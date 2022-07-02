Nets rescind qualifying offer on Kessler Edwards

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have rescinded the qualifying offer on forward Kessler Edwards, @HoopsHype has learned. Edwards now becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Nets retain his Non-Bird Rights and can still re-sign him.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have declined their 2022-23 team option for Kessler Edwards, a league source tells @spotrac.
The Nets have tendered a $1.8M qualifying offer to make Edwards a restricted free agent on July 1. – 2:14 PM
Alex Schiffer: Can confirm the Nets have declined Kessler Edwards’ team option. I am told the team still plans to re-sign him in free agency. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / June 29, 2022
Law Murray: Drew League sightings today (not playing version): Kessler Edwards (watching his bro Kam, who played for ACClippers), Kenyon Martin Jr. (played at The Drew in 2019 with Tuff Crowd) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 18, 2022
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for next season, league sources told @hoopshype . -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 10, 2022
