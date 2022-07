Lamar Odom: 'Kobe Bryant comes to me in dreams often'

Lamar Odom says he still feels the presence of his late friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant … telling TMZ Sports, “He comes to me in dreams.” Odom, wearing the incredible Kobe and Gigi tribute pendant he got as a gift earlier this year on the anniversary of the duo’s tragic death, told us out at LAX this week that it actually happens “often.” “[He’s] just talking to me all the time,” Odom said of the dreams. “‘Hang in there. Keep fighting.’ A lot of s***.” Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com