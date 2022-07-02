Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports. There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i cant be the only one who wants to see what the defense looks like guarding a Ben Simmons/Russell Westbrook backcourt. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It’s pretty crazy to think that the Nets went from having three legit superstars (KD, Kyrie, Harden) to potentially having none before the start of next season.
A superstar trio that scared the rest of the league to a potential rebuild. NBA is wild these days! – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers, Nets reportedly “actively engaged” in Irving for Westbrook trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/02/lak… – 8:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Where do we think Russell Westbrook goes if he’s bought out by Brooklyn in a Kyrie Irving trade?
Washington would’ve been my guess before Morris and Wright. Dallas as a low-minutes backup with their spacing bigs beside him? Maybe Charlotte because of the Jordan connection? – 8:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If Nets don’t refer to the Russell (Westbrook) – (Ben) Simmons pairing as the “Def Lineup” then what are we even doing. – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers in the last 2 seasons:
252 — Kyrie
168 — Westbrook + Simmons pic.twitter.com/0wDRnUropa – 8:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great
#ScaryHours – 8:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
My favorite Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant anecdote I’ve ever written. Was cracking up when I heard this one the first time.
From this story: https://t.co/aO4NKlAb0E pic.twitter.com/yyGMLM0raY – 8:00 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don’t know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Wait wait wait…the Lakers think they’re in a position to ask for more in a trade for Kyrie?? – 7:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers… – 7:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to free agency so far with the Lakers, and the latest rumors linking Kyrie (and even KD???) to L.A. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 6:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popper: Rejected by Kyrie, KD, Knicks better off
Duo would have brought talent and headaches to Madison Square Garden. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 6:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Why the #Nets‘ impending implosion was worth the wager on the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant pairing. They just lost the big bet nypost.com/2022/07/02/net… via @nypost – 1:31 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
BACK to recap DAY 2️⃣ of NBA Free Agency! | NBA on ESPN
– The making of the touchscreen
– Sleep deprivation
– The 3 trades from Friday
– Best available and recent signings
– KD and Kyrie
and more…
youtu.be/m8rG4mYCjyE via @YouTube – 12:36 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
ICYKI: Kyrie Irving is the ultimate mirror, putting everything you think you are on trial, and it looks like the Nets were found guilty by a jury of two. So, KD will go and Irving will go to parts unknown sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durants-… – 11:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has played more games with
Luke Walton
Anthony Bennett
Shawn Marion
Mike Miller
Gordon Hayward
than Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/VEGtZvz1DW – 10:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Nets don’t want to take on the Russell Westbrook contract.
The Pacers just opened up a bunch of cap space and are presumably about to tank.
The Lakers need another shooter and the Pacers have one they’ve always liked.
Let’s make a deal. pic.twitter.com/5etx5lTmvb – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Steph Curry
— James Harden
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
Elite list. pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd – 2:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s last 2 weeks:
Traded the #30 pick for a top 5 protected 2027 1st rounder.
Drafted 3 Top 12 picks, including potential cornerstone Chet Holmgren.
Launched 1000 Spider-Man memes.
Gave Russell Westbrook a key to the city.
Signed fan favorite Lu Dort to a 5 year contract. – 10:43 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI Latest @BleacherReport Would Any of These 4 Teams Help Lakers, Nets Trade Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving? — and now with teams spending money, it’s the Spurs on that list who stand out with their cap room still intact: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Point guards with larger contracts than Jalen Brunson:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Ben Simmons
Damian Lillard
De’Aaron Fox
Jamal Murray
Kyrie Irving
Chris Paul
D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/RnDFehdOjp – 9:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
just a reminder that the Kawhi/Westbrook/Paul George news bomb dropped around 3 AM ET during 2019 Summer League. sleep well! – 9:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m seeing Lakers fans grumble about potentially giving up two 1sts for Kyrie.
24 hours ago we were headed for another Russell Westbrook season. Don’t tempt fate here. If it takes two firsts to get Kyrie you give up two firsts to get Kyrie. – 8:59 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Evina Westbrook last game (@evinawestbrook). She’s excited about her opportunity with the Washington Mystics and has a message to the fans. #Mystics25 pic.twitter.com/JDjqVQOh3o – 8:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My initial instinct based on the moves that the Lakers have made so far is that they plan to give Stanley Johnson real rotation minutes to open the season.
I’m fine with that if Kyrie Irving is their point guard. I’m not if Russell Westbrook is their point guard. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LAL roster:
Troy Brown Jr.
Anthony Davis
Wenyen Gabriel
Talen Horton-Tucker
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Damian Jones
Kendrick Nunn
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Russell Westbrook
4 roster spots to fill. Minimum Exception is all they have left. 1 spot will go to Max Christie. – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden win% with different teammates:
68.6 — P.J. Tucker
66.8 — Kevin Durant
66.7 — Joel Embiid
66.2 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/2wHfMz0z42 – 6:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kevin Durant once called Mark Cuban an idiot (after Cuban said Durant’s then-teammate Russell Westbrook wasn’t a superstar), but Durant always has been complimentary of @Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas fans. And who wouldn’t want to play with Doncic? (Other than Brunson, apparently). – 3:41 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Evina Westbrook opens up media with Questions from @kareemcopeland. #MYSTICS25 pic.twitter.com/WkyVWaQfTh – 1:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington Mystics shooting drills Elena Delle Donne, Tianna Hawkins, Alysha Clark, Rui Machida, and Evina Westbrook. #Mystics25 pic.twitter.com/VZ0kQhYwtw – 12:36 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 2, 2022
Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 2, 2022
Also, there are reports that no one on the Nets is safe, that Marks and Tsai willing to do a complete rebuild if necessary. Durant’s deal will likely take place first since Brooklyn will have multiple offers to sift through for him. “I think Kyrie is going to have wait this out because we’re not going to really know what the Nets are going to want to trade him for until we see what Kevin Durant gets traded for,” said ESPN’s Windhorst. -via NetsDaily / July 2, 2022
Appearing this morning on ESPN’s “KJM,” Brian Windhorst cited a “high-90% chance” that the Nets will honor Durant’s trade request and said any deal involving Kyrie Irving will have to wait until Durant is moved. Irving only wants to go to the Lakers, but that means the Nets would have to take Russell Westbrook, who makes about $11MM more than Irving, and working out other compensation for Brooklyn won’t be easy. -via Hoops Rumors / July 1, 2022
