nets trade Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving and somehow get Donovan Mitchell for their troubles?
Not if Ben Simmons is still on the roster, says the CBA trib.al/sW2D44Y – 4:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The trades didn’t happen on draft night … but NBA #tradesaplenty are sure unfolding now as promised.
And there’s definitely more to come with the Nets actively engaged in Kevin Durant trade talks …
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ pic.twitter.com/AU7BCd8rQT – 4:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Free Agency Day 1: KD Trade Request, Every Signing, Every Team w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/RpRobqg2ai – 4:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I can not wait to see what the Durant return is now. Is it going to be more than that? – 3:57 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
FIVE(4 + Kessler)1st rd picks for Rudy Gobert? Good god, that’s insane!
How many for Durant? 10? – 3:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
So either Kevin Durant or a full teardown for the Jazz. No in between – 3:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Zion obviously needs to stay healthy and be better on defense. But he averaged 27/7/4 and that was with a worse roster and head coach. I’m buying Pelicans stock. Playoff team with upside to be a top 4 seed.
The only question now is whether New Orleans should pursue a KD trade… pic.twitter.com/FqJoLFvUlW – 3:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
There are not enough draft picks in the world for Kevin Durant based on today’s inflation rate. – 3:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So, I assume KD goes for about unprotected 10 first round picks? – 3:49 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Would you trade excellent young players and valuable picks for Kevin Durant? truehoop.com/p/would-you-gi… 1/7 – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Donovan Mitchell becomes available, I wonder if that gives teams in the Kevin Durant chase a bit of leverage on the Nets. You’d obviously rather have KD, but there are gonna be teams that say “well Mitchell is eight years younger and we can get him for half of the price…” – 3:48 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 3:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant and the Big Ten were the two biggest sports topics Thursday and today, but they don’t see that close in terms of the attention they’ve received by Google Search trends. Many more people seem to care about Durant (blue) & his trade request than USC and UCLA going B1G pic.twitter.com/f8rQQH23h5 – 3:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson of Heat Summer League squad:
Talks about the disappointment of not being drafted, then ultimately choosing Miami for the developmental program
“Knowing my own nature, I know Miami’s a very good fit for me.”
(Back-up center after a KD trade? lol) – 3:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Kyrie Irving end up with the Lakers? Where will the Nets trade Kevin Durant? I tackle those NBA free agency questions & more with @danbeyeronfox & @Aaron_Torres on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:20 pm PT – 3:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On 10 specific Kevin Durant trades to the Suns, who should be in play and one 3-team banger with the Hawks I can’t stop thinking about: bit.ly/3bLNbrT – 3:09 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Digging through NBA free agency, and Kevin Durant excitement, with @David Thorpe and @jshector https://t.co/DA7UU8GlmE
They say they’re processing it all through Bonus Wins: https://t.co/piSbIkkKck pic.twitter.com/cR3D83XwbM – 2:59 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
League executive said the pitches to Nets for Kevin Durant will, “be like an auction, probably 20 teams.” Asked if Celtics will attend the auction, he said, “yes.” – 2:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Crazy stat I thought of while writing this morning’s story. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving headed out, Nic Claxton, who has played 94 regular season games in his career, becomes the second-longest tenured Net. He only trails Joe Harris, of course: theathletic.com/3393165/2022/0… – 2:54 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kyrie Irving Next Team IF Traded from the Nets:
LA Lakers – 1/3
New York Knicks – 5/1
LA Clippers – 6/1
Kevin Durant Next Team IF Traded from the Nets:
Phoenix Suns – 1/1
Miami Heat – 7/2
Toronto Raptors – 4/1
New Orleans Pelicans – 6/1
LA Lakers – 7/1
via @betonline_ag – 2:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Went on @TheHerd with @JoyTaylorTalks this morning to talk Kevin Durant, Nets, teams that should go all in, Brunson, Zion. Here’s a clip from the KD convo: pic.twitter.com/CnM2OMNlZ8 – 2:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Potential teams that have the assets to land KD
🏀 Some of the deals from Day 1 of free agency
🏀 Under-the-radar signings
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/53pLUE… – 2:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It didn’t work out”
Kevin Durant’s former teammate, @Derek Fisher, doesn’t blame Kevin Durant for doing what’s best for his career at his age #NetsWorld
@talkhoops | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/4cdEft8hqD – 2:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I think it’s a problem when I get a text saying “Kevin got traded” and my first thought, even after the events of the last 24 hours, wasn’t about Kevin Durant. – 1:53 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Under normal circumstances, Nets owner Joe Tsai would understand Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s tactics as course of business. But these last three years have been anything but normal, and Tsai has a legitimate complaint, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3393222/2022/0… – 1:53 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The Wolves not going after Brogdon tells me they are still in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Smart move by Connelly because Kevin Durant is better than Malcolm Brogdon. – 1:48 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Brogdon to #BostonCeltics is my favorite move of free agency so far. They didn’t need Kevin Durant, they needed a tweak upgrade and that is exactly what they got. #NBAFreeAgency – 1:48 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Via Caesars email: “From 2:57 p.m. ET yesterday (when Kevin Durant wanting to go to the Suns was first reported) to 8 a.m. ET this morning, the Lakers drew 52% of the handle among all 2023 NBA title wagers at Caesars Sportsbook.” – 1:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves were active on the first day of free agency with KAT’s extension, Kyle Anderson’s signing. Also some thoughts on Gobert, Murray and KD theathletic.com/3393151/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s quite the trade for Boston man
Brogdon is a nice add for what they gave up
Even more of a signal for Heat to lock in on Durant/Mitchell types with top of East getting stronger – 1:39 PM
Well that’s quite the trade for Boston man
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Kevin Durant requests a trade
🏀 #NBAFreeAgency
🏀 Jalen Brunson’s mom joins the show
📞 @Bobby Marks joins the show
📰 HEADLINES!
pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 1:33 PM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
With rare exception, NBA championship windows are small. Personalities, contracts, injuries shorten timelines in a hurry.
If Kevin Durant is available to the Pelicans, even in exchange for a young star, it’s worth giving up some of the timeline to take a shot at a title. – 1:08 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe
Apple: apple.co/3QUIHPw – 1:05 PM
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Kevin Durant Wants Out — and when he decided that’s what he wanted shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 12:48 PM
If Boston wanted to make a run at Durant, the Celtics could theoretically try and entice the Nets with a package around Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. The Nets plan to wait until they get an offer that accommodates their asking price with Durant’s contract guaranteed over the next four years. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2022
Michael Scotto: Sources: Before eventually trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, the Jazz inquired about the possibility of trading for Raptors starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. Plus, what the Gobert trade means for the Kevin Durant trade market on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 2, 2022
Kevin Durant: The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / July 2, 2022
