Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday.
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets forward Miles Bridges released on bail, court scheduled for July 20
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best free agents left (by position)
PG: Dennis Schroeder
SG: James Harden
SF: Cody Martin
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Deandre Ayton
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Heat power-forward options Otto Porter (Raptors), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics) off board. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Looney, Nurkic, T.J. Warren, Sexton, Harrell, DiVencenzo, D. Jones Jr, Cody & Caleb Martin. – 12:13 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If Charlotte were to withdraw the qualifying offer to Miles Bridges as well as Harrell/IT/Scottie Lewis they could get to $8.6 in CAP space with 3 vacant roster spots.
Very few attainable FAs out there I think help this team, re-sign Cody and re-evaluate next steps – 10:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I tend to be very big on second chances, but I really have no interest in breaking down the merits of a Miles Bridges signing, even from just a basketball standpoint. Those pictures are horrible and the video is heartbreaking.
He can stay a FA for forever as far as I’m concerned. – 7:54 AM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Miles Bridges, you deserve whatever consequence is given to you. Awful, awful, awful on so many levels. – 7:31 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I don’t know how you find peace after being treated like that and the kids witnessing that is sickening, hope Mychelle Johnson and those kids get the support and justice they deserve. Miles Bridges is a garbage human. – 1:08 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kenny Atkinson got out before Nets did what they did and before Miles Bridges – 12:59 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
If CHA moves away from Miles Bridges, so many different directions come into play. One trade concept I’m mulling:
CHA: Harrison Barnes (1 yr, $18M), Richaun Holmes (3 yrs, $36M), Justin Holiday (1 yr, $6M)
SAC: Plumlee (1 yr, $9M), Oubre (1 yr, $12.6M), Bouknight (3 yrs, $15M) – 1:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Miles Bridges arrested for felony in Los Angeles day before start of NBA free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/horne… – 10:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here are five players the #Pacers should consider in free agency.
Do you think Deandre Ayton is worth the cost?
(This story originally included Miles Bridges, but he was removed following his reported arrest for domestic violence.) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 AM
Here are five players the #Pacers should consider in free agency.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I never got the impression at any point this spring that the Grizzlies were eyeing a run at Miles Bridges. Sure as heck won’t be doing so now. – 12:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hornets’ Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/rep… – 11:59 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could Charlotte let Miles Bridges walk in free agency? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/27/win… – 7:01 AM
The LAPD posted on Twitter that Bridges was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” a felony, on Wednesday following an incident two days earlier in West Los Angeles, and he was booked on a felony domestic violence warrant. He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date. The LAPD said it does not release police reports on domestic violence arrests. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022
Marc Stein: NBA spokesman Mike Bass on Charlotte’s Miles Bridges after Bridges’ domestic violence arrest Wednesday: “We are in the process of gathering more information.” @CNN reports that Bridges’ next court date is July 20. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 1, 2022
Bridges was drafted by the Hornets in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State and is coming off his best year professionally. He was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. According to the jail record, Bridges’ next court date is scheduled for July 20. -via CNN.com / July 1, 2022
