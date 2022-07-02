Lamar Odom: 'Kobe Bryant comes to me in dreams often'

Lamar Odom says he still feels the presence of his late friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant … telling TMZ Sports, “He comes to me in dreams.” Odom, wearing the incredible Kobe and Gigi tribute pendant he got as a gift earlier this year on the anniversary of the duo’s tragic death, told us out at LAX this week that it actually happens “often.” “[He’s] just talking to me all the time,” Odom said of the dreams. “‘Hang in there. Keep fighting.’ A lot of s***.”
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
📅 On this day in 1999, the NBA Draft was held in Washington. D.C. The top five picks:
1. Elton Brand, CHI
2. Steve Francis, VAN
3. Baron Davis, CHA
4. Lamar Odom, LAC
5. Jonathan Bender, TOR
Other notables:
7. Richard Hamilton, WAS
9. Shawn Marion, PHX
57. Manu Ginobili, SAS pic.twitter.com/9ZQYkS1fzo – 1:01 PM
Barton was the first glimmer of hope for the new-era Denver Nuggets. He injected life into a lost season. In Jokic’s rookie season, Barton developed an immediate chemistry off of the bench with the big fella. He called them “Kobe & Shaq.” – 10:38 AM
“His spirit, it’s so strong,” said Odom, who also has a tattoo of Kobe on his neck. “To me, he’s like not too far away. Especially when you’re dreaming of someone, and they talk to you in that dream, you’re definitely going to remember it.” -via TMZ.com / July 2, 2022
With the Brooklyn Nets about to blow up their roster in the wake of Kevin Durant’s trade demand Thursday, Kyrie Irving appears on his way out the door, too. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported on air Thursday that Irving wants to re-join LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers “as soon as he possibly can.” “He’s been telling people he wants to be in L.A., he’s been telling people he wants to wear the same uniform that Kobe Bryant once wore,” Smith said. -via Newark Star-Ledger / June 30, 2022
Paolo Banchero is just one of many to have all these three generational talents on his all-time top 5 players list. Recently, the newest Orlando Magic forward was asked to answer a few rapid-fire questions in a video with Complex Sports. When asked to reveal his all-time top 5 players list, the former Duke Blue Devil revealed (“in no order”): Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. -via The Sports Rush / June 26, 2022
Lamar Odom is honoring his friend and teammate Kobe Bryant in a special — and permanent — way. The former NBA star, 42, revealed that he recently got a new tattoo of Bryant, his former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, after having a number of dreams about the late athlete during Odom’s time on Celebrity Big Brother. -via People / April 30, 2022
Lamar Odom says if the Lakers want to win a title next season, they need to hit up an old friend and hire the Zen Master himself — Phil Jackson!! Remember, last time TMZ Sports spoke with Odom about his beloved Purple & Gold, he thought they could still turn things around and win it all … but unfortunately for his prediction, L.A. was eliminated from the playoffs last week. -via TMZ.com / April 17, 2022
