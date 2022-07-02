Nets rescind qualifying offer on Kessler Edwards

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have rescinded the qualifying offer on forward Kessler Edwards, @HoopsHype has learned. Edwards now becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Nets retain his Non-Bird Rights and can still re-sign him.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have rescinded the qualifying offer on forward Kessler Edwards, @Jorge Sierra has learned. Edwards now becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Nets retain his Non-Bird Rights and can still re-sign him. – 12:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have declined their 2022-23 team option for Kessler Edwards, a league source tells @spotrac.
The Nets have tendered a $1.8M qualifying offer to make Edwards a restricted free agent on July 1. – 2:14 PM

